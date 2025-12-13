Making Moves | November 10, 2025

What a weekend in sports. What a weekend in sports betting. We are going to recap it all on today's episode of Making Moves with Mac presented by FanDuel. It's Monday, so we also gotta talk Monday Night Football. Stay tuned, big show coming up. Let's take a look at the top headlines in sports betting today. We're gonna start by going around the world, a little bit of everything from this weekend's action, starting in the world of golf, uh, the PGA Tour. Ben Griffin wins the Worldwide Technology championship. Uh, it'd be nice if someone gave out Ben Griffin a 13 to 1 to win last week. Oh wait, they did, it was me. Uh, last week's Tuesday golf corner. I gave you Ben Griffin. He cashed in for us at 13 to 1, winning that event by 2 strokes. Uh, big Sunday round for him. Uh, eventually ended up a little bit of a sweat-free the last few holes, ended up winning by 2 strokes. So how about that for a winner last week, 13 to 1. Ben Griffin won the Worldwide Technology championship. Uh, the other golf event we did not have a winner on, it was Aaron Rye, who, uh, won. The Abu Dhabi championship over in the DP World Tour. The DP World Tour season wraps up this week, and I will have a pick for that on tomorrow's Golf Corner. But shout out to Aaron Rye, who I call the Double glove bandit. Uh, he wears two gloves, uh, which I also, when I golf, sometimes wear two gloves, uh, the blister on the right. That's right. And also I golf left, but I'm right-handed, so I need a glove on my non-dominant hand. That's what my golf coach told me once about a year ago. Uh, your parents didn't make you play lefty, uh. No, no, no, and no, I didn't start golfing until I was in my mid-20s. Uh, so I started golfing left because I shot hockey left, uh, which is a complete side story. A lot of Canadians actually, way higher percentage of Canadians golf left, uh, because of hockey. It's like 20% of Canadians golf left. When I lived in the states, I'd golf with people and they were like, I was, they're amazed that I was a lefty golfer. Um, it's not that uncommon in Canada at all. Last time I had a membership, the, the foursome I used to golf with, all four of us were lefties. Uh, so a little bit of a fun fact. What are the odds? Higher in Canada, apparently. Uh, Aaron Rye, by the way, 25 to 1, uh, he was set out to win the Abu Dhabi championship. My picks were never really even close. Uh, we had some CFL playoff action, uh, this weekend as well. Uh, and now the Grey Cup is set. It is the Montreal Alouettes taking on the Saskatchewan Rough Riders. Uh, the Alouettes, uh, both pretty good games on Saturday if you tuned into those, if you live in Canada. Alouettes beat the Tigercats in 1916. The Rough Riders defeated the BC Lions 21-24. Uh, so that Grey Cup is set for this weekend. The Rough Riders, very slight favorites, -128 on the money line. Alouette plus 106 on the money line, uh, that should be a fun one, this weekend. Uh, Bonfim won the UFC fight. Gabriel Bonfim, he was a slight favorite. I talked about this on Friday. Uh, he was a slight favorite to defeat Randy Brown. It was a great fight, and in a finish. We always like to see that as combat fans. Uh, second round, TKO finish for Gabriel Bonfim, so he cashed in for anyone who wanted to lay the -188 juice on him. Uh, we also had some college basketball action. UNC and Alabama both won in big games. There's a couple of big out of conference ranked versus ranked matchups. Uh, Friday night was UNC Kansas. I sprinkled a little bit on Kansas as an underdog. They had a 10 point lead. Uh, at halftime, they ended up losing by a final score of 87-74. They're outscored 58-37. Uh, in the second half. Uh, that is a sign that college basketball season is back, is when you have a bet on a team, you think it looks great at, at halftime, and then it just completely implodes in front of your face. So big win for UNC on Friday, big win for Alabama on Saturday. Alabama went to Madison Square Garden to take on Saint John's, put up 103 points. Uh, which is crazy. Rick Pitino, uh, his squad is known for playing good defense. They were one of the best, if not the best defensive team in the country last season, and now just in their second game this season, they let the Crimson Tide come in and put up 103 points on them. Uh, so big win for then ranked number 15 Alabama. We'll see where they rank in the latest rankings when they get, uh, released today. Uh, some, uh, MLS Cup quarterfinals are set. We talked about this a little bit, uh, this past Friday. The teams in the quarterfinals are San Diego against Minnesota, Vancouver Whitecaps against LAFC, uh, Philadelphia against New York City, uh, Cincinnati against, uh, Inter Miami. Uh, Philadelphia Union enters the quarterfinals as the + 320 favorites followed by. Inter Miami plus 410. And if you remember last week, Nate Horning on Friday came on the show and he gave out Vancouver Whitecaps to win the MLS Cup. They're coming in, uh, at 5 to 1. So we on this show will be cheering for the Vancouver Whitecaps, uh, the rest of the, uh, the playoffs, but the quarterfinals are set and we'll begin. This week. Sticking with soccer, uh, uh, Arsenal -220 now to win the MLS, but also just a very slight lead. Actually, they had, uh, they drew this past week against Sunderland, and a little bit of a baffling result there. Uh, but they do have a 4 point lead on Manchester City in the EPL through the 1st 11 matches. They are now -220 favorites to win the EPL, so pretty significant favorites, but still a lot of soccer left to be played there. The Boston Bruins, unfortunately, uh, defeated my Toronto Maple Leafs, uh, and they are now on a six-game winning streak. Uh, Boston sports fans, you really have it all. What a life to be a Boston sports fan. We're gonna talk about it later, but Drake May, now the NFL NFL MVP favorite, the Patriots are amazing, and your Bruins. who were supposed to be one of the worst teams in the NHL are on a six-game winning streak, including, uh, beating the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday. Good news for us, Boston haters, uh, they're still 380 to make the NHL playoffs. So don't be celebrating yet, Boston. Uh, you have the most games played in the NHL with 17. And even then, it is a very tight race in the Eastern Conference. Uh, uh, 8 points separate the first place Canadians and the last place Buffalo Sabres. Sabres the only team with a losing record right now in, uh, the Eastern, uh, Conference, at least in regulation, I guess technically the Panthers have a losing record if you count their overtime loss. Uh, Victor Remiyana, if you remember, after the first game of the NBA season where he looked absolutely unbeatable, his MVP odds absolutely skyrocketed. Uh, they have come back down to earth. Maybe that is a lesson for us, uh, NBA bidders that we shouldn't be overreacting to a one-game sample size. Now, he is still in the mix. He is 10 to 1 to win NBA MVP, uh, but things have come, uh, back down to earth after that, uh, unbelievable first start. We have seen already, uh, uh, it is a five-man race to win NBA MVP already. It's SGA. Plus 165, Lukadanes plus 350, Nikola Jokic 4 to 1, Giannis Etetewampo, 5 to 1, and Victor Wemanyana, 10 to 1, and then a massive gap, and then Tyrese Maxey at 60 to 1. It looks, so it looks like it's already a five-man race to win NBA MVP. That's a little rapid fire around the sports betting world, but we're gonna dive a little bit deeper into the world of football. We had a big day of college football action on Saturday. There was no huge upsets outside of Wake Forest taking down Virginia, handing Virginia its first loss of the season. Wow, who called that? I did. Uh, but we did have a few very close, uh, massive upsets, uh, that didn't quite come through is Indiana against Penn State. Uh, Indiana escaped with a 27-24 victory, and Oregon against Iowa. Uh, now I just bragged about hitting, uh, my Wake Forest bet. I do have to admit I gave out Oregon. And on Friday, and that loss, uh, Oregon escaped, uh, Iowa with an 18-16 win. So both still wins for those high ranked teams, but the betting, uh, market did react negatively. Uh, I guess they think if you can't beat those teams by wide margin, then maybe you don't have what it takes to win a national championship. Indiana has fallen to 550 to win the national championship. Oregon, uh, is now down to 16 to 1, uh, to win. The national championship. I still like Oregon quite a bit. These games are gonna happen. Uh, the main thing is that you escape with a win, uh, but some teams, this happens at the college, uh, level, at the NFL level, sometimes they just have an F performance. Uh, and if you can escape those games where you have an F performance and still get a win, that's what's important. So I'm surprised we saw this big of a fall for Oregon because their defense has been fantastic. Their defense was very good on Saturday. 2nd in the country in adjusted net EPA per play. Uh, so I like Oregon a lot. If you actually want to buy low on the Oregon Ducks, I think it's 16 to 1 to win the national championship. It's an extremely good bet. Uh, we saw the Heisman Trophy race all season has been wide open. It looks like it's now coming down to a two-man race. Finally, two guys have created a little bit of space, uh, ahead of the guys behind them. It is Julian Sa at Ohio State, who's +165, Fernando Mendoza, uh, at 170, he's right behind him. Uh, so it does look like it's more of a two-man race now. Don't forget, we gave up Julian Say and, uh, on the show, I think. is 14 to 1 about a month ago. Uh, yeah, so that is looking good right now. We need him to come out on top between him and Mendoza. It is still a little bit open. Ty Simpson is still at 5 to 1, Marcel Reed at plus 850, so it's not certainly gonna be either saying or Mendoza, but they have, uh, notably created a little bit of a gap, uh, over the next two guys on the odds list. Diego, uh, Pavia from Vanderbilt has fallen down to 20 to 1, so he's likely. Out of the mix. Uh, with another week of college football behind us, the college football playoff pitcher is starting to become a little bit more clear, and it's looking like more and more, uh, that the ACC and Big 12 will be one bid conferences. That, uh, is good news for members of the Big 10 and members of the SEC. Uh, but if you look at the odds to make the college football playoff, it is only the conference leaders who are favored to make the college football playoff. And actually in the ACC with things being wide open. Uh, there's no team in that conference that has, uh, minus money odds to make the college football playoffs. So it's likely just gonna be whatever team wins that conference, gets the automatic bid, is probably going to be the only team to represent the ACC. Uh, BYU had a chance to get its foot in the door with a win over Texas Tech this past weekend, but with Texas Tech winning, now they are the only team with odds-on favorite to make the college football playoff. Now, there is still a path for another team. Texas Tech will have to beat someone in the Big 12 championship game. And at this point, I would say even if Texas Tech loses, then they'll probably get in and then Big 12 can be a two-bid conference, and then whoever beats them in the conference champ championship game would get in as well. But whatever team will face Texas Tech will be a significant underdog in that championship game. And my favorite race of the college football season, the race for that 5th automatic bid. Memphis kind of let things go by losing to Tulane over the weekend. So now Memphis, who is, uh, the favorite to be that Group of 5 team in the college football playoff, that is no longer. It is now USF. Who has the best odds of +134 to make the college football playoff, and it's also James Madison close behind them. If James Madison can win out, I think it's gonna be them, but they do have a tough game against Washington State coming up in a couple of weeks. Uh, so they will probably have to upset Washington State. If they do, uh, it's likely gonna be the Dukes, but, uh, in terms of the betting odds right now, South Florida is the favorite to be, uh, that group of five team at + 134 odds. We had a fun day of NFL action yesterday and we have some odds, uh, that, uh, that need to be updated, uh, since then. Uh, the Buffalo Bills, I don't know what's going on with the Bills. They have some baffling losses on the record this season . Lost to my Atlanta Falcons a few weeks ago and then lost to the Miami Dolphins. It's gross. I get it's a divisional game. I get it's on the road, but you gotta get past the Dolphins team that's just completely imploding a Dolphins team who defensively has been one of the worst in the NFL all season, and the Bills could not put up any points. Uh, so as a result, they have fallen down to 950. Uh, to win the Super Bowl, it does look like now, uh, the NFC far better, uh, than the AFC. It's still the Chiefs' uh, favorite at + 550, but you got the Eagles, Lions, Rams, all, uh, with better odds than the Bills. Also the Seahawks right behind the Bills, the Packers, like it does kind of seem like whatever team comes out of the NFC is gonna be the favorite in the Super Bowl, unless it is the Chiefs or to the AFC, which That's probably what's gonna happen cause nothing fun ever happens. The same teams always win. Uh, the Patriots, uh, now favorites, speaking of the Bills, they're now no longer favorites to win the AFC East, it's the Patriots. -240 for the Patriots, uh, to win that division. Uh, Patriots fans relax a little bit. Uh, one of the, probably the easiest schedule I've ever seen a team have to face, uh, and it's still easy the rest of the season. Uh , fact, this this is true. Heading into the season, uh, they had like the easiest schedule by far, and things like, even like the teams are facing, the bad teams have gotten worse. Uh, they have two hard games the rest of the year. It's the, uh, the Bills again, uh, and they do play the Ravens. Other than that, the Patriots, like the Patriots are. Uh, their, their, their record's gonna be so inflated. They got the Jets, the Bengals, the Giants the next 3 weeks. Two tough ones against, uh, the Bills and Patriots, and then the Jets and Dolphins they wrap up the season with. Like, come on, yeah, they should be -240 favorites, uh, with that easy, uh, of a schedule. Obviously, Bills still overwhelming favorites to make the playoffs, uh, but, uh, losing that one against the Dolphins is gonna make things a lot more difficult for them, uh, to win the AFC East. Really quick, quickly, some other divisional updates. Ravens -270 now to win the AFC North. Uh, the Broncos are now favorites, uh, over the Kansas City Chiefs, uh, plus 135, very slight favorites, uh, over the Chiefs who come in at + 140. Uh, the Chiefs, of course, uh, were on a bye, uh, this week, and the Broncos barely escaped the Las Vegas. Raiders on Thursday night. So the Broncos, another fraudulent team. A lot of frauds in the AFC right now at this point of the season, but they are, I mean, just based on the record, and I do believe they have a somewhat easier schedule the rest of the way compared to the Chiefs. Uh, plus 135 slight favorites in the AFC West. Chargers still in the mix at 320, uh, to win that division. Uh, and of course, this is a very unfortunately pro-Patriots show. I hate this. I'm I'm living in hell. Uh, Drake May is favored to win, uh, NFL MVP at 3 to 1, uh, because, of course, uh, how many Super Bowls did the Patriots win in the Tom Brady era? Was it 5 or 6? 6 Super Bowls. They have 34 bad years. Another back with an MVP candidate and gonna have the best record in the league and an AFC number 1 seed. Wait, what, what, what did Boston fans do to deserve this? This is unbelievable. Uh, the only saving grace is that, uh, as of this morning, Matt Stafford has now drawn even with Drake. So they are co-favorites. He's not now the solo favorite. So Matt Stafford at 3 to 1. We actually saw a huge shakeup in the MVP odds this weekend. It was Mahomes and Allen were the top two options by a significant margin last week. Now the top three are Drake May, Matt Stafford, and then Jonathan Taylor at 5 to 1. He, he certainly might, uh, which would be a great, I mean, yeah, he torched my Falcons. I did, uh, take, uh, I took him over what, 91.5 rushing yards. I should have taken over 200 because that's what he did. Uh, so Jonathan Taylor trying to become the first non-quarterback to win NFL MVP since. Is it LT? No, after that, no, we were talking about though, if he surpasses LT's right, touchdown, then, yeah, touchdown record, then he has a good chance. Adrian Peterson won NFL MVP back in 2012, so 13 years ago, he'd be the first guy in the past 13 years who's a non-quarterback, uh, to win NFL MVP if he can pull it off. Uh, he is well on his way to go over 2000 yards. Uh, I believe now he's, uh, on pace to break LT's touchdown record. Uh, so Jonathan Taylor, if you want to get in on, I think like. He's only at 5 to 1 because he's a running back and because it's been so long since a running back has won the award. If you actually look at the numbers, he has been the most valuable player. Uh, so probably a little still a little bit of value there, uh, at 5 to 1, uh, to win NFL. Uh, MVP. So there you go. Uh, some fun storylines developing out of this past weekend's NFL action. We still have Monday Night Football left to go. It's a fun one tonight between the Packers and the Eagles. Stick around for the end of the show. I'll give you two best bets for tonight's Monday Night Football game. The Packers are set as favorites for tonight's, uh, Monday Night Football game, 1.5 point favorites. The over-under for the game is at 44.5. Uh, if you're looking to bet on the prop market in this game, specifically the touchdown market, uh, Josh Jacobs is the betting favorite to score a touchdown. At -155, a little bit surprised it's not, uh, Jalen Hurts with the tush push, but maybe people have figured out the tush push. Uh, Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of a different strategy a couple of weeks ago. Uh, I think they just had a defender just lay down in front, and, and that kind of stopped it. So maybe teams are just gonna do that. Uh, so didn't we talk about how dangerous that was? Yeah, it is. I, I think I was anti-banning the push pushes past offseason. I think at this point, I think you have to ban it, uh, cause it's not really football anymore, and it's so hard to track the ball. It, it is, it's literally just rugby. It's so hard to track the ball cause now it's just a huge pile of people. So, um, I, I think you'd unfortunately have to ban it. Uh, player to watch tonight, I think, is Jordan Love, a guy who seems like he's an MVP candidate one week, uh, seems like he's certainly not, uh, the next week. Uh, he is the only guy who's pretty far down the odds list who I think could still make a run at MVP if he gets really hot the rest of the season, uh, heading into tonight. Uh, he's still 25 to 1 to an NFL MVP. His passing yards total is set at 233.5, but he's had enough good performances. If he has a really good one tonight, I think he'd get back in the mix to win NFL MVP. So Jordan Love. Uh, is my player to watch tonight. Uh, but like I said, if you want my bets for tonight, you gotta stick around till the end of the show. It is Monday, which means it is time for me to break down my buy low, sell high candidates in the NFL now that the large majority of week 10 is in the books. We're gonna start with buying low, and we're going to buy low on the San Francisco 49ers. Now, what I mean by buy low for the 49ers is that. They're a little bit undervalued in the betting market. I'm not super high on this team. I don't think this team is a top 5 team by any means. Uh, but there are 14 teams right now who look, uh, like they're gonna be the 14 teams in the NFL playoffs. It's crazy that this early in the season, we probably already have the 14 playoff teams, but the 49ers of those 14 teams have the longest odds to win the Super Bowl at 33 to 1, and I think they're better than those 33 to 1 odd. indicate, yes, their metrics aren't that good, but don't remember, this is, uh, been arguably the most injured team in the NFL this season. They certainly need Brock Purdy back. They need a couple of healthy receivers back, including Ricky Pearcell, who every week is questionable and then doesn't play. They need some pieces back on defense, but if they can keep their head above water and get healthy right before the playoffs, uh, they're gonna be a lot more dangerous than what their 33 to 1 odds indicate. So I think buy low a little bit on some 49ers, uh, futures odds, and I think, uh, I think 33 to 1 odds if you're holding a 49ers taking a 33 to 1 at the start of the NFL playoffs, uh, you're gonna be looking pretty good and in, in, in a good spot. So, I'm buying low on the San Francisco 49ers. I'm selling high on the Chicago Bears. I think last week I said buy low on the Chicago Bears. Why did I say that? That was wrong. Uh, but now we can really sell high on them because they have once again found a way, uh, to barely beat a bad team. Uh, the New York Giants were one of my upset picks this past week, uh, and I thought it was a winner. They're up 10 late. The Bears stormed back, but this is now once again another example of them barely scraping by against a really bad team. No pun intended. Yes, uh, they, they barely. Uh, they barely beat the Raiders a number of weeks ago, uh, on a blocked field goal, uh, at the end of the game. Uh, who was it, they barely beat the Bengals last week. Remember they needed that like the deep crazy win to the Bengals last week. Now they needed this comeback. Win against the Giants. Like this is not a Bears team that's a legitimate playoff contender. If you don't mind laying the -188 juice, uh, FanDuel, you can bet on them to not make the playoffs right now at -188, maybe put two units on it. I think that is a bet that would hold plenty of value. Uh, now, part of the problem with fading them this week is they're taking on the Vikings, who I also want to fade. So I don't know what I'm gonna do in that game quite yet. But -1188, I know those odds, you know, not nothing to, you know, write, uh, write home about. It's not gonna get you out of bed in the morning. But if you want to lay the price on -1888, I would be shocked if the Bears somehow make it to the NFL playoffs. Uh, I'm gonna buy low on the Pittsburgh Steelers. I think this is a flip. I think it last week, I think I said sell high on the Steelers. Don't know why I said that. I think now you buy low. That was about as bad of an, of an offensive performance you'll see from any team on Sunday Night Football, and I think things get a little bit exaggerated when you see them in prime time. The Steelers team, I think, better than the record shows, and you can bet on them at north of 2 to 1 odds to win at the AFC North. I don't think they should be favored to win that division, the way the Ravens have been playing. But I think a little bit of value on that price point. If you look at some metrics here, uh, 13th in the NFL in DVOA, that's not that bad. I mean, that's better than some other teams, that's still better than the Chargers. It's better than the Patriots. Uh, so I do think the Steelers are OK. They're an above-average team. They're not great. They're probably not good. Uh, but an above-average team that still has a lead on their division, they still have two games against the Ravens. If they can even split that series, they're gonna be alive to win the AFC North. Like I said, I don't, don't think they should be favored, but you can still bet on them to win the AFC North. at + 270. I think that's worth, uh, maybe a little bit of a sprinkle. I'm selling high on the Patriots. Uh, and maybe I should actually wait cause I don't know if now is the time to sell high based on the next 3 opponents that they're facing. So maybe I should wait until they play the Bills again in 4 weeks. Um, but this Patriots team, uh, pump the brakes on them. Pump the brakes on Drake May a little bit, pump the brakes on the Patriots being Super Bowl contenders. Yes, are. A good team offensively, sure, but they have had probably the easiest schedule I've ever seen an NFL team have, and some of the underlying metrics prove this. 16th in the NFL in DVOA. That's one spot below the 49ers, 1 spot above, uh, the Jacksonville Jaguars, net yards per play. Uh, they are, where are they, 10th in net yards per play, which sounds good, but net yards per play doesn't take into consideration strength of opponent. Uh, so these underlying metrics that do factor in strength of opponents, they're a bottom, uh, an average at best team, uh, more, a little bit more towards the bottom half of the NFL, so. I don't know if he bet against the Patriots this week. They're taking on the Jets on Thursday Night Football. Probably another easy win for the Patriots, um, but what I'm trying to tell you is do not rush to bet the Patriots to win the Super Bowl. Uh, could they be a Super Bowl contender in a couple of years? Absolutely. They're trending in the right direction. Drake May does look very good, uh, but don't start planning the parade route just quite yet, uh, for the, for the Patriots Super Bowl. Uh, I'm gonna buy low on Jared Goff. Now I don't really know what buying low means on Jared Goff right now. Cause I don't think he has value to win NFL MVP, uh, but I just want it on record that Jared Goff might be the most underrated NFL quarterback of all time. I know he didn't have a great start to his NFL career, but it still feels like people treat him like he's not that good of a quarterback. 4th in the NFL right now in EPA plus CPOE expected points added plus completion percentage over expected. I do think he's an MVP candidate. I don't think he's gonna win. I think they run the ball too much there. In Detroit for him to get it. But I just want it on record, maybe you bet some overs on some Jared Goff props, uh, in the coming weeks. He, we just cashed, uh, one on the player prop countdown this past week, his longest completion against the Commanders. That was a winner. Uh, maybe you bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl, cause I know a lot of people think Jared Goff melts down when he gets to the postseason. I don't think that's necessarily true. uh, but I just want it on record, I'm way higher on Jared Goff than the general public is. And then speaking of quarterbacks, I'm gonna sell high, on Bo Nix, who, man, they should have steamrolled the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. They kept him in the 7 points and still still could only win. Uh, by 3. If you can only lead your offense to 10 points against the Raiders when you're at home, that's not good. Uh, and the underlying metrics for Bo Nix don't look good as well. Now, this is a guy who heading into the season, I was like, man, he's, uh, people are, uh, kinda hyping this guy up for the NFL top 100. He's ranked somewhere in the 60s, uh, which is crazy to me. 25th in the NFL right now, and, uh, E. EPA plus CPOE, that is one spot below Caleb Williams, 2 spots below Spencer Rattler. Yikes. Uh, if the Broncos had a decent quarterback, they would be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Bo Nix is holding them back this season. I'm out on the Broncos quarterback, uh, Bo Nix. He is my final sell high after, uh, week 10 action. As always, we're not just gonna take my word for it for my buy low and sell high candidates. Uh, we're gonna give Peter Dewey a call, my friend and co-worker from SI. We're also going to get an NBA bet from him for tonight's action. So let's go ahead and hit the lines. Hello? Yeah. I like it. Yeah, betting. All right, let's give Pete a call here. Hello. Hey Pete, what's up? What's up man? How are we doing? Doing well, my friend. Uh, as always, I gotta reach out to you to get, uh , see, get your opinion on these buy low and selling high, uh, teams and players, uh, that I just talked about. So let's go through them. We're gonna start, uh, with the San Francisco Forty-Niners. What are we doing with the Forty-Niners, uh, after their loss to the Rams ? I'm, I'm selling high, obviously falling out of the playoffs. I'm saying, I'm selling, they're falling out of the playoff picture now. They're the 8th seed in the NFC. I think the Rams and the Seahawks are significantly better than them, so their only path is really a wild card spot, and I just can't buy them until we know if Brock Purdy's actually gonna play. I feel like we're going on week 5 of Kyle. Shanahan saying he has a real chance to play next week and then he was is limited in practice and he doesn't play and we've seen kind of Mac Jones wasn't terrible yesterday, but we've seen him kind of not look as good over the last 5 weeks as he did the first few games that he played in. Um, I just don't think they're gonna be able to go anywhere if Purdy's not healthy with all the other injuries they already have. Uh, so you're, you're selling on the 49ers, but you said they fell out of the playoff spot, which they technically have right now, but they, the team that is now in the 7th spot is the Chicago Bears. You're not buying in on the Bears, are you? No, I'm not buying on the Bears. I just don't think, like, even if San Francisco makes the playoffs, if you're the 7th seed, it's just gonna be a crazy road to get anywhere in the playoffs. And again, like they have so many injuries on both sides of the ball, like it's, I, I think they've played above what they should have played for considering they lost Bosa and Fred Warner for the year. I just, I just don't know even if they get the 7 seed. Um, if they can actually make some noise at the 7 seater if they're just gonna be a, a first round exit anyway. So if, so if you're not buying on the Bears, that mean you're selling on the Bears then? I wouldn't say I'm selling on the Bears. I just, I think the Bears and, and my Broncos are very similar, and they keep pulling off these wild 4th quarter comebacks. they win these 1 score games, and it just eventually, like that's not going to work, and I think for both teams, it's extremely concerning when you think about what happens to them in a playoff game because the competition is going to be so much better, so. I wouldn't say I'm selling on the Bears. I just, I don't believe in them similar to the 49ers that they can do anything in the playoffs that they do get there. Well, if you don't believe in the Bears, it sounds to me like you're selling on the Bears. So I, I, I think we agree to sell on the Bears, selling on both. I just think whoever ends up in that 7th spot in the NFC is in a nightmare position because I think the top 3 to 4 teams in the NFC are going to be so good. Even if you won one game, you're gonna have to face an even tougher opponent probably in the next, like it's just gonna be brutal the whole rest of the way. I know I asked you about the Pittsburgh Steelers, um, last week, but is, is there any room to buy in on the Steelers to win that division plus 280 right now? I mean, yes, they looked bad last night, but still have a division lead, plus 280. Can you buy in on the Steelers at all? I think buying in on the Steelers is you're buying that they're gonna beat the Ravens in one of these two games. I just, I don't see it. And especially the first matchup is in Baltimore. Like, you look at the Ravens' schedule. They play Cleveland next week, then the Jets and the Bengals. They're gonna win all three of those games. So they're gonna be 7 and 5 heading into that Steelers matchup in early December at home. And then after that they play the Bengals again. So, like there's a legitimate case that the Ravens are gonna be 9 and 5 going into the last 3 weeks of the season. I don't think the Steelers win 4 of their next 5 games. So, um, I, I think they're, they're a sell team. I, I can't trust them to, to win that division now. They had all the opportunities in the world, unfortunately, but they did not, did not capitalize. OK, talk to me about the Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Are you buying or selling on Jared Goff? It's a tough one. I'll, I'll say bye. I think Jared Goff's fine. The Lions' offense has been a little, little up and down this year, but I think, I think they're gonna be fine. I, I think they probably end up, they, I think they have a good chance to win the NFC North. I think they end up with a top 5 seed in the NFC , um. Jar Goff been to a Super Bowl before. I know last year was not an ideal, uh. Playoff exit, but um, I, I, I'll still buy Jared Goff. I think the Lions are still a really good football team. Uh, the New England Patriots, uh, another big win for them this weekend, uh, buying or selling on the Patriots this season. I'm buying because I come on. I know. I don't, I don't want to, but they're gonna be the #1 seed in the AFC. They play the Jets, the Bengals, the Giants, the Bills at home, Baltimore, the Jets, and the Dolphins to end the season. They only have 2 games that they could potentially lose to close out the year, and one of them is at home against the Bills. Buffalo might have cost itself any chance of winning the AFC East with that loss to Miami, and I think the Colts have a tougher schedule. The Broncos have a tougher schedule. If the Patriots get the 1 seed in the AFC, like how can you not buy them? They're gonna have a, the end of the bottom half of the AFC is not nearly as. As good as the bottom half I think or as the the NFC is in terms of like who could end up in like the 6th spot, um, so I mean, yeah, I think the Patriots are gonna, they're, they're a bye team right now. They've been, I'm selling them because then when he gets to the playoffs you still gotta play a playoff team. That's true, but I mean they've had two playoff team tests. They beat the Bucks in Tampa and they beat the Bills in Buffalo. Like I, I, there's nothing that I've seen from them that tells me, oh, they have no chance to compete against a good football team. They've beaten two good football teams. Alright, we'll wrap up with the buy low sell high with, uh, your guy. Come on, you gotta be unbiased. Bonnix buying or selling on Bnix, man, I gotta sell. Yeah, OK, there we go, Pete. It's just, it's tough, man. I mean, the Broncos getting a lot of third and longs. Bonnix has not looked good this year. Um, off the top of my head, I don't know his completion percentage, but it has to be down from, from last season. Uh, he's at 60.9% this year. Last year he was completing 66.3% of his passes. Like he's already thrown 8 picks this year and he only threw 12 all of last year. He's still got 7 games to go, um. The Broncos have been better late in games in the 4th quarter, and he's looked good in some 4th quarters, but like I said at the, at the top when we were talking about the Bears, like if you fall behind 2 scores to the Chiefs or the Bills or the Ravens or whoever it is in the AFC that you want to bring up, the Patriots even, like you're not coming back in that game the way you can against the, the Raiders or the Giants or whoever it is. So I'm selling, um, I hope for my Broncos that he starts. To figure it out, but it just, it hasn't been there offensively for them consistently all year. Yeah, uh, OK, so we at least, uh, we finish, uh, by agreeing on that one. Chiefs, 3.5 point favorites against the Broncos, uh, this week. That seems like a good spot for the Chiefs. But Pete, wanna wrap things up. As always, you are an NBA guy. I very rarely give, give out an NBA pick, uh, on this show. I don't have one for today, so the people need an NBA bet for tonight, Pete. Yeah, I got a bunch, but I'm gonna, I'm gonna go with a player prop. I, I like Kate Cunningham over 38.5 points and assists, um, against the Washington Wizards tonight. He's averaging 25.6 points, 9.8 assists per game, uh, this year, but he's cleared this number in 5 of his last six games. The one game he fell short was actually last night against Philadelphia, finished with 37 points and assists, um, and over that six-game stretch, averaging 29.2 points. 11.2 assists per game. Uh, this is like the best possible matchup he could have against the Washington team that's dead last in points per game. Uh, 29th in defensive rating and 29th in opponent assists per game. The Pistons are running absolutely everything through Cunningham this year, um, and the, the Wizards are allowing over 26 points per game to opposing point guards. So I think this is a scenario where you're looking at Cade potentially is in, in the. A 30 point game and he's averaging almost 10 assists a game already. So I, I really like him in this spot. Uh, second night of a back to back, so I, I wouldn't be shocked if it's a little bit of a closer game even though Detroit's a huge favorite. Um, so I, I really like him to go over that number. All right, love it, Cade Cunningham, uh, of the Detroit Pistons, over 38.5 points and assists. I will tailor you on that, Pete. Best of luck to us with that NBA bet and thanks for, uh, hopping on the show once again. Yeah, of course, thanks for having me, man. All right, take care, buddy. Little NBA prop bet for tonight, and once again a weekly tradition. Pete and I don't agree on almost anything, but we do agree, Bo Nix stinks. What a weekend it was, but it is Monday, so I do have to wash away some sins from the past week uh of sports betting, so it is time for sorry, not sorry, uh, and I'm going to start to. Apologize for having a losing weekend overall. I don't have much to actually apologize for this week, but I did have a losing weekend. Lost to Oregon, lost, uh, my NFL total bet, uh, lost Steelers last night, so it was a losing weekend. We're gonna get to it later, but our profit for the season has dipped below $100. So I am sorry for a losing weekend. I really Want to take a step in the right direction. I did not. Uh, I'm not sorry for fading my Falcons. I know some fans of teams don't like it when you bet against your team. I know, uh, there's Falcons fans who follow me out there who don't like it when I bet against the Falcons. Uh, but I won, uh, both ways that I did it. Colts, -5.5, thanks to the Colts for not kicking a field goal in overtime, for going for a touchdown. And also Jonathan Taylor, which was my number one ranked player prop in the player prop countdown to go over 91.5 rushing yards, uh, he had over 200. So, I'm not sorry actually for fading my Falcons. At the end of the day, I gotta be unbiased when it comes to my picks. Uh, I am sorry for two of my upset picks. Now I did go 2 and 2 of my upset picks last week. Uh, but I did, uh, take the Giants. Uh, I should have known, uh, that, uh, bad teams are gonna blow leads even late in games. Uh, but I'm especially sorry for Missouri, cause I touted that all week and Missouri didn't even come close to Texas A&M. I think they only score like 7 points or something. So, I'm sorry for my Giants pick and my Missouri pick. Uh, I'm sorry that it took so long to win a two-leg parlay. We started the parlay uh peak over a week ago. I thought the two-leg, the first step of the parlay peak was gonna be easy. It wasn't. It took me a week. Now the good news is we did finally win the two-leg parlay over the weekend, but I am sorry that it took me a full week. To hit the two-leg parlay. Uh, I am sorry for calling the LA Rams frauds in the preseason, if you remember my preseason fraud rankings, I think the Rams were #1 or #2. I think they're #1. I think I call them the most fraudulent team in the NFL. Not so much anymore, in fact, uh, I might now be calling them the best team in the NFL. Maybe, uh, we'll see. Maybe, uh, later in the week, I'll give my rankings for the top teams in the NFL, but, uh, I am sorry I was wrong about the Rams. Hand up Matt Stafford, MVP co-favorite. I thought he didn't have a back in the preseason. Uh, he, he completely threw his back, he's back, he's healthy, he's, uh, looking as good as ever, so I am sorry for calling, uh, the Rams frauds to begin. Uh, this season. Uh, I am not sorry for being a JJ McCarthy hater. Yeah, he finally threw for more than 200 yards this past weekend, but it's another loss, 2 or 3 interceptions, uh, a bad performance for 9. wow, he is so corny. Uh, I really don't like JJ McCarthy. Uh, another loss for the Vikings. Uh, I gave out the. Ravens in my, uh, pick and plays for last week, uh, in one of my survivor pools, I took the Ravens, so I'm a happy Ravens backer this past weekend, uh, and I'm not gonna apologize. I don't care that he finally threw for 250 yards or whatever it was. I'm so far out on JJ McCarthy. He's not the guy, and I'm not sorry for saying that. Uh, and finally, uh, I am sorry. This is worth 3 loonies in the loony bin. Anthony Stallartz to win the Vezna Trophy was my best bet heading into the NHL season. He has been terrible. Uh, now you can blame the Leafs' defense, you can blame their coaching, you can blame a lot of things, but at the end of the day, the Maple Leafs' goaltender was, uh, has been bad all season. Another bad weekend, uh, his save percentage. Below 900, his goals against average over 3. It's not good for Anthony Stallartz. I think I can already chalk up that Vesna Trophy bet as a loser. So I am sorry for giving you my best NHL bet. It's what, we're a little over a month into the season, uh, and it's, uh, already a loser. You can tear up that ticket. I am sorry, uh, for that. Losing performance over the weekend, unfortunately, as I mentioned earlier, 1 and 3 with my weekend picks. We did not hit Oregon at -6.5 against Iowa, very close game. They ended up winning but did not cover. Uh, uh, fortunately, we did hit Jonathan Taylor over 91.5 rushing errors. He got so many rushing errors, we should have, like, there should be some kind of. Insurance with a bet where if you win it by that much, you get like even double the money or something. Over 200 yards for Jonathan Taylor. Lions Commanders under 48.5, never had a hope. Steelers plus 2.5, uh, really never had a hope either. So a bad weekend for my picks on this show, uh, was made up by, uh, Ben Griffin cashing in for us at 13 to 1, but that doesn't matter for this segment, and that brings our season record down to a profit of $96.65. Uh, that makes me nervous, uh, because if it is a $100 betting night and we get reverse swept, uh, I'm gonna be back in the negative. So, uh, a little bit nervous heading into Monday night's action, but let's get into my picks. I got 2 for Monday Night Football, 2 in the National Hockey League, starting with Monday Night Football, starting with the Eagles Packers over 45.5. Uh, I think both offenses in this game, far better in their defense, yet the total in this game is set in just the mid-40s. Packers ranked 3rd in EPA per play, 3rd in success rate, 6th in offensive DVOA, but they ranked 15th, 13th, and 8th in the defensive version of those three stats. The Eagles are very similar, 8th, 15th, and 7th in those three offensive stats, but 16th, 15th, and 18th in those defensive stats. So usually in a game where both offenses have been better in the defenses, you would see a total in the. High 40s, at least, if not into the 50s. Uh, but this time, it's in the mid-40s, so I'm gonna go over 45.5 between the Eagles and the Packers at -110. Next up, I'm looking at Jalen Hurts under 27.5 rushing yards, a -114. If you remember, I believe this was my number 2 ranked player prop for last week's player prop countdown. Good news, if you haven't bet it yet, uh, it has increased a yard, so we're, uh, getting a yard better of value for us under bettors. So Jalen Hurts under 27.5 rushing yards to -114. Uh, he's gonna get a few push pushes, I think we all know that at this point. Uh, but he's hardly been, uh, he's largely been kept in check when it comes to scrambling. He's been held to 22 or fewer yards on the ground in 4 straight games, and the Packers have allowed the fewest rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. So Hurts under 27.5 rushing yards. Switching over to the National Hockey League, gonna take the under 5.5 and -105 between the Rangers and the Predators. These two teams have been. Two of the three lowest scoring teams in the NHL this season, combining for just 4.65 goals per 60 minutes. The Rangers, Rangers are also fourth in expected goals against and first and high danger scoring chances allowed. So not only have the Rangers been extremely good defensively, but now this is a matchup between two of the lowest scoring teams in the entire league. So I'll go under 5.5 between the Preds and Rangers, and then we'll wrap things up with, uh, A bet that we have, uh, placed several times already this season, and it is undefeated when we have bet on it on this show. So I'm gonna go back to the well. Old Faithful here, Islanders, Devils over 6.5 plus 104. If you know, uh, if you've been watching this show, you don't need to hear me say this again. The Islanders play some backyard hockey, uh, style of hockey. I don't know what's going on with Patrick Waugh there down on Long Island, uh, but they are top 5 and expected goals for. Uh, bottom 5 in, uh, expected goals against, uh, they have allowed the most high dangerous scoring chances per game. It's just a completely wide open style of hockey, so, I've bet on the over in their games a ton this season, and now we can bet the over at plus money. Uh, so I won't hesitate to do that. Over 6.5 of + 104 between the Islanders and Devils. So those are my four best bets for tonight, but we got to get into the safe to see how much I have to bet with tonight. Let's take a look here. Oh, we have $100 and a note. Oh, what does this say? Uh, I owe you $50 extra for our 50th episode. Quote, uh, these are as good as money. Uh, OK, perfect. Is there anything, no, that's OK, that's it. So yes, I, I guess I'll take this IOU as an extra $50 which means we have $150 and I guess. It's to celebrate the fact that we are episode 50. I didn't mention this, uh, earlier, but yeah, this is the 50th episode of Making Moves with Max, so I guess I have $150 to bet with, but that makes me very nervous, cause, uh, we better have a winning night, cause if it's a bad night, we might dip into the negative for the first time in a couple of months. So, $150 . I'm gonna go $50. Eagles Packers over 45.5. I'm going to go $40. Jalen Hurts under 27.5 rushing yards. Hitting the NFL, hitting the NFL hard tonight. I love both of these plays, uh, which leaves me with. Uh, 60, so 30, 30, that makes a lot of sense. 30 $30 for the two NHL plays. Uh, so that's how I'm gonna divvy up that $150 for tonight. We're going heavy into Monday Night Football. Let's hope for the best. Good luck to us. This has been Play It Safe presented by FanDuel, but don't go anywhere. We gotta wrap the show up with my parlay of the day. We've advanced. We got a three-leg parlay for tonight, so stick. Time to wrap things up with the parlay of the day, but before I give you my parlay for tonight, uh, wow, finally, it took us a week to do it, uh, but it hit a two-leg parlay over the weekend. We have officially taken the first step on the parlay peak, which means it is time for a three-leg parlay for tonight. Uh, we cashed in on. Ravens money line and Rams money line on Sunday. Uh, that came in at +107. So let's move on finally to a three-leg parlay for tonight. I'm doing a same game parlay for tonight's NFL game. Now, you remember, uh, earlier in the show, I said that I like the over, uh, for the game, but for the sake of the parlay, we're gonna, we're gonna buy a few points. So we're gonna go over, I believe I have 40.5. And once again, I'm still following my rule that the odds need to be at least -250 or longer for each leg. Over 40.5 instead of 45.5 is -220, so that's well within the rule. So we're going over 40.5 to give us a little bit of more breathing room for the total. I'm also gonna go Sewan. Saquan, ATD, which stands for anytime touchdown plus 105. It's time for Sawn to wake up a little bit, slow first half of the season for the Eagles star running back, the defending Offensive Player of the Year, but I think he can get things going in prime time tonight. I'll take him to score. I'm also gonna take Romeo Dobbs of the Packers, the Packers' number one receiver. We just need 4 plus. Receptions. So, it, uh, we just need, it's not over 4.5, it's just he needs to get 4 or more receptions, that is minus 240. So really, this parlay kinda hinges on that Saquon Barkley touchdown, but those are the 3 legs, that comes out 2 + 253. So there we go, let's see if I can hit 2 parlays in a row. We hit the two. Over the weekend now, it's a three-leg, same game parlay for Monday Night Football, Eagles Packers. Comes to +253 as we are trying to take the next step on the parlay peak and get, well, maybe more, I can cross that off. That would be fun. Uh, but this has been the Monday edition of Make and Lose with Mac presented by FanDuel. Thank you all so much for tuning in. Best of luck tonight and I will see you all tomorrow.