Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds, History, Pick and Prediction (How to bet on the Coin Toss in Super Bowl 60)

There is an almost endless amount of prop bets to place on the Super Bowl, but for some reason, arguably the most popular is whether or not the pre-game coin toss will land on heads or tails. "Betting on a coin flip" is a popular term in the world of sports gambling to describe betting on an event that has a projected 50/50 outcome, but at the Super Bowl, that saying becomes literal.

There's no trends or stats to read into that will help you predict which side the coin will land on, but just in case you're curious, we're going to break down the odds and history of the flip in this article.

Super Bowl 60 Coin Flip Odds

Tails -103

Heads -103

Who will Win the Coin Toss?

Seahawks -103

Patriots -103

Super Bowl Coin Toss Results

Through the first 59 editions of the Super Bowl, we've seen a pretty even split in the coin toss results.

Heads: 28 times (47.46%)

Tails: 31 times (52.54%)

Longest Heads Streak: 5

Longest Tails Streak: 4 (three times)

Super Bowl Teams Heads or Tails Toss Winner Game Winner SB 59 KC vs. PHI Tails Chiefs Eagles SB 58 SF vs. KC Heads Chiefs Chiefs SB 57 KC vs. PHI Tails Chiefs Chiefs SB 56 LAR vs. CIN Heads Bengals Rams SB 55 KC vs. TB Heads Chiefs Buccaneers SB 54 KC vs. SF Tails 49ers Chiefs SB 53 NE vs. LAR Tails Rams Patriots SB 52 NE vs. PHI Heads Patriots Eagles SB 51 ATL vs. NE Tails Falcons Patriots SB 50 CAR vs. DEN Tails Panthers Broncos SB 49 SEA vs. NE Tails Seahawks Patriots SB 48 SEA vs. DEN Tails Seahawks Seahawks SB 47 BAL vs. SF Heads Ravens Ravens SB 46 NE vs. NYG Heads Patriots Giants SB 45 GB vs. PIT Heads Packers Packers SB 44 NO vs. IND Heads Saints Saints SB 43 ARI vs. PIT Heads Cardinals Steelers SB 42 NYG vs. NE Tails Giants Giants SB 41 CHI vs. IND Heads Bears Colts SB 40 SEA vs. PIT Tails Seahawks Steelers SB 39 PHI vs. NE Tails Eagles Patriots SB 38 CAR vs. NE Tails Panthers Patriots SB 37 TB vs. OAK Tails Buccaneers Buccaneers SB 36 STL vs. NE Heads Rams Patriots SB 35 NYG vs. BAL Tails Giants Ravens SB 34 STL vs. TEN Tails Rams Rams SB 33 ATL vs. DEN Tails Falcons Broncos SB 32 GB vs. DEN Tails Packers Broncos SB 31 NE vs. DEN Tails Patriots Packers SB 30 DAL vs. PIT Tails Cowboys Cowboys SB 29 SF vs. SD Heads 49ers 49ers SB 28 DAL vs. BUF Tails Cowboys Cowboys SB 27 BUF vs. DAL Heads Bills Cowboys SB 26 WAS vs. BUF Heads Washington Washington SB 25 BUF vs. NYG Heads Bills Giants SB 24 DEN vs. SF Heads Broncos 49ers SB 23 SF vs. CIN Tails 49ers 49ers SB 22 WAS vs. DEN Heads Washington Washington SB 21 DEN vs. NYG Tails Broncos Giants SB 20 CHI vs. NE Tails Bears Bears SB 19 SF vs. MIA Tails 49ers 49ers SB 18 LAR vs. WAS Heads Raiders Raiders SB 17 MIA vs. WAS Tails Dolphins Washington SB 16 SF vs. CIN Tails 49ers 49ers SB 15 PHI vs. OAK Tails Eagles Raiders SB 14 LAR vs. PIT Heads Rams Steelers SB 13 DAL vs. PIT Heads Cowboys Steelers SB 12 DAL vs. DEN Heads Cowboys Cowboys SB 11 OAK vs. MIN Tails Raiders Raiders SB 10 DAL vs. PIT Heads Cowboys Steelers SB 9 PIT vs. MIN Tails Steelers Steelers SB 8 MIA vs. MIN Heads Dolphins Dolphins SB 7 MIA vs. WAS Heads Dolphins Dolphins SB 6 MIA vs. DAL Heads Dolphins Cowboys SB 5 DAL vs. BAL Tails Cowboys Colts SB 4 MIN vs. KC Tails Vikings Chiefs SB 3 NYJ vs. BAL Heads Jets Jets SB 2 GB vs. OAK Tails Raiders Packers SB 1 GB vs. KC Heads Packers Packers

Super Bowl Coin Toss Prediction

There's no conceivable way to handicap the Super Bowl coin toss, so in my opinion, the only real strategy is to pick a side and roll with it every year. That way, you're not second-guessing which side to bet on, and you avoid the possibility of feeling stupid by picking heads one year and it landing tails, only for you to switch to tails the next year and it landing heads.

I'm a heads guy, personally. There's no rhyme or reason for it, I've just always been a heads guy and always will be. Remember, this bet is purely to have some fun to begin the big game.

Remember, tails never fails. Until it does.

