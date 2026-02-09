Super Bowl MVP Odds: Kenneth Walker III Favored at Halftime of Seahawks vs. Patriots
Super Bowl LX has been a defensive battle through two quarters, but there is one player who has stood out enough to be the clear favorite to win Super Bowl MVP.
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is +110 at DraftKings to win the award, while Sam Darnold (+210) is second. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (+650) is the only other player shorter than 18/1 to win the MVP in Super Bowl LX.
Latest Super Bowl MVP Odds
Walker has been far and away the most impactful offensive player for either team in this game, carrying the ball 14 times for 94 yards. He cleared his rushing yards prop early in the second quarter in this matchup, and he has also caught one pass for six yards.
If Seattle and New England continue to struggle to find the end zone, it's going to be hard to make an argument for a player other than Walker to win this award. The fourth-year running back has stepped into a feature role with Zach Charbonnet (knee) out for the season, and the Seattle passing offense has been stuck in the mud.
Darnold has completed just nine of his 22 passes for 88 yards at the half, and he nearly threw a costly interception right before halftime. The Seahawks have been forced to settle for three field goals as a result, but they still are favored to win this game.
Seattle is -580 on the moneyline at DraftKings, and it is favored by 8.5 points. The Seahawks were 4.5-point favorites and closed at -238 on the moneyline before kickoff. A Seattle win would virtually guarantee that a Seahawks player wins this award, and barring a huge second half from another playmaker, Walker is in a prime position to capture the Super Bowl MVP.
