Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Phoenix Suns are looking to get back on track when they hit the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on NBC.

The Suns saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with an upset loss to the Clippers on Sunday. Portland also suffered a loss of its own on Sunday, losing by 19 points for its fifth straight defeat.

Phoenix won the first meeting back in November, getting the 127-110 road victory in Portland.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns -2.5 (-108)

Trail Blazers +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Suns: -135

Trail Blazers: +114

Total

218.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Suns vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 11:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock, KTVK, KPHE

Suns record: 25-23

Trail Blazers record: 39-11

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker – out

Jalen Green – questionable

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – doubtful

Scoot Henderson – doubtful

Jrue Holiday – questionable

Damian Lillard – out

Kris Murray – out

Matisse Thybulle – out

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Collin Gillespie is putting them up and knocking them down recently for the Suns. He’s made at least three three pointers in each of his last seven games, shooting 27 of 52 (51.9%) from beyond the arc in that span.

Dating back to January 13, Gillespie has 3+ threes in nine of 10 contests, shooting 51.4% (36 for 70) in that span.

Going on the road hasn’t been a problem for Gillespie either. In fact, the guard is shooting 45.6% from deep on the road as opposed to 39.6% at home.

We’re paying a bit of juice here at -154, but it's worth it given how Gillespie is shooting over the last few weeks.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

The Blazers have lost five games in a row, and the Suns will make that six tonight in Portland.

Phoenix is going to be hungry after a home loss to the Clippers, and the Suns already have a win in Portland this season, taking down the Blazers 127-110 back in November.

Phoenix is 10-3 against the spread when the spread is between -5 and -2, and 7-2 ATS as road favorites. The Suns will cover again tonight in Portland.

Pick: Suns -2.5 (-108)

