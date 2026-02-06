Super Bowl National Anthem Length Prediction, Pick and History (Charlie Puth)
The Super Bowl is not only the single best sporting event in North America, but it's also far and away the best event to bet on. Not only can you bet on the result of the game and things that happen during it, but you can also bet on events before the opening kickoff and after the final whistle.
One of the most popular props to bet on is the length of the national anthem. The rise in popularity of this bet has led to people holding the stopwatches while it's sung. Let's take a look at the history of this bet, and then I'll dive into my prediction for this year's rendition.
Super Bowl 2026 National Anthem OVER/UNDER
- OVER 119.5 Seconds (-125)
- UNDER 119.5 Seconds (-125)
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting History
Super Bowl
Singer
OVER/UNDER
Super Bowl 59
Jon Batiste
UNDER
Super Bowl 58
Reba McEntire
UNDER
Super Bowl 57
Chris Stapleton
OVER
Super Bowl 56
Mickey Guyton
OVER
Super Bowl 55
Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church
OVER
Super Bowl 54
Demi Lovato
UNDER
Super Bowl 53
Gladys Knight
OVER
Super Bowl 52
P!NK
UNDER
Super Bowl 51
Luke Bryan
UNDER
Super Bowl 50
Lady Gaga
OVER
Super Bowl 49
Idina Menzel
OVER
Super Bowl 48
Renee Fleming
UNDER
Super Bowl 47
Alicia Keys
OVER
Super Bowl 46
Kelly Clarkson
PUSH
Super Bowl 45
Christina Aguilera
UNDER
Super Bowl 44
Carrie Underwood
OVER
Super Bowl 43
Jennifer Hudson
OVER
Super Bowl 42
Jordin Sparks
OVER
Super Bowl 41
Billy Joel
UNDER
The OVER is 10-7-1 on the National Anthem dating back to Super Bowl 41.
Super Bowl National Anthem Prediction
The best way to handicap this bet is to try to find past performances of the national anthem by Charlie Puth, unfortunately, I couldn't find any. He once uploaded himself playing the national anthem on keyboard with no vocals, and it times out at just 1:12, but I think we can put that to the side, considering he plays a very quick version of it and doesn't sing.
With that being the case, we have to dive deeper. I found an interview Puth did on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, where he talked about performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and he dropped some interesting tidbits. He recognized that he is only the second performer from New Jersey to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, the other being Whitney Houston, which led to him saying, "I want mine to be a nod to Whitney's in a way".
So, let's take a look at Houston's performance of the song at Super Bowl 25 in 1991. Her historic performance of the song came in at approximately 1:57, or 117 seconds, from her first note sung to her last.
Who knows what Puth means by a "nod" to Whitney, but if he sings the anthem in a similar cadence to Houston, we could see this year's anthem going UNDER the set total of 119.5 seconds.
Prediction: UNDER 119.5 (-125)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets