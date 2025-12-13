Making Moves | November 18, 2025

It's holiday sweater time. Woo! Welcome to today's episode of Making Moves with Mac presented by FanDuel. It is Tuesday, November 18th, and NFL week 11 is officially in the books after Monday Night Football. We're gonna recap that and also get you set up for college Football week 13, NFL week 12. All that and more coming up. Let's take a look at the top headlines in sports betting today. We're gonna start with some college football news. Uh, this doesn't matter for this season, but, uh, for next season, James Franklin has signed on as the head coach for Virginia Tech. James Franklin, the former coach, uh, for. Penn State, who was let go earlier this year after a losing streak, uh, brought a lot of success to the Penn State program, uh, but could never win the big game. That's kind of the theme that haunted him throughout his career, and then it popped up this year as well. I ended up losing in overtime to Oregon in like week 2 or week 3. Uh, and that led to him going on a little bit of a losing streak, uh, which then led to his firing, but great hiring by Virginia Tech. Uh, if nothing else, he will at least make that program competitive once again. FanDuel has actually released odds for, uh, Virginia Tech's win total next season for James Franklin. first year as a head coach. They have their win total for next year set at 7.5. Uh, but the under is juiced to -154. Uh, so at least, uh, we do expect some improvement for the Virginia Tech program, uh, the once great Virginia Tech college football program. We also got some Major League Baseball news. Josh Naylor of the Seattle Mariners has re-signed with the Mariners. Uh, Naylor was one of the biggest, uh, free agents this offseason, so he's kind of the big, uh, the first shoe to drop in MLB free agency. Re-signing with the Seattle Mariners on a five-year deal. This is a guy who, uh, was traded to the Mariners this season from Arizona. Uh, he batted 299 with the Mariners. Throughout the season and obviously played a big role in their deep playoff run. Uh, as a result, the, uh, FanDuel has adjusted the Mariners' odds, uh, for next year. They are now slightly bigger favorites to win the American League. Actually, second best odds to win the American League up at 5 to 1. You got the Yankees and the Mariners and the Astros and the Red Sox and the Blue Jays. My unfortunately beloved Blue Jays down to 9 to 1. Excuse me, to win the American League. The Colorado Avalanche, I don't know how much you guys have been watching the NHL so far this season. It's tough too, with all the football going on, college football, NFL, basketball, college basketball, but uh, if you haven't been paying attention, the Colorado Avalanche have just been dominant. Uh, so far this season, that, and as a result, they are running away, uh, in terms of the odds to win the Stanley Cup. They are currently 13-1 and 5. Only one regulation loss in their 1st 19 games this season, already up to 31 points. And as a result, their odds to win the Stanley Cup have already improved up to 480. Uh, also, uh, Nathan McKinnons. Favorite to win the Hart Trophy. Um, Cale McCar is the runaway favorite to win the Norris Trophy, is the best offensive defenseman, and they are, uh, the biggest favorites to win the Stanley Cup of 480. It is the Panthers second on the odds list at 7 to 1 , and the Avalanche were my preseason prediction to win the Stanley Cup. So that is looking good for me there. Uh, Chet Holmgren has taken over Victor Wambanyana, uh, as, uh, actually, no, not the favor, but he is right behind, uh, uh, no, he is favored to win Defensive Player of the Year. Victor Wambanyana was minus money before the season began to win Defensive Player of the Year, uh, in the NBA. His odds have dropped down to 350. Uh, in his place is the other, uh, alien looking young player, Chet Holmgren. Both these guys just unbelievably tall. It's a lot easier to play defense in the NBA, uh, when you're like 7 ft tall. taller than 7 ft actually. Uh, so Chat Holmgren now the +135 favorite. Victor Wimba is still nearby on the odds list of 350. And then Evan Mobley, who let me down last night, only grabbed 6 rebounds and needed a 10. 5th on the odds list to win Defensive Player of the Year at 5 to 1. It is largely a three-man race at this point of the NBA season. Uh, some NFL news, we are going to get into a little bit of follow for Monday Night Football, but some non-Monday Night Football news. Ja'Marr Chase has been set, uh, suspended for a game for spitting on a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend. Uh, so he will miss their game against the New England Patriots. Um, actually, he is appealing the suspension. Uh, he's saying if he meant to spit at him, he would have spit out in his face. Uh, instead, he spat on either his jersey or on the ground. So that is his defense. His defense being, if I meant to do it, I would have done it in his face. It's a bold move, God. We'll see if that works out for him, but, uh, looking like right now he will miss, uh, this week's game. The Bengals are at home to the New England Patriots. Uh, the Patriots are set as 7.5 point favorites in that game. Uh, so obviously New England is going to be aided, uh, now that they won't have to take on. Uh, the best offensive player for the Bengals and arguably the best receiver in the NFL. So Patriots, 7.5 point favorites with the Bengals, likely no Ja'Marr Chase in the lineup for their week 12 game. Week 11 of the NFL season is in the books, so let's take a look at some fallout from last night's Monday Night Football game and some latest awards updates. Uh, I was on the wrong side of last night's Monday Night Football game, of course. By the way, just a quick side note, I went 2-13 with my NFL picks on side and totals over the weekend. What a disaster. Uh, including last night I was on the Raiders plus 3.5. Never really had a hope after the first quarter, the Cowboys went on to win and cover, uh, with ease. Uh, if you are a Cowboys fan. Uh, unfortunately, even with the win last night, still plus 820 to make the NFL playoffs, uh, probably can afford what, the +45 and 1. You might be able to afford one more loss to make the playoffs. You're gonna need one of these teams to fall off a little bit. Either the Packers who are the 6th seed right now at 6-3 and 1 or the 49ers who are the 7, 7-4 is the record of the 7 seed. The Lions outside the playoff pitch are looking in right now. That's kind of crazy. The Bears. Bears are winning the NFC North. Uh, what a world. Uh, the Cowboys' win total is set at 7.5. That's their latest projected win total over at FanDuel. Uh, they will have to go over that significantly to make the NFL playoffs. But of course, last night was at least a step in the right direction if they do want to pull off the Cinderella story. Uh, bad news for the Raiders , the Pete Carroll era has not gone well in Las Vegas. Their latest projected win totals all the way down at 4.5. Uh, the bad news is basically mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Bad news, Pete Carroll might not be the answer. Bad news, Geno Smith. Might not be the quarterback. Good news, uh, Raiders fans are probably gonna have a top 5 pick in the NFL draft, so you have that to look forward to. Maybe some fun quarterbacks coming out. Uh, maybe Dante Moore could be a Las Vegas Raider, uh, this year, who knows? Uh, we do have, uh, some updated for, uh, awards market here, starting with, uh, Dak Prescott who had another. Solid performance last night. Uh, he is now second on the odds list to win Comeback Player of the Year. It is Christian McCaffrey at -130. It is Dak Prescott right behind him at 150. It has turned into a two-man race because the next player on the odds list is Aiden Hutchinson coming in all the way at. 11 to 1. So now that we only have what, 7 weeks, 6 weeks left of the NFL season, looking like it's 667. I didn't even mean to do that and I did it anyways. Uh, Christian McCaffrey and Dak Prescott, it is gonna be a two-man race to win Comeback Player of the Year. Miles Garrett, 4 sacks against the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend, and as a result, he is now the -200 favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Uh, so, I thought Miles Garrett had already had a few Defensive Player of the Year awards, only 12 years ago. So this would be his 2nd Defensive Player of the Year award if he can hold on to that spot. Uh, -200 odds means he has an implied probability of 66.7%. Of 66.67% , uh, to win Defensive Player of the Year. But the thing I want to talk about Miles Garrett is Fuel has just posted odds after this, uh, strong performance by him this past week of plus 130 for him to. Set the single-season, uh , sacks record. Uh, the current record holders are both Michael Strahan and TJ Watt, who both have 22.5. We all remember, actually, not we all, uh, those of you who are old enough, remember when Michael Strahan got it because Brett Favre slid on a quarterback, uh, rollout , a little bit of a conspiracy theory going on there. Um, but TJ Watts still has 22.5, so two guys are at 22.5, so he needs 23 to break the record. He's right now at 15 sacks through 10 games. That is an average of 1 point. 5 sacks per game. That is a pace of 25.5 if he ends up playing in all 17 games. Uh, and obviously when it comes to sack, you got sacks, you gotta look at, uh, his future opponents to see if he's gonna take on some bad offensive lines. And he is gonna take on at least two really bad offensive lines. One is the Raiders, whose offensive line we saw last night, bottom five in sacks allowed, but he also gets to take on the worst offensive line in football, the Tennessee Titans, who have given up 4.1 sacks. Per game this season. Uh, Miles Garrett should have a field day, uh, when they take on the Browns here in a few weeks. Uh, so I like that + 130 bet quite a bit. He's already on pace to break it, and he's taken on two of the worst offensive lines, uh, in the NFL in the final stretch of the season. So I'm gonna be placing that bet, Miles Garrett, to break the single-season sacks record at 130. Uh, and don't forget, uh, since the season has been expanded to 17 games, a little bit of an advantage he has over the likes of Michael Strahan, who only played 16. And I don't know if, if TJ Watt played 16 or 17 the year that he tied it. Don't remember. Uh, Jonathan Taylor, uh, is starting to run away, uh, with the Offensive Player of the Year. He is now -400 to win that award. He has created some separation away from Jackson Smith and Jigba, who is second on the odds list. So Jonathan Taylor now an 80% implied probability of winning that award. I think, unless his production completely falls off a cliff or if he gets hurt, uh, I think that award is now Jonathan Taylor's to lose. Uh, and then lastly, Defensive Rookie of the Year is starting to be a little bit of a runaway race as well. Uh, it, it's crazy the Cleveland Browns are one of the worst teams in the NFL, but their defense is truly one of the elite teams. They have the runaway favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year, Miles Garrett, and Carson Schweisinger is now the -230 favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. The only player who has a chance to catch him is the Falcons' Jalen Walker, who's still at 8 to 1, so pretty big separation. Uh, but there is some football left to be played, so we could catch him, but it is looking like it is Carson Schweisinger's award to lose, minus 230, the rookie linebacker for the Cleveland Browns. Action continues tonight. The streak of consecutive days with football for us to watch and bet on continues. 3 games to watch tonight, starting with Akron against Bowling Green. Bowling Green, a -3.5 point favorite in that one over under 46.5. Uh, then we got Western Michigan at -6.5 against Northern Illinois. The total for that game is at 38.5. And then finally, uh, the game. We're all waiting for, uh, UMass against Ohio, UMass, the bane of my existence. Uh, Ohio is a 33.5 point favorite, uh, in that game with the, uh, over-under set at 51.5. I will have a bet for that game, but if you want it, you gotta stick around, uh, till the end of the show. Uh, the betting favorite to win, uh, the Mac is not in action tonight. That is Toledo, who's at +145. Uh. But Western Michigan is 2nd on the odds list at 200. Uh, so it's important for them to get that win tonight, uh, to hopefully, I mean, virtually would lock up a spot in the conference championship game if they can get that win. Once again, they're 6.5 point favorites against Northern Illinois. Ohio is still in the mix, uh, so they need to make sure they don't lose as 33.5, uh, point favorites, uh, against UMass. So, uh, some actions set to take place tonight. Once again, I do have a. Bet for one of these games. Uh, I will not be betting on UMass for the 2nd straight week. I'm not gonna make that mistake again, so stick around till the end of the show and you'll get my action best bet for Tuesday night. With NFL week 11 officially in the books, it is time to look ahead to College Football Week 13 and NFL week 12. Uh, we are officially kind of in the final stretch of both seasons, especially college football, only a couple of weeks left of the regular season, so let's. Begin. Who, whoa! All right, we're gonna take a look at Louisville against SMU Southern Methodist University. For you Canadians, no, it's not Saint Mary's University from Halifax. Southern Methodist University, big game in the ACC. Still a little bit wide open in terms of what teams are gonna be playing in the ACC conference championship game, and we know the winner of that game will then be able to advance to the college football playoffs. Off on an automatic bid. Uh, so this is a big game specifically for SMU. Unfortunately for Louisville, that lost to Clemson this past weekend largely eliminated them. Uh, but SMU is 3rd on the odds list as of right now, uh, to make it, uh, to win the ACC. So big game for them. They have to beat Louisville, uh, in this spot, but I kind of like Louisville. Louisville's unfortunately. What am I gonna do, circle? Louisville's unfortunately had some bad late game variants, two straight losses, uh, they've had, uh, but they've, in my opinion, been the better team in both games. They can throw the ball, they can play defense, and I think they can take advantage of SMU secondary. Uh, so I like getting the 2.5 points, uh, uh, for, uh, with Louisville against SMU, but big game for the Mustangs, big game in the ACC. Uh , big game in the SEC as well as Oklahoma continues to try to make the college football playoffs. They're not gonna make the, the SEC championship game, uh, but with a win against Missouri, they're gonna be in a great spot to, to make it to the college football playoff. I've given them as a, uh, bet to make the college football playoff, uh, playoffs a few weeks now. I also. Them as a bet to upset Alabama this past weekend, which they did, but a loss to number 23 Missouri could then push them back out of the college football playoff. We will see, uh, where the college football playoff rankings are, uh, later today. Oklahoma is a 7.5 point home favorite in this one against the Missouri Tigers. Uh, listen, I've been backing Oklahoma all season. I think they're a lot better than people think. I'm not gonna stop backing them now. I will once again take Oklahoma, very good defensive team, very good offense. They can run the ball, throw the ball, they can stop both the run the pass on defense, solid on special teams as well. I will lay the 7.5 points with. Oklahoma against a Missouri team that I had high hopes for this season, but they have largely been disappointing. Uh, the game of the week in college football this week, in my opinion, is, uh, a Pac-12 matchup. No, it's not a Pac-12 matchup, not anymore. It's very weird to see USC against Oregon being a Big 10 matchup. Uh, I guess that's the old man in me, but these two teams are now, uh, in the Big 10. Uh, USC is number 16 ranked, Oregon is 6, the number 6 ranked team in the country. Oregon is a 10.5 point home favorite in this one, in this former Pac-12 matchup. Uh, Oregon in the driver's seat to make the college football playoff, probably not gonna make the Big 10 championship game, uh, but will likely make the college football playoff unless they lose this game. USC. On the opposite side of things , they're a little bit on the outside looking in, they're around 380 to make the college football playoff, but if they upset Oregon as a 10.5 point underdog, things might flip. You might see Oregon on the outside looking in, you might see USC in a college football playoff spot. Big postseason implications when USC, the Trojans take on the quack quack quack quack quack Oregon Ducks. Uh, another big game, oh, I will say, I like Oregon in this spot. I, I gave out Oregon as a pick to win the national championship a few weeks ago. I think they're very good, one of the best defensive teams in the country, and I really like Dante Moore, their quarterbacks. I'm gonna lay the 10.5 points with Oregon. Uh, we've got another game in the ACC, a big one between Pitt and Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech is the current betting favorite to win the ACC and to make the conference championship game. That makes them the favorites to, uh, make it to the college football playoff out of the ACC. I'm not very high on Georgia Tech though. I think Georgia Tech has had some late game variants go their way. They're a pretty one-dimensional team on offense. They just kind of run the ball, so as long as you can stop the run, you can beat Georgia Tech. Uh, I like Pitt in the spot, and if Pitt wins, the ACC becomes completely wide open. They still have an outside shot of making it to the ACC championship game. Uh, if they beat Georgia Tech and SMU wins, SMU is gonna be, uh, in the driver's seat, so a lot of big games. With big implications, uh, in the ACC this week. I kinda like Pitt to pull off the upset. I think Georgia Tech's overrated. I don't think they can throw the ball. You can only go so far if you're a run first football team in 2025. So, uh, I will take Pitt with the 2.5 points against Georgia Tech. Uh, not a lot of great games this week, but a few intriguing ones with some postseason implications for week 13 of the 2025 college football season. It is time for NFL week 12, uh, 1 week away before, uh, the fun Thanksgiving slate. Uh, we got 2, only 14 games, so 4 teams are on by. I would try to list them off the top of my head, but I can't right now. Uh, but so we have 14 games to watch and bet on this week. A couple of intriguing matchups, but, oh, I didn't even throw it, I just dropped it. That's a bad omen. Uh, a couple of decent games, but really not that many great games this week, kind of a weak slate, to be honest, uh, as well with college football, but. A pretty interesting game between the Colts and the Chiefs. The Colts obviously the surprise team of the Year. This is gonna be a huge measuring stick game for them against the defending AFC champions. We all know the dynasty that is the Kansas City Chiefs. Uh, and also the Chiefs, and I think I've talked about this a few times now, better statistics, better metrics than what they had last season. Last year they went 15 and 2, with a lot of real average numbers. This year, they have the top 5 in almost every category, but they're 5. 5. The Chiefs can't really afford to lose many more games. Maybe they can lose 2 more, maybe and still squeak in the playoffs. Uh, so if they lose to the Colts and they drop to 5 and 6, I think it's gonna be time to push the uh panic button in Kansas, uh , Kansas City. But the good news is the Chiefs are 3.5 point favorites, uh, in that spot. I'm probably going to back the Chiefs. I haven't fully decided yet. I'm leaning towards the Chiefs though. I know the Colts have been very good. I get their offense has been very good. Jonathan Taylor has been the best running back in the NFL, but Daniel Jones on the road in Arrowhead, uh, that, uh, that seems like a recipe for disaster for the Colts. And also the Colts' defense has also regressed throughout the NFL season. So I'm actually gonna lay, probably lay, haven't fully decided, but probably lay the 3.5 points. For the Kansas City Chiefs. Uh, big game against the Steelers and the Bears. Big question marks surrounding the Steelers this week. We do not know as of Tuesday, but Aaron Rodgers may not be playing. I see, I saw some reports that he might have fractured his non-throwing hand, uh , which would leave Mason Rudolph, uh, to play as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Regardless, they will be taking on the Chicago Bears, a team that a lot of people think. Is the most fraudulent team in the NFL at 7-3, 1st place in the NFC, but most of their wins are very slight wins against very bad teams. They did it this past weekend, again against the Vikings, last second game-winning field goal, and they had to block a field goal against the Raiders. They needed a long touchdown against the Bengals to beat them. Uh, they needed a big, uh, uh, comeback with, uh, they're down 10 with 5 minutes to go against the Giants, they come back. They came back to win. One of the worst 7 and 3 teams you'll see in the NFL, but they are still 3-point favorites. I don't care who's playing quarterback for the Steelers. I don't care if it's Mason Rudolph. I don't care if it's Aaron Rodgers. Gaming the 3 points to the Steelers. The Bears absolutely stink. I will not fall for Chicago Bears propaganda. Uh , Tam Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams, a game between two potential playoff teams in the NFC, the Rams. Have a chance to be the #1 seed in the conference now. It's gonna be between the Rams and the Eagles, it looks like, if the odds are any indication, so it'll be important for them to defeat the Bucks. The Bucks, who have been on a little bit of a skid , uh, lately, now, only have a half game lead over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South, so. Uh, they need to get some wins. Now they do still play the Panthers twice this season, so they can make up for it and extend their lead again, but, uh, still, they gotta be careful not to lose too many games here. Still, I think the Rams are the far, far, far better team, especially with how injured the Buccaneers are. Rams, the only team in the NFL who rank in the top 6 in both offensive EPA per play and defensive EPA per play. Uh, I think they're very good. They proved it this past weekend against the Seahawks, so I will lay the 6.5 points with the Rams. And then Monday Night Football, the Panthers against the 49ers. 49ers looked significantly better this past week, uh, with Brock Purdy back in the lineup. Uh, there are some whispers, maybe Mac Jones is the better quarterback. No, I think Brock Purdy proved this past weekend. They are far better with him there and also overall, the 49ers have become a lot healthier lately, which is huge for them. Uh, they won games they might not have deserved to win early in the year, but now that they're getting healthy, they might go on a run here in the second half of the season. The Panthers, uh, as I mentioned, just half a game back from the Bucks in the NFC South. Bryce Young threw for almost 400 yards, uh, against my Atlanta Falcons this past weekend. Can he do it against a competent football team like the 49ers? Uh, we will have to wait and see, uh, but I will tell you right now, I love the 49ers here, -6.5. The Panthers, in my opinion, much like the Bears, stink. Bottom 10 in almost every metric, bottom 5 in a few metrics. I don't believe in Bryce Young, I don't believe in the Panthers. I think the 49ers steamroll them on Monday Night Football, but still, that is a, uh, matchup between two potential playoff teams. Uh, the 49ers desperately trying to hang on to a spot, the Panthers trying to catch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC. So those are the four games to watch for this week's NFL Week 12 action. One of my favorite things to discuss and debate when it comes to the National Football League is which teams are the most fraudulent in the NFL. If you remember earlier this season, I gave you my fraud rankings before the season began. I think I gave you an updated version like after week 5 or week 6. Uh, and maybe I'll give you my rankings today, uh, but I do want to, or I did want to, uh, give this question to, uh, you, my followers on Twitter, to see who you think is the most fraudulent team in the NFL through week 11. So, uh, I asked that question there. If you don't already, please follow me on X or Twitter at Ian Mac Betts, Ian with an extra I, because my parents wanted to make my life difficult. I get lane all the time. Uh, all right, let's take a look at who you guys think are the most fraudulent teams in the, in the NFL. There is one team that has been mentioned more than most, uh, and we're gonna start with Byron Lindeck, the model maniac who says the Bears laughing, crying emoji. Um, OK, I think that might be the most popular 10, Scott, what do you think about this, Cody Hess, the the Pats, the Patriots. Uh, uh, uh, my record, I don't know, I mean. They're better than the Bears. They're better than the Broncos, right? I would agree with that, and a lot of people are, uh, saying that it's because of their, their easy record, but at the end, or their easy schedule , but at the end of the day, you can only play the teams that you have in front of you. Also, there aren't any powerhouses in the NFL. I'm getting a little bit tired of the easy schedule thing regardless of the Patriots because. There, who are the dominant teams that there aren't any. There's some really bad, bad teams, but everyone, all the pretty good teams have an easy schedule because, well, the Patriots do have by far the easiest, but they beat the Bills and the Bucks, so like they're probably their two toughest opponents, uh, they've beaten. Uh, how many losses do they have, 1 or 2? 2. Who's the second one? The Raiders week 1.9 and 2. Raiders were week one. Who's, who's the other loss against? I don't even remember. I'm blanking. I'd bring it up, but I, then you guys would see it on my screen . I'm gonna look it up after, or if you can look it up there for a second, cause, yeah, they do have a 2nd loss. I forget who the second loss was to. Uh, Raiders week one is gonna be a weird one looking, looking in the past though. Um, all right, let's, let's keep moving for the meantime. Uh, Falcons, smackses Falcons. I mean, they're not fraudulent. They have 3 wins . You can't call a bad team fraudulent. Maybe he's being nice and he's saying that they're, they're, they're faking, right? Like. They're the opposite of frauds, or, or their bad record is fraudulent because they, they are really good, right, OK, I'll, you know what, I'll, I'll take that. I'm gonna assume that's what he meant, I doubt it, but I'm gonna assume that. Uh, Jake Merrittz says Bears, 7-3 with a negative point differential. Yup, I would agree with that. Uh, and I've brought up a few times, they continue to beat teams, beat bad teams, uh, barely at the end of games. A lot of late game variants has gone the Bears' way. Uh, another answer for the Bears, homebrew Hebrew, the Bears, classic GIF. Uh, Samsa Hatonin also says the Bears, we have some different answers down here though. Uh, Colts and Seahawks is a facts only. Colts, Seahawks. See, I pushed back on that a little bit, uh, because, yes, no one expected the Colts or Seahawks to be a top team in the NFL this season, but they have the advanced metrics to back it up. Both of them high in DVOA, high in net yards per play, high in EPA, both offensively. Uh, and defensively, so, uh, for me, fraudulent teams would be with teams that have a good record but rank low in those metrics, and that the Colts and Seahawks do not rank low in those metrics. Teams that do are like the Bears, the Jaguars, the Broncos offensively. Uh, so I disagree, but I, I mean, I see where you're coming from. At the end of the day, those two teams are led by Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones. Uh, so how far can you go with those players? Time will tell, but so far, uh, they have not been good late in, late in the season in, in playoffs. Uh, Scott, this is your burner account. Uh, Jay says all except for New England, every team is a fraud except for the Patriots. I mean, that's just so great, but I looked it up. Guess who it was. It was the first game of the season. I thought it was the Raiders' first game of the season. That's the one I knew. I didn't know the second loss. I thought you said, OK. The Raiders were the one of their two losses for that I knew. Steelers. Oh, they lost to the Steelers. I don't even remember that game. 21-14. Yeah. Oh, I thought you said, OK. No, the Raiders, I remember because that was a really weird week one result. Um, the Steelers, oh, interesting. OK, well, yeah, so even the Steelers is not really a terrible loss for the Patriots. The Raiders are a bad one, but it's week one. You can kind of look past that as just being week one. So it looks like, uh, yeah, the Bears are the most fraudulent team. I would agree with that. I'm gonna give my top 5 most fraudulent team rankings, um, ranking off the top of my head. I don't have this written down, but the Bears would be number 2. Number 12 would be, uh, I'm gonna say the Jacksonville Jaguars. Number 3, the Denver Broncos. Number 4, the Carolina Panthers. And number 5. Ah, I don't have a 5th. Who's the 5th most fraudulent team in the NFL? Uh, the Buccaneers. I don't think the Buccaneers are as good as the record either, but they've kind of proven it the past few weeks. Still probably gonna win that division cause everyone else stinks, including the Panthers, and the Panthers are more fraudulent. So, Bears, Jaguars, Broncos, Panthers, Buccaneers are my 5 most fraudulent teams in the NFL in week 11. Uh, I would be honored if the Falcons were one of the most fraudulent teams, but unfortunately, uh, you can't be fraudulent if you just flat out stink, and my Falcons flat out stink underdogs to the Saints this weekend. Uh, not good, not good for the Falcons. Hello friends. Welcome to this week's edition of the Tuesday Golf Corner. As you can tell, I got sweater on sweater going on here. Uh, nice and cozy and comfy for some winter weather that's coming around. Uh, but even though that we have some winter weather coming, that doesn't stop the golf world. Two tournaments to bet on this week. We're gonna start. Well, on the PGA Tour, I did not, uh, come close to either of my picks on last week's PGA Tour event. Matt Kuchar didn't quite make it, uh, and Ben Coles, I think finished last out of everyone who made the cut. So let's see if we can at least get a little bit of a weekend sweat going on this week. It is the RSM Classic in Georgia. Uh, and actually a relatively strong field for a, a fall swing event. Uh, you have Harris English, who's the betting favorite right now, uh, at 19 to 1 this week. You got some other recognizable names, even if you're a bit of a casual fan. Uh, you got Sahith Figala in the mix. You got Brian Harmon, the Open champion from a couple of years ago, Si Wu Kim. Everyone loves Si Woo Kim. Uh, but let's get into my bets to win this week's RSM Classic, starting with Daniel Berger, who is 33 to 1. To win this week. Uh, obviously, a bit of a recognizable name if you're a golf fan, but he is a guy who did not have a good second half of the PGA Tour season. Pretty solid first half, but he ran into some injury issues in the second half of the season, and as a result, we actually haven't seen him compete since the BMW championship back in August. So, And this is a little bit of a gamble within a gamble. We're kind of gambling on Daniel Berger coming back healthy and coming back in form because it's been so long since we've seen him play. Uh, but if he does come back in form, uh, he's gonna be looking like a pretty good bet at 33 to 1. Uh, cause he actually has some course experience here. He finished T2 at this event last season. Uh, he's also So, uh, 3rd in the field in true strokes gained approach over the past 6 months . So from, uh, statistics and a metric standpoint, he's one of the best golfers in the field, uh, but he's a little bit far down the odds board because of that injury that he suffered late in the PGA Tour season. So, I'm gonna hope he comes back in good form, comes back healthy, and comes back. Back ready to compete. I will take Daniel Berger as my top pick at 33 to 1. If you want a long shot bet for this week's PGA Tour action, I'm looking at Zach Blair, who is 100 to 1, uh, to win this week. He's, uh, actually fresh off a top 10 performance, uh, at last week's Bermuda championship. Uh, Yeah, he finished T9 last week and also he's coming into this week's event, 7th in the field in true strokes gained approach. So I talked about this a lot. If you're gonna bet on any golfer, I would much rather bet on a golfer who is good with his irons and hope that he has a good week with his short game. He's been pretty solid with his short game the past couple of weeks, so hopefully that can continue. Uh, I think he, uh, is deserving of much better odds than 100 to 1 based on his performances the past two weeks. So I'll take Zach Blair. 100 to 1 to win the RSM Classic. Those are my two picks for the PGA Tour. Now, let's switch over to the LPGA. No DP World Tour, no European tour this week, uh, because of, uh, their season ended this past week. So we're gonna bet on the LPGA and the LPGA season ends this week. It is the CME Group Tour Championship. It is their season finale. Uh, Ataya Titi. Or also known as Gino Tyical is the betting favorite to win this week at 6 + 650. Uh, she won this event last year, uh, as well, but I'm gonna look a little further down the, uh, the odds list, uh, for the LPGA finale, starting with Minji Lee, the sister of the PGA Tour golfer Min Woo Lee. Uh, despite her, uh, being third on the LPGA in total strokes gained this season, uh, and almost second, only 0.01 strokes behind. Uh, Nelly Korda, uh, so despite being the 3rd best statistical golfer, uh, on the LPGA this season, she's tied for 4th in the odds list. So not as much respect for Minji Lee as she deserves. Also has a win this season. She won one of the 5 women's majors. She won the KPMG Women's PGA championship. She also has 2 top finishes at this event over the past. Five years. So, she checks a lot of boxes and I think she's a little bit undervalued at the current price of 16 to 1. So I'll bet on Minji Lee as my top pick. And my number 2 pick to win the uh CME uh Group Tour championship, I'm gonna take, uh , the South Korean high run R at 40 to 1. Uh, she, I've been on her a lot this season. She already has one win back at the Black Desert Championship in May. Uh, and she leads the entire LPGA LPGA and strokes gained approach. She's the best Irons golfer on the LPGA this season. Usually, it'd be hard, you'd be hard pressed to find a golfer at 40 to 1, uh, who leads the entire tour in strokes gained approach. Uh, she also finished T13 and T7 the past two weeks. So it's not like she's been in bad form either. In fact, she's actually been in good form. So I will take the best iron player on the LPGA who is entering the event in good form at 40 to 1. That is the South Korean Hyri Roo. So, my two picks for this week's LPGA action, Minji Lee, 16 to 1, Hyri Roo, 40 to 1. Those are my best bets for this week's edition of the Tuesday Golf Corner. All right, let's venture over to Asia, the great country of South Korea for today's edition of Off the Betting Path. We're gonna bet on some Korean basketball. Uh, that's right, some Korean basketball, the KBL. I'm a little bit more familiar with KBO Korean baseball. I remember back, uh, in the COVID year, KBO was kind of the only sport we could watch and bet on. Uh, so I think, uh, all of us better, so we're betting on some KBO back then. I was not betting on KBL though. This will be my first ever KBL bet. I'm gonna take, uh, in this game, by the way, is tomorrow morning, Wednesday morning, so get your bets in. Uh, I'm gonna be taking the Seoul SK Knights -2.5 and -130 against, I don't know how to pronounce this, Mobis Phoebus, Mobis Phoebus. Don't know how to pronounce it, but I will take the Seoul SK Knights here. They are just the better team, so I'm a little bit surprised they're only 2.5 point favorites. They rank above them, um, in the standings. Uh, they are so far 8 and 8 through the For 16 games, while Mobis Phoebus is 6-10. They have a better point differential by quite a bit, uh, quite significant margin. And even though it is Korean basketball, uh, we do have some advanced stats. Uh, and we have, uh, I found a website here, uh, with offensive and defensive rating. And, uh, the Seoul, the Seoul Knights have a net rating of +44.2. Whereas Mobis Phoebus has a net rating of -5.6. So, not only by record but also by some advanced numbers as well. Uh, the SK Knights, Seoul SK Knights are the far better team. So I will, uh , lay the 2.5 points with the SK Knights minus 2.5, minus 113 and some, uh, Wednesday morning Korean basketball action. All right, let's get into my picks for tonight . Last night actually, we went 2-2 for a very slight profit. I asked if we could take a step in the right direction, and technically we did. Uh, won $9.29 with my picks yesterday going 2 and 2. thankfully, my biggest bet of the night was $40 on the Washington Capitals against the LA Kings. That came through. Uh, we also hit. Jake Ferguson under 4.5 receptions. Uh, we lost on the Raiders plus 3.5. That was a terrible bet. Evan Mobley to get 10+ rebounds was also a terrible bet. He only got 6. but it doesn't matter how bad you lose, uh, or how, you know, how much you win by either. Uh, so 2 and 2 in the night, very slight profit. That brings our season to date record to a. Cost of $127.91. Uh, we gotta get hot here. Let's get back to a hot streak. Last night was, uh, maybe a good step in the right direction. Let's make it two straight winning nights. I have 4 bets for tonight. Big hockey night in the National Hockey League, and that has been the sport I've done the best in, including winning my hockey pick last night. Uh, so let's stick with betting on the NHL. I have 3 NHL picks for tonight. I also have a college football bet. Uh, so let's start with my college football bet for tonight. Last week, I bet on UMass. That was dumb. I'm not making that mistake again, in fact, I'm gonna do the opposite. Let's keep things simple. This is what you gotta do. Uh, when you're on a little bit of a cold streak, uh, sometimes when I get on a cold streak, I big-brain things, I big-brained the Raiders last night, that didn't work. I big-brained the, the UMass last week, that certainly didn't work. So tonight, I'm gonna lay the 33.5 points with the Ohio Bobcats, -110. Against UMass, you don't need me to list all these stats. If you know anything about college football, if you've been watching this show, UMass stinks. They're in the bottom 3, the bottom 5 of almost every single metric in college football, including averaging the fewest yards per play. Uh, and Ohio is actually a relatively Um, good team. So if Northern Illinois can beat UMass by 40 points last week, the Ohio Bobcats, I expect them to be able to cruise to victory, uh, against UMass tonight, especially with this being a home game for, for Ohio. I just don't know what UMass can do to be, uh, somewhat competitive at all in this game. UMass might lose to the Mount Allison University Football Mounties, my former team up here in Canada. I think Mount A might beat them. Uh, so I'll take Ohio -33.5, -110 against UMass. Uh, switching over to the National Hockey League, the Rangers and the Golden Knights and East versus West showdown, I will take the under 6.5 at -142 in this game. Uh, very surprised to see that the total is set at 6.5 for this game because these have been two of the best defensive teams in hockey so far. This season. Uh, they are 1st and 4th in high danger scoring chances allowed. The Golden Knights have also allowed, uh, the second lowest expected goals against at 2.69 per 60 minutes. Uh, also, the Rangers have had shooting issues. We all know this as we've been watching hockey. They just can't put the puck in the back of the net. Uh, the Rangers, in their games this season, their combined score per 60 minutes of play is just 4.89 goals. The Golden Knights' average combined score per 60 minutes of play is 5.93. And despite all of that, the total is set at 6. Half. So give me the under 6.5 minus 142 between the Rangers and the Golden Knights. Uh, I will also take the Chicago Blackhawks at home as a pick them -110 against the Calgary Flames. You can go ahead and throw out most advanced metrics out the window. At the end of the day, this is a game between the second-best shooting team so far this season and the worst shooting team. And that's, uh, really what hockey comes down to is how well you can put the puck in the net and prevent the other team from doing so. Uh, the Blackhawks have a shooting percentage of 12.97%. The Flames score on just 7.04% of their shots on goal. Uh, and if you do look at the advanced metrics, the Flames aren't good enough to overcome their shortcoming with their shooting, just 21st in expected goals percentage. Uh, so I will back Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on their home ice tonight as a pick em. And then I'll wrap up my picks with the Saint Louis Blues, who are underdogs to my Toronto Maple Leafs plus 105. I've just been fading the Maple Leafs no matter what lately, and it has worked. This team is broken. Uh, it's not good. They can't play defense, they can't play, they can't get any, uh, relatively good play between the pipes. Their goalies stink, they may as well call me up and put me in between the pipes. Uh, their coaching has been bad, just no game plan, no heart, no grit, no toughness. The Toronto Maple Leafs should not be favored against any team in the NHL. Uh, I stand on that. So I will take the Blues as an underdog here, uh, in Toronto, uh, against the Maple Leafs, plus 105 on the Blues. I think they get the job done. I'm going to continue to fade the Maple Leafs as much as I can. Uh, cause, uh, yeah, no Austin Matthews either, he's hurt. Uh, so on top of all this poor play, they're also an extremely injured team. The Maple Leafs are cooked, as they say, they're done. Blues plus 105 wraps up my four bets for tonight. Let's take a look in the safe. Uh, to grab my money, bring me my money, $100 to bet on tonight's shout out. Who is this on the back? I should know who this is on the back of the $100 bill. It doesn't have her name. It's whoever created the insulin, uh, that's very un-Canadian of me to not know the name of the person who created the insulin. They're on the back of the $100 bill for Canada. Do you know who it was? I don't take insulin. Well, I don't either, but still, it's a famous Canadian. why is her, why is her name not on it? Doesn't matter. Uh, I'll find that out. I'll find that out for the next show for you guys. Uh, all right, $100 for tonight. Uh, I'm going to make my biggest bet of the night, uh, $40 on Rangers Golden Knights under 6.5, cause it's $-142. It's a bit of a juice pick, and I just don't understand why it's 6.5 and two of the best, a game between two of the best defensive players, uh, in the National Hockey League. So $40 on Rangers Golden Knights under 6.5. I'll just go $20. I'll do the same thing as last night, $20. On the other 3, 20 on Ohio minus 33.5 against UMass, 20 on the Blackhawks against the Flames, and 20 on the Saint Louis Blues against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Those are my bets for tonight. This has been Play It Safe, presented by FanDuel. Stick around, cause I still gotta give you my three-leg parlay for tonight as we try to take the next step on the parlay peak. It's time for the parlay of the days. I desperately try to get a 3-leg parlay so I can climb up the parlay peak. 2-leg, uh, over a week ago now at this point, we got 3-leg, we're stuck on this tricky 3-leg parlay. Last night was not really close. It's a Monday Night Football same-game parlay, we did get CD Lamb receptions, we did not get Raiders plus 6.5. We did not get a Brock. Hours touchdown. So, uh, we're going away from NFL obviously, cause there's no NFL tonight, but I do have a little bit of everything. I have one pick for each, uh, sport, so a little bit of a multi-sport parlay. We're gonna start with action. Uh, yes, I've already given you, uh, the fact I'm fading UMass tonight, uh, but surprise, I got another college football pick. It's in my parlay. We are gonna take Western Michigan. I'm not gonna write all that. I'll go, oh, Western. Minish in minus, they are -240 against Northern Illinois. If you remember, my rule is each leg has to be -250 or longer. I don't wanna make this challenge too easy on myself, or else I could just pick -1000 legs and win every single day. So I'm not gonna do that. Uh, so -240, the money line on Western Michigan, there are 6.5 point favorites, but -240 on the money line, that just squeezes. In my limit, Northern Illinois, I bet, uh, against them last weekend's UMass, that didn't work out. But at the end of the day, Northern Illinois, not a good football team, bottom 10, and most offensive metrics, I think Western Michigan was one of the best teams in the MAC. I think they're gonna be able to cruise past Northern Illinois, but for the sake of the parlay, don't worry about the points, don't worry about the point spread. We're just gonna take Moneyline, Western Michigan -240. Then we are gonna switch over to the ice. We are gonna take the JETS Jets, Jets, Jets against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Jets are -188 on the money line, so this is gonna be the one with the longest odds of the three legs of the parlay. Uh, not only are the Jets overall the better team, better goaltending, better scoring power, uh, but the Blue Jackets are coming off a shootout win last night against, God, who did they beat last night in a shootout? Who? The Columbus Blue Jackets. The Montreal Canadiens. Oh man, I had no idea. I was just asking, I was just curious. Uh, uh, so they, the Blue Jackets had a long night last night. Not only did they just play, but they went all the way to a shootout, so maybe a little bit tired playing against the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Uh, so I'll take the Jets, -188, uh, taking on the Blue Jackets in the second leg of a back to back, and then we're gonna switch over to the NBA. I'm gonna take the San Antonio Spurs, led by Victor Wendonyana. They're taking on the Memphis Grizzlies. Don't worry about the point spread in this one. We just want money line minus 235. I don't think Wendy's playing. Is Wendy not playing? I should have known that, uh, but we're maybe that's why his Defensive Player of the Year odds dropped too. Yeah, he's out for a couple of weeks. Uh, OK, didn't know that, but regardless, it doesn't matter. The Spurs are significant favorites. Strain, I, I makes sense. I mean, his calf is probably 2 ft long, so probably it makes sense. Probably pretty easy to strain it. Um, it doesn't matter that take on the Memphis Grizzlies. They're significant favorites at home, and we're not even gonna lay the points. We just need the Spurs to get the job done minus 235. Just win the game, and that'll be good enough. The odds for this three-leg parlay plus 209. You would think, I mean, most of these parlays have been just north of 2 to 1 odds. It shouldn't take 6 days to win one of these. So this is day 7. No, it's not. Yes, it is. Day 7 of trying to hit a 3-leg parlay. Western Michigan against Northern Illinois and some action, action, action, action. Jets minus 188 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the San Antonio Spurs -235 against the Memphis Grizzlies. That brings us to +209 for the three-leg parlay. This has been Making Moves with Mac presented by FanDuel. Thank you all so much for tuning in. Best of luck to all of your bets tonight, and I will see you all tomorrow.