What Vegas Sharps are Betting on for Super Bowl LX Props

The money rolled in seconds after the Westgate SuperBook flashed its 500-plus Super Bowl prop bets on the massive videoboards inside the Las Vegas casino on Wednesday night.

John Murray, the vice president of race and sports at the Westgate SuperBook, had to do a double take when he noticed a bet being placed under the prop that read “will there be an octopus” during Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots.

For an octopus to occur, a player must score a touchdown and the following two-point conversion, with odds at 16-to-1 if it were to happen in Santa Clara on Feb. 8. ( Shoutout to my editor Mitch Goldich for helping coin the octopus term .)

“I even told my guys when I looked at the numbers, ‘That seems kind of high,’” says Murray about the octopus bet.

Murray didn’t like the high odds because that’s been one of the more popular Super Bowl prop bets in recent years, and it happened not that long ago for the first time when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hit the octopus against the Chiefs in 2023.

But Murray will give his team of oddsmakers a pass for that one because he was more worried about making sure they got the rules language right for all the prop bets. Will there be a scorigami (a term used for final scores that have never happened before in NFL history) is another prop bet that has gained popularity recently. Last year, someone argued that the prop bet for scorigami hit after the Eagles beat the Chiefs, 40–22, because that final score had never happened before in Super Bowl history, but that’s not what the fine print read.

This is what it reads: A scorigami is when the final score of the game has never occurred before in NFL history.

If scorigami were to happen for this year’s Super Bowl, that prop bet would pay out at 15-to-1 odds. You can also bet no, but that’s set at the steep price of -5000.

“If your rules are too vague or you don’t spell things out well enough, people can challenge the way you grade something and you may end up at a [Nevada] gaming control board hearing,” Murray says. “I love the fine people at the control board, but that’s not something that you want.”

Sharp Action On Super Bowl Props

Murray noticed a few popular Super Bowl props from the sharps during the first 24 hours they went up on the casino videoboards and mobile apps (the props filled up 54 pages, for those who still prefer the hard copy.) The sharps bet on Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson having over 2 ½ catches for the game (-140), Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson having under 15 receiving yards (-360), OVER 4.5 Seattle players with rushing attempts (-110), and no successful two-point conversion (-350).

But once the public starts placing the bulk of their bets next week, the coin toss will likely see the most action among Super Bowl props. Heads and tails are both at -101.

Super Bowl MVP Betting

Public bettors love putting their money on easily understood prop bets and, of course, the longshot MVP candidates. Murray has already seen plenty of bets on Seahawks kicker Jason Myers being named Super Bowl LX MVP at 100-to-1 odds. Even Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins has seen some action at 150-to-1 odds.

I’m tempted to place a bet on Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori to win MVP at 100-to-1 odds because there have been some years when a defensive player gets the award. Murray still remembers how much money the sportsbook lost when Von Miller won Super Bowl MVP for the Broncos 10 years ago.

At least Murray won’t worry about bettors putting money on which outfit Bad Bunny will wear first for his Super Bowl halftime performance. The Nevada Gaming Control Board doesn’t allow prop bets involving the halftime show.

“I’m glad we can’t do that because somebody is going to find out what [Bad Bunny’s] first song is going to be,” Murray says. “I’m sure somebody out there has access to his rehearsal. I don’t want to be booking things where someone knows the outcome before it starts. We’re not allowed to take wagers on that and I’m fine with it.”

Luckily, there are plenty of prop bets to wager on ahead of Super Bowl LX.