Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds, History, Pick and Prediction (How to bet on the Coin Toss in Super Bowl 60)

Iain MacMillan|
The Seahawks won the coin toss when they faced the Patriots in Super Bowl 49. | James Lang-Imagn Images

There is an almost endless amount of prop bets to place on the Super Bowl, but for some reason, arguably the most popular is whether or not the pre-game coin toss will land on heads or tails. "Betting on a coin flip" is a popular term in the world of sports gambling to describe betting on an event that has a projected 50/50 outcome, but at the Super Bowl, that saying becomes literal.

There's no trends or stats to read into that will help you predict which side the coin will land on, but just in case you're curious, we're going to break down the odds and history of the flip in this article.

Super Bowl 60 Coin Flip Odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

  • Tails -103
  • Heads -103

Who will Win the Coin Toss?

  • Seahawks -103
  • Patriots -103

Super Bowl Coin Toss Results

Through the first 59 editions of the Super Bowl, we've seen a pretty even split in the coin toss results.

  • Heads: 28 times (47.46%)
  • Tails: 31 times (52.54%)
  • Longest Heads Streak: 5
  • Longest Tails Streak: 4 (three times)

Super Bowl

Teams

Heads or Tails

Toss Winner

Game Winner

SB 59

KC vs. PHI

Tails

Chiefs

Eagles

SB 58

SF vs. KC

Heads

Chiefs

Chiefs

SB 57

KC vs. PHI

Tails

Chiefs

Chiefs

SB 56

LAR vs. CIN

Heads

Bengals

Rams

SB 55

KC vs. TB

Heads

Chiefs

Buccaneers

SB 54

KC vs. SF

Tails

49ers

Chiefs

SB 53

NE vs. LAR

Tails

Rams

Patriots

SB 52

NE vs. PHI

Heads

Patriots

Eagles

SB 51

ATL vs. NE

Tails

Falcons

Patriots

SB 50

CAR vs. DEN

Tails

Panthers

Broncos

SB 49

SEA vs. NE

Tails

Seahawks

Patriots

SB 48

SEA vs. DEN

Tails

Seahawks

Seahawks

SB 47

BAL vs. SF

Heads

Ravens

Ravens

SB 46

NE vs. NYG

Heads

Patriots

Giants

SB 45

GB vs. PIT

Heads

Packers

Packers

SB 44

NO vs. IND

Heads

Saints

Saints

SB 43

ARI vs. PIT

Heads

Cardinals

Steelers

SB 42

NYG vs. NE

Tails

Giants

Giants

SB 41

CHI vs. IND

Heads

Bears

Colts

SB 40

SEA vs. PIT

Tails

Seahawks

Steelers

SB 39

PHI vs. NE

Tails

Eagles

Patriots

SB 38

CAR vs. NE

Tails

Panthers

Patriots

SB 37

TB vs. OAK

Tails

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

SB 36

STL vs. NE

Heads

Rams

Patriots

SB 35

NYG vs. BAL

Tails

Giants

Ravens

SB 34

STL vs. TEN

Tails

Rams

Rams

SB 33

ATL vs. DEN

Tails

Falcons

Broncos

SB 32

GB vs. DEN

Tails

Packers

Broncos

SB 31

NE vs. DEN

Tails

Patriots

Packers

SB 30

DAL vs. PIT

Tails

Cowboys

Cowboys

SB 29

SF vs. SD

Heads

49ers

49ers

SB 28

DAL vs. BUF

Tails

Cowboys

Cowboys

SB 27

BUF vs. DAL

Heads

Bills

Cowboys

SB 26

WAS vs. BUF

Heads

Washington

Washington

SB 25

BUF vs. NYG

Heads

Bills

Giants

SB 24

DEN vs. SF

Heads

Broncos

49ers

SB 23

SF vs. CIN

Tails

49ers

49ers

SB 22

WAS vs. DEN

Heads

Washington

Washington

SB 21

DEN vs. NYG

Tails

Broncos

Giants

SB 20

CHI vs. NE

Tails

Bears

Bears

SB 19

SF vs. MIA

Tails

49ers

49ers

SB 18

LAR vs. WAS

Heads

Raiders

Raiders

SB 17

MIA vs. WAS

Tails

Dolphins

Washington

SB 16

SF vs. CIN

Tails

49ers

49ers

SB 15

PHI vs. OAK

Tails

Eagles

Raiders

SB 14

LAR vs. PIT

Heads

Rams

Steelers

SB 13

DAL vs. PIT

Heads

Cowboys

Steelers

SB 12

DAL vs. DEN

Heads

Cowboys

Cowboys

SB 11

OAK vs. MIN

Tails

Raiders

Raiders

SB 10

DAL vs. PIT

Heads

Cowboys

Steelers

SB 9

PIT vs. MIN

Tails

Steelers

Steelers

SB 8

MIA vs. MIN

Heads

Dolphins

Dolphins

SB 7

MIA vs. WAS

Heads

Dolphins

Dolphins

SB 6

MIA vs. DAL

Heads

Dolphins

Cowboys

SB 5

DAL vs. BAL

Tails

Cowboys

Colts

SB 4

MIN vs. KC

Tails

Vikings

Chiefs

SB 3

NYJ vs. BAL

Heads

Jets

Jets

SB 2

GB vs. OAK

Tails

Raiders

Packers

SB 1

GB vs. KC

Heads

Packers

Packers

Super Bowl Coin Toss Prediction

There's no conceivable way to handicap the Super Bowl coin toss, so in my opinion, the only real strategy is to pick a side and roll with it every year. That way, you're not second-guessing which side to bet on, and you avoid the possibility of feeling stupid by picking heads one year and it landing tails, only for you to switch to tails the next year and it landing heads.

I'm a heads guy, personally. There's no rhyme or reason for it, I've just always been a heads guy and always will be. Remember, this bet is purely to have some fun to begin the big game.

Remember, tails never fails. Until it does.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

