Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Mavs)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had a huge game on Wednesday night in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, finishing with 22 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in just over 28 minutes of action.

Wembanyama has been on a minutes limit at points this season due to various injuries, but he has not missed a game since Jan. 3, playing in both ends of four back-to-backs since then.

That's a good sign for Wemby's availability on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks, even though the Spurs have yet to release an injury report for this game.

San Antonio is a 6.5-point favorite on the road in this matchup, a sign that it should have most of its usual rotation players in action. Wembanyama gave Dallas fits in the season opener of the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 40 points to go along with 15 rebounds and three blocks.

This season, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 24.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.

If he plays on Thursday night, he could be an intriguing prop target against a Dallas team that is clearly focused on building for the future.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Wemby in this Western Conference battle.

Best Victor Wembanyama Prop Bet vs. Mavericks

Victor Wembanyama 11+ Rebounds (-142)

I'm going to bet on Wemby to hit his season average (11.1 rebounds per game) on the board in this matchup against a Dallas team that is 28th in opponent rebounds per game and 18th in rebound percentage.

The Mavericks have a makeshift frontcourt at the moment with Anthony Davis being traded to Washington and Dereck Lively II out for the season. Daniel Gafford (ankle) is also questionable for this matchup.

Wemby has picked up 11 or more boards in four of his last six games, grabbing at least 14 rebounds in every game that he's cleared this number. He also had 15 boards in less than 30 minutes in his lone meeting with Dallas this season.

After he played less than 30 minutes on Wednesday, I expect Wembanyama to have a pretty sizable role in this matchup as the Spurs aim to win their third game in a row.

