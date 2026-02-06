SI

Super Bowl National Anthem Length Prediction, Pick and History (Charlie Puth)

A deep dive into one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets: the length of the National Anthem.
Charlie Puth is scheduled to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 60.
The Super Bowl is not only the single best sporting event in North America, but it's also far and away the best event to bet on. Not only can you bet on the result of the game and things that happen during it, but you can also bet on events before the opening kickoff and after the final whistle.

One of the most popular props to bet on is the length of the national anthem. The rise in popularity of this bet has led to people holding the stopwatches while it's sung. Let's take a look at the history of this bet, and then I'll dive into my prediction for this year's rendition.

Super Bowl 2026 National Anthem OVER/UNDER

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • OVER 119.5 Seconds (-125)
  • UNDER 119.5 Seconds (-125)

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting History

Super Bowl

Singer

OVER/UNDER

Super Bowl 59

Jon Batiste

UNDER

Super Bowl 58

Reba McEntire

UNDER

Super Bowl 57

Chris Stapleton

OVER

Super Bowl 56

Mickey Guyton

OVER

Super Bowl 55

Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church

OVER

Super Bowl 54

Demi Lovato

UNDER

Super Bowl 53

Gladys Knight

OVER

Super Bowl 52

P!NK

UNDER

Super Bowl 51

Luke Bryan

UNDER

Super Bowl 50

Lady Gaga

OVER

Super Bowl 49

Idina Menzel

OVER

Super Bowl 48

Renee Fleming

UNDER

Super Bowl 47

Alicia Keys

OVER

Super Bowl 46

Kelly Clarkson

PUSH

Super Bowl 45

Christina Aguilera

UNDER

Super Bowl 44

Carrie Underwood

OVER

Super Bowl 43

Jennifer Hudson

OVER

Super Bowl 42

Jordin Sparks

OVER

Super Bowl 41

Billy Joel

UNDER

The OVER is 10-7-1 on the National Anthem dating back to Super Bowl 41.

Super Bowl National Anthem Prediction

The best way to handicap this bet is to try to find past performances of the national anthem by Charlie Puth, unfortunately, I couldn't find any. He once uploaded himself playing the national anthem on keyboard with no vocals, and it times out at just 1:12, but I think we can put that to the side, considering he plays a very quick version of it and doesn't sing.

With that being the case, we have to dive deeper. I found an interview Puth did on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, where he talked about performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and he dropped some interesting tidbits. He recognized that he is only the second performer from New Jersey to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, the other being Whitney Houston, which led to him saying, "I want mine to be a nod to Whitney's in a way".

So, let's take a look at Houston's performance of the song at Super Bowl 25 in 1991. Her historic performance of the song came in at approximately 1:57, or 117 seconds, from her first note sung to her last.

Who knows what Puth means by a "nod" to Whitney, but if he sings the anthem in a similar cadence to Houston, we could see this year's anthem going UNDER the set total of 119.5 seconds.

Prediction: UNDER 119.5 (-125)

