Super Bowl Jersey Color Betting Trend Favors Patriots Over Seahawks in 2026

For the second time in Super Bowl history, the New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks, only both of these teams look a lot different this time around.

It's no longer Tom Brady vs. Russell Wilson, instead it's New England's Drake Maye against Sam Darnold, as the Seahawks look for revenge from their Super Bowl XLIX loss when Malcolm Butler intercepted Wilson on the goal line to win the game.

In that game, the Seahawks wore all-navy jerseys while the Patriots were in their white uniforms. There is an interesting betting trend associated with the jersey color for each team in the Super Bowl, and it appears that these teams are running back that same jersey matchup.

While I would not advise betting on this game by simply looking at this jersey color trend, it is something that you can consider as you look at this marquee matchup.

What Color Jersey Are Teams Wearing in Super Bowl 60?

In Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks are set to wear their all-navy jerseys, the same color they've won in both of their Super Bowl losses. Seattle wore white jerseys in the Super Bowl XLVIII win over the Denver Broncos.

This season, Seattle went 6-0 in its all-navy jerseys that features the navy helmet, jersey and pants.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are wearing white jerseys for the fifth Super Bowl in a row, only this time they are matching it with white pants. According to ESPN's Anthony Gharib, there have only been 15 instances in which a team wore all-white in the big game, with the last coming in Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers (Denver wore all white and won).

The Patriots have gone 5-0 this season with their all-white jerseys, and they've won three of their last four Super Bowl appearances in white uniforms.

Jersey Color of Super Bowl Winners

So, now let's get to the trend.

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles won against the Kansas City Chiefs with their green jerseys on, but teams in white jerseys have still dominated in the Super Bowl. Of the 59 Super Bowl winners, 37 of them have worn white jerseys in the game, giving the Patriots an edge in this matchup -- if you're only focused on the uniforms.

While a team wearing one of their team colors has won each of the last two Super Bowls (Philly in last season and Kansas City the season before that), teams in white jerseys have won 16 of the last 21 Super Bowls.

Both of these teams have impressive records in the looks that they've chosen for Super Bowl LX, so they clearly aren't worried about this long-standing jersey trend. But, if you end up being completely torn on your pick when handicapping this game, the jersey trend could be something to come back to before kickoff.

