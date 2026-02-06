Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds, History, Pick and Prediction (How to bet on the Coin Toss in Super Bowl 60)
There is an almost endless amount of prop bets to place on the Super Bowl, but for some reason, arguably the most popular is whether or not the pre-game coin toss will land on heads or tails. "Betting on a coin flip" is a popular term in the world of sports gambling to describe betting on an event that has a projected 50/50 outcome, but at the Super Bowl, that saying becomes literal.
There's no trends or stats to read into that will help you predict which side the coin will land on, but just in case you're curious, we're going to break down the odds and history of the flip in this article.
Super Bowl 60 Coin Flip Odds
- Tails -103
- Heads -103
Who will Win the Coin Toss?
- Seahawks -103
- Patriots -103
Super Bowl Coin Toss Results
Through the first 59 editions of the Super Bowl, we've seen a pretty even split in the coin toss results.
- Heads: 28 times (47.46%)
- Tails: 31 times (52.54%)
- Longest Heads Streak: 5
- Longest Tails Streak: 4 (three times)
Super Bowl
Teams
Heads or Tails
Toss Winner
Game Winner
SB 59
KC vs. PHI
Tails
Chiefs
Eagles
SB 58
SF vs. KC
Heads
Chiefs
Chiefs
SB 57
KC vs. PHI
Tails
Chiefs
Chiefs
SB 56
LAR vs. CIN
Heads
Bengals
Rams
SB 55
KC vs. TB
Heads
Chiefs
Buccaneers
SB 54
KC vs. SF
Tails
49ers
Chiefs
SB 53
NE vs. LAR
Tails
Rams
Patriots
SB 52
NE vs. PHI
Heads
Patriots
Eagles
SB 51
ATL vs. NE
Tails
Falcons
Patriots
SB 50
CAR vs. DEN
Tails
Panthers
Broncos
SB 49
SEA vs. NE
Tails
Seahawks
Patriots
SB 48
SEA vs. DEN
Tails
Seahawks
Seahawks
SB 47
BAL vs. SF
Heads
Ravens
Ravens
SB 46
NE vs. NYG
Heads
Patriots
Giants
SB 45
GB vs. PIT
Heads
Packers
Packers
SB 44
NO vs. IND
Heads
Saints
Saints
SB 43
ARI vs. PIT
Heads
Cardinals
Steelers
SB 42
NYG vs. NE
Tails
Giants
Giants
SB 41
CHI vs. IND
Heads
Bears
Colts
SB 40
SEA vs. PIT
Tails
Seahawks
Steelers
SB 39
PHI vs. NE
Tails
Eagles
Patriots
SB 38
CAR vs. NE
Tails
Panthers
Patriots
SB 37
TB vs. OAK
Tails
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
SB 36
STL vs. NE
Heads
Rams
Patriots
SB 35
NYG vs. BAL
Tails
Giants
Ravens
SB 34
STL vs. TEN
Tails
Rams
Rams
SB 33
ATL vs. DEN
Tails
Falcons
Broncos
SB 32
GB vs. DEN
Tails
Packers
Broncos
SB 31
NE vs. DEN
Tails
Patriots
Packers
SB 30
DAL vs. PIT
Tails
Cowboys
Cowboys
SB 29
SF vs. SD
Heads
49ers
49ers
SB 28
DAL vs. BUF
Tails
Cowboys
Cowboys
SB 27
BUF vs. DAL
Heads
Bills
Cowboys
SB 26
WAS vs. BUF
Heads
Washington
Washington
SB 25
BUF vs. NYG
Heads
Bills
Giants
SB 24
DEN vs. SF
Heads
Broncos
49ers
SB 23
SF vs. CIN
Tails
49ers
49ers
SB 22
WAS vs. DEN
Heads
Washington
Washington
SB 21
DEN vs. NYG
Tails
Broncos
Giants
SB 20
CHI vs. NE
Tails
Bears
Bears
SB 19
SF vs. MIA
Tails
49ers
49ers
SB 18
LAR vs. WAS
Heads
Raiders
Raiders
SB 17
MIA vs. WAS
Tails
Dolphins
Washington
SB 16
SF vs. CIN
Tails
49ers
49ers
SB 15
PHI vs. OAK
Tails
Eagles
Raiders
SB 14
LAR vs. PIT
Heads
Rams
Steelers
SB 13
DAL vs. PIT
Heads
Cowboys
Steelers
SB 12
DAL vs. DEN
Heads
Cowboys
Cowboys
SB 11
OAK vs. MIN
Tails
Raiders
Raiders
SB 10
DAL vs. PIT
Heads
Cowboys
Steelers
SB 9
PIT vs. MIN
Tails
Steelers
Steelers
SB 8
MIA vs. MIN
Heads
Dolphins
Dolphins
SB 7
MIA vs. WAS
Heads
Dolphins
Dolphins
SB 6
MIA vs. DAL
Heads
Dolphins
Cowboys
SB 5
DAL vs. BAL
Tails
Cowboys
Colts
SB 4
MIN vs. KC
Tails
Vikings
Chiefs
SB 3
NYJ vs. BAL
Heads
Jets
Jets
SB 2
GB vs. OAK
Tails
Raiders
Packers
SB 1
GB vs. KC
Heads
Packers
Packers
Super Bowl Coin Toss Prediction
There's no conceivable way to handicap the Super Bowl coin toss, so in my opinion, the only real strategy is to pick a side and roll with it every year. That way, you're not second-guessing which side to bet on, and you avoid the possibility of feeling stupid by picking heads one year and it landing tails, only for you to switch to tails the next year and it landing heads.
I'm a heads guy, personally. There's no rhyme or reason for it, I've just always been a heads guy and always will be. Remember, this bet is purely to have some fun to begin the big game.
Remember, tails never fails. Until it does.
