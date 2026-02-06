Super Bowl National Anthem Length Prediction, Pick and History (Charlie Puth)

The Super Bowl is not only the single best sporting event in North America, but it's also far and away the best event to bet on. Not only can you bet on the result of the game and things that happen during it, but you can also bet on events before the opening kickoff and after the final whistle.

One of the most popular props to bet on is the length of the national anthem. The rise in popularity of this bet has led to people holding the stopwatches while it's sung. Let's take a look at the history of this bet, and then I'll dive into my prediction for this year's rendition.

Super Bowl 2026 National Anthem OVER/UNDER

OVER 119.5 Seconds (-125)

UNDER 119.5 Seconds (-125)

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting History

Super Bowl Singer OVER/UNDER Super Bowl 59 Jon Batiste UNDER Super Bowl 58 Reba McEntire UNDER Super Bowl 57 Chris Stapleton OVER Super Bowl 56 Mickey Guyton OVER Super Bowl 55 Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church OVER Super Bowl 54 Demi Lovato UNDER Super Bowl 53 Gladys Knight OVER Super Bowl 52 P!NK UNDER Super Bowl 51 Luke Bryan UNDER Super Bowl 50 Lady Gaga OVER Super Bowl 49 Idina Menzel OVER Super Bowl 48 Renee Fleming UNDER Super Bowl 47 Alicia Keys OVER Super Bowl 46 Kelly Clarkson PUSH Super Bowl 45 Christina Aguilera UNDER Super Bowl 44 Carrie Underwood OVER Super Bowl 43 Jennifer Hudson OVER Super Bowl 42 Jordin Sparks OVER Super Bowl 41 Billy Joel UNDER

The OVER is 10-7-1 on the National Anthem dating back to Super Bowl 41.

Super Bowl National Anthem Prediction

The best way to handicap this bet is to try to find past performances of the national anthem by Charlie Puth, unfortunately, I couldn't find any. He once uploaded himself playing the national anthem on keyboard with no vocals, and it times out at just 1:12, but I think we can put that to the side, considering he plays a very quick version of it and doesn't sing.

With that being the case, we have to dive deeper. I found an interview Puth did on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, where he talked about performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and he dropped some interesting tidbits. He recognized that he is only the second performer from New Jersey to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, the other being Whitney Houston, which led to him saying, "I want mine to be a nod to Whitney's in a way".

So, let's take a look at Houston's performance of the song at Super Bowl 25 in 1991. Her historic performance of the song came in at approximately 1:57, or 117 seconds, from her first note sung to her last.

Who knows what Puth means by a "nod" to Whitney, but if he sings the anthem in a similar cadence to Houston, we could see this year's anthem going UNDER the set total of 119.5 seconds.

Prediction: UNDER 119.5 (-125)

