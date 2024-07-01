Titans 2024 Win Total Projection (Oddsmakers Projecting Rebuilding Year for Tennessee)
The Tennessee Titans have ushered into a new era with the hiring of head coach Brian Callahan, and oddsmakers have taken note.
Tennessee has the lowest win total in the AFC South this season as the group welcomes first year head coach Callahan into a roster in need of some offensive firepower with second year quarterback Will Levis showing some flashes last season.
Callahan, who comes over from the Bengals pass-happy scheme, will look to catch on quickly with his new team in his first head coaching gig, but it may take a little bit of time with a low win total expected in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Here’s Tennessee’s win total, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 Tennessee Titans Win Total Projection
- 6.5 (Over +110/Under -134)
Oddsmakers Cool on Titans 2024 Outlook
The Titans struggled in 2023, finishing with a 6-11 record, and it’s not expected to be much better in 2024 as Tennessee is pegged to win six or fewer games 57.3% of the time in terms of implied probability.
Tennessee will hope for a boost from first year head coach Callahan as well as a reinvigorated offensive line around top 10 pick J.C. Latham.
The Titans did make additions in free agency as well, possibly signaling that the team may be looking to compete in 2024. Callahan brought veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd with him from Cincinnati and the team landed Calvin Ridley as well.
Further, the team signed Tony Pollard at running back to replace longtime running back Derrick Henry, a sign that this is a new era in Tennessee.
Will it lead to wins? Oddsmakers aren’t expecting it, but in a division full of volatility, the Titans will hope to follow the Texans model from a year ago and have a first year head coach take the team from worst to first.
