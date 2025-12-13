Making Moves | November 24, 2025

Happy feast week, my friends. Welcome to today's episode of Making Moves with Mac presented by FanDuel. It is Monday, November 24th, and we have to recap this past weekend's sports betting action. Also, get you set up for feast week. All that and more coming up. Let's take a look at the top headlines in sports betting today, starting with the Purdue Boilermakers, who had a massive win over the weekend. Uh, unfortunately it was against my pick to win the national championship, Texas Tech. 30 point win for Purdue against the Red Raiders, 86 to 56. That all of a sudden puts Purdue back as the betting favorite to win the college basketball national championship this season. They're currently at 950. If you remember, they were the favorite heading into the season. Uh, had a rough first couple of games though. Uh, they did win those games, but only, uh, slight wins, like only a 10 point win against Oakland. As a result, Houston took over as the betting favorite to win the national championship. Duke was a co-favorite for a moment in time, but after that big win against Texas Tech, the Boilermakers back up alone atop the odds list, uh, to win this season's national championship at 950. Duke, Houston still behind them, uh, 10 to 1 and 11 to 1 respectively, and then Arizona and UConn. Uh, make up the 4th and 5th spots, both at 13 to 1 to win the national championship. My pick , Texas Tech, after that bad loss dropped on the odds list. Unfortunately, down to 30 to 1. Thankfully, a lot of basketball left to be played. I still have faith in my Red Raiders. Uh, the Oklahoma City Thunder, I don't know if you've been paying attention to this, quietly, 17-1, uh, on the season, uh, unbelievable. Uh, already only a + 160 favorite. To win the NBA championship for the 2nd straight season. I mean, we all kind of expected this, maybe not quite this dominant, but this is a team, uh, that is a very young roster. So after winning the national champion or the, uh, the NBA playoffs last year, things are only gonna get better for this team, uh, as they, uh, you know, get a little bit more experience. A little bit older. Uh, if you think Oklahoma City can set the record for the most wins in the regular season, you can bet on it right now at FanDuel, plus 880. Uh, they would have to reach 74 wins to set the NBA record. Uh, so that would be 74 and 8 would be their final record. If you think they can do it, plus 880, uh, pretty attractive odds there for them right now. Uh, their overall win total though is still set at, uh, 67. Uh, and a half , which is kind of crazy. I feel like I'd definitely take the over on that. I don't know if they quite reached 73, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's, you know, 70 win season. Uh , I mean, yeah, uh, 1701 already this year, and they show no signs of slowing down. Uh, the PGA Tour, uh, is off this week, but this past week, Sammy Valimaki won, Wacky Valimaki they call him. Uh, the Finnish golfer, the pride of Finland, won the RSM Classic last week. He was 60 to 1 heading into the, uh, event. Pretty lucky in the final round, but he built enough of a lead that he was able to squeak out a one stroke victory. So congratulations to Sammy Valimaki. Congratulations to the country of Finland for winning the RSM Classic. We had a chance there with Zach Blair, 1100 to 1. He was, uh, 3 strokes off the lead heading into the final round, but, uh, could not put anything together on Sunday. Uh, but it at least gave us something to watch, uh, on Sunday, which was kind of fun. Uh, Gino Title, uh, won the, uh, LPGA CME championship, so that was, uh, their season-ending event. Uh, that is kind of their season-long championship, so congratulations to Gino Titel. She was by far the biggest, uh, favorite to win that of 650. I thought she was gonna win it. I didn't end up betting on her cause I don't typically like to bet on favorites in golf tournaments, especially favorites with shorter of 10 to 1 odds, but in hindsight, Uh, maybe that was the best, uh, move to make because she ran away from it. I think she won by 4 strokes. So, uh, she wins the LPGA season-long competition. Uh, she was 650 heading into it last week. Uh, the UFC event, uh, Saykian, uh, did win the main event. He was -600 against Dan Hooker. That comes as a surprise to almost no one. Uh, I gave out him to win by decision. He ended up winning by submission. Uh, so my bet, uh, was a loser, uh, but, uh, he won, uh, that pivotal, uh, lightweight fight in the main event, uh, of UFC this past Saturday. Uh, and then finally, the Tampa Bay Lightning have taken over as the favorites to win the Atlantic, uh, Division. Don't forget this is the division that includes the defending back to back champions, the Florida Panthers. Uh, the Lightning now at +135 to win the Atlantic. Panthers plus 290, Senators plus 550, Canadians plus 850, Red Wings 14 to 1, uh, Maple Leafs, uh, 14 to 1 to win the division. Uh, Maple Leafs, not looking good for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Uh, I'm surprised, Scott, you didn't bring up the, the game on Saturday yet, but loss, of course, to the Montreal Canadiens. It's a disaster in Toronto. Uh, but , uh, shout out to the. No, no, no, no Bell, Novell. Shout out to the Lightning. Uh, they've taken the lead in the Atlantic Division, and, uh, once again, the Atlantic Division seems to belong to the state of Florida. We had a fun weekend of football action, including in the world of college football, and, uh, shout out to fans of Notre Dame after an 0-2 start to the season. They have, uh, fought their way back. They are now virtual locks to make the college football playoff and have gone back into the, into the conversation to win the national championship. 4th on the odds list to win the national championship, uh, after week 13 action, plus 950 behind only Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M. So the Fighting Irish looked like they're going to miss the playoffs completely, and now, uh, one of the favorites to win. Uh, the national championship and maybe they can get a top 4 spot and a bye, uh, into the second round of the playoffs. Uh, it depends on how the rest of, uh, uh, college football shakes out here these last two weeks, or I should say last week of the regular season, and then we have conference championship week, which Notre Dame won't be playing in cause they don't belong in a conference. Uh, but, uh, some more news about Notre Dame is Jeremiah Love, the running back, has all of a sudden got, gotten into the conversation to win the. The Heisman Trophy. Uh, right now it is Fernando Mendoza who is the odds-on favorite at -125, but tied with Julian Sa from Ohio State, second on the odds list is Jeremiah Love at 450. I don't know where this narrative came from for him cause I hadn't heard anyone talk about Jeremiah Love to win the Heisman Trophy all season. But now all of a sudden, no matter what show I tune into or what social social media website I look at, everyone's talking Jeremiah Love to win the Heisman Trophy now. He has racked up 1300 yards. He is averaging, to be fair, 7.1 yards per carry, which is pretty crazy. Uh, and he did, uh, just completely, uh, steamroll Syracuse, uh, this past weekend. Uh, Notre Dame won that game 70 to 7. Jeremiah Love, 8 carries, 171 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns. He averaged 21.4 yards per carry. How is that even possible? Uh, so yeah, great game for Jeremiah Love, of course, it was against a bad Syracuse team, but now he is in the mix to win the Heisman Trophy, a 450, but Fernando Mendoza still, uh, the odds-on favorite. Uh, the ACC has become pretty wild, uh, in terms of who's gonna win that conference. Uh, my only upset, uh, winner from this past week was, uh, Pitt to take down Georgia Tech, who were the favorites to win. Uh, the ACC, they're now out of the mix, and now it looks like we have, uh, SMU is the favorite, uh, to win that conference right now at -110. Uh, and it's likely gonna be Virginia that's, that they're gonna face, uh, in the ACC championship game. Uh, I don't think you'd find a single person before the season began who would have predicted an SMU against Virginia ACC championship game. Miami's probably too many losses now. They need a lot of help next week if they want to make the conference championship game. Uh, Clemson obviously out of the mix, all the preseason favorites, uh, to win this, uh, conference, not even gonna be in the conference championship game. So we're likely looking, unless some weird things happen, uh, in rivalry week, uh, it's likely gonna be SMU against Virginia in the conference championship game, uh, in 2 weeks. You guys know my favorite, uh, race to watch in college football is who's gonna be the team out of the group of 5 to make the college football playoffs. Uh, the betting market and the playoff, uh, power rankings, uh, disrespect James Madison. I think James Madison is the best group of 5 team left . Uh, the AP poll thinks James Madison is the best team left. They are the highest ranked group of 5 team in the AP poll. Uh, but the college football playoff rankings, we'll see how they come out on Tuesday. But last week, uh, they're like 3rd or 4th. Fourth Amongst a group of five teams in the betting market now is James Madison, uh, plus 980 to make the college football playoff, which, uh, I think is disrespectful. This is a team that has one loss all season. They're gonna run away with the Sun Belt. In the AAC in that conference, no one wants to win it. Uh, North Texas is right now the favorite, but South Florida has some losses. Uh, Tulane has some losses. Memphis has some losses. Uh, but it seems like the betting market, uh, and, uh, the college football playoff, uh, ranking team. Uh, refuses to give it to anyone else outside of the eventual winner of the ACC or AAC, which is likely to be North Texas. So the disrespect for James Madison has gotten a little bit out of control here. We still have one game left in week 12 of the NFL season tonight. We're gonna talk about that in a moment, but, uh, we have seen some odds movement after Sunday's action. Uh, the Los Angeles Rams are now, uh, the favorites to win Super Bowl 60 and favorites by, uh, quite a wide margin, plus 4:30 at FanDuel right now for the Rams to win Super Bowl 60, which would be what, their second Super Bowl win in 4 years? How long, how long, how long ago was it that they beat the Bengals? I think 4 years ago. Uh, the Eagles second on the odds list at 6 to 1. Uh, that, uh, gap has widened because the Eagles could not get past the Dallas Cowboys, but they're still second on the odds list at 6 to 1. Then you have another wide gap and then you have a bunch of teams all between 11 to 1 and 13 to 1. Amongst those teams include the Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Chiefs, the Ravens, Broncos, Bills. Uh, outside of the Rams, and really, I don't think the Eagles deserve to have that big a favor or to have those odds either. I know their defense has been very good, but their offense is stagnant. 21 points immediately against the Cowboys and then could not score a single point the rest of the game. The Cowboys' defense, it's not good. Uh, so I think that it truly is the Rams a step above the rest in the NFL right now. And they're also, uh, significantly in the driver's seat to get the number 1 seed in the NFC, which, of course, comes with home field advantage throughout the playoffs and, Uh, that first round by, uh, which is key. Uh, actually, I'm gonna take a look at the, yeah, -145 to get the number one seed in the NFC after that win in the Eagles loss. Uh, and Matt Stafford is also the odds-on favorite now to win NFL MVP. Uh, Drake May, uh, not a great performance from Drake May yesterday. I got the job done, got the win against the Bengals, but. Uh, you would have expected to see him really just tear up, uh, that Bengals defense. Uh, got the job done, but Matt, Matt Stafford, uh, by comparison, uh, looked extremely good against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is now the -220 favorite to win NFL MVP for the first time in his career, Drake May + 220. And then after Jonathan Taylor, uh, got shut down by the Chiefs, he's down to 20 to 1. So now it is truly, we can safely say it is a two-man race to win NFL MVP. Drake May still has a shot for sure, enough football left to be played that he can certainly, uh, take over from Stafford, but as of right now, Stafford is a -220 favorite to win. Uh, NFL MVP, uh, the Baltimore Ravens had things go right for them yesterday. Uh, they defeated the New York Jets, got a little scary there for a majority of the game. Weren't able to, uh, weren't able to cover the spread, but they were able. To beat the Jets, and then they got some help from the Chicago Bears who took down the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result, the Ravens up to -390 to win the AFC North after winning 5 straight games. Disastrous start to their season. Uh, some injuries. Lamar Jackson missed a few games, but at the end of the day, it looks like they're gonna recover from all that and win the AFC North. Uh, once again, -390 for them, Steelers plus 360, Bengals and Browns. Out of the mix in the AFC North. Uh, the LA Chargers were on a bye this week, but they lost their bye week, if that is possible because, uh, they needed the Chiefs to lose, they needed the Jaguars to lose, and both those teams won. Uh, which now puts the Chargers in a bit of a tough spot if they want to make, uh, the NFL playoffs, and their odds to make the NFL playoffs, uh, have fallen. Uh, they are now just, uh, -138, so still very slight favorites to make the playoffs, but don't forget that loss to the Jaguars last week could loom large cause if they finish with the exact same record as the Jaguars for the final wild card spot, the tiebreaker will go to Jacksonville and LA will be watching the playoffs from home. So the Chargers found a way somehow. To lose their bye week in week 12. The final game in NFL Week 12 is the Monday Night Football showdown in the NFC between the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers. Important one for the Panthers. After, uh, the Buccaneers lost last night, the Panthers all of a sudden very much in the mix to win the NFC South. Dare I say, are the Falcons still in the mix to win the NFC South too? Maybe. Kirk Cousins, Kirk Cousins, baby, he's back. Uh, more on him maybe a little bit later in the show, uh, but yes, important game for the, uh, Panthers. They're 7.5 point underdogs to the 49ers. Important game for me too, cause my, Survivor pick for my big money pool is on the 49ers, so I need them to come through for me tonight. The over-under for this game, 49.5. Christian McCaffrey is the -370 favorite to score a touchdown tonight. That's crazy. I don't think any, I don't care what player it is, how good they are. I don't think any player should be -370 to score a touchdown . That's crazy in my opinion. Uh, but what is. I think the most interesting prop of the night would be Bryce Young's passing yards total because, uh, he's in a weird situation. He's never, he hasn't, this season, thrown for 200+ yards, between 200 and 300. He either throws for fewer than 200 or he throws for 300+. Uh, and he threw for 458 passing yards, I think, last week. Uh, against the Falcons. So can he keep those, uh, that up against a 49ers defense that has struggled this season? A very hurt defense, very injured defense, uh, especially their secondary. Don't forget, yes, they did beat the Cardinals last week, uh, but they let Jacoby Brissett, uh, complete, uh, 40-something passes for 400 yards again. Uh, so maybe Bryce Young can go over that passing yards total, and I think if the Panthers want to win this game, they need Bryce Young to go over his passing yards total of 204.5, uh, tonight. Uh, I do have two bets for this game, but if you want them, you gotta stick around till the end of the show. We are 12 weeks into the NFL season with tonight's game pending, obviously, but there are some teams and some players that I'm buying in on or selling on, so let's get into those, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles, who I'm buying in on. Uh, the narrative around this team after their blown loss to the Dallas Cowboys is that their offense can't get the job done, they can't win another Super Bowl, uh, with this offense. Jalen Hurts maybe isn't that good of a quarterback. Uh, that just tells me now is the great time to buy low on this team. I still have a lot of faith in the Eagles, and yes, you know, they blew that lead to the Cowboys this past weekend, uh, but their defense has been unbelievable. Arguably the best defense in the NFL over the past handful of weeks. And what do we all know? Defense wins championships. I think their offense is gonna turn things around a little bit here. They just need the running game to get going and it's starting to be, uh, Starting to become a little bit more effective, that'll help them. They can run the football in the playoffs and play extremely good defense. I think, uh, they are gonna be a true contender. They'll have to try to get past the Rams in the playoffs once they get there, but, uh, still, uh, I'm gonna buy low on the Eagles moving forward. They are seven-point favorites against the Bears on Black Friday, and I think that is gonna be a great buy low spot on Philadelphia. Uh, I'm gonna sell on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I know usually it's sell high and I don't really say, I don't really know if you can consider this a sell, sell high spot on the Buccaneers, but sell, regardless. Sell all your stock in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Uh, maybe bet on the Panthers to win the NFC South, maybe bet on the Falcons to win the NFC South, 50 to 1. Who knows? Let's go. Uh, this Buccaneers team is a disaster. Uh , Baker Mayfield's now hurt. Uh, we've yet to find out how serious that injury is that he suffered on Sunday night. Uh, but still, over their last three games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a net yards per play of -2.5. That is the worst mark in the NFL by a wide margin. Worse than the Titans by 1.2 yards. Worse than the Commanders, worse than the Raiders, worse than the Bengals, worse than the, you, you get the point, they're last, they're worse than everyone. Uh, so, good start to the season for them. They maybe won some games that they didn't quite deserve to win, uh, but things are coming down, crashing down. Uh, in a hurry, and if Baker Mayfield's injury is serious whatsoever, their season might be toast. Uh, so, I'm selling everything I have. Every stock I have in the Buccaneers selling, I'm done. I don't think they make the playoffs. I don't think they win that division. Uh, I'm gonna buy in on the Buffalo Bills, who, yes, the Buffalo Bills lost to the Houston Texans last Thursday night. Uh, but give the Texans some credit. Uh, probably one of the best defenses in the entire NFL, and Josh Allen is gonna have 2 or 3 of those types of performances each season. That's just what you get when you have a gunslinger at quarterback. Sometimes he's just gonna have a couple of bad games. But at the end of the day, I still think the Bills are one of the few elite teams, uh, in the NFL. You can still bet on them to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel as of right now, 13 to 1. I still think that's a great bet because especially in the AFC there's no powerho. Who's the power host in that conference? The Colts, they just lost. The Chiefs, they already have 5 losses on the season. Uh, the, uh, Patriots have some defensive issues. Uh, the Ravens have some issues on both sides of the ball. Uh, so now if the Bills were in the same conference as the Rams or the Eagles, maybe I wouldn't be buying, uh, in on them, but the Bills right now have just as good of a shot as anyone to win the AFC. To the Super Bowl, anything can happen. So 13 to 1 to win the Super Bowl, or you can bet on them to win the AFC at + 650. That might be an even better bet. 6 on the Oslo to win the AFC. Uh, that's some disrespect for the Buffalo Bills. That was one tough loss on the road against a very good defensive team. I'm buying low, uh, on the Buffalo Bills. Uh, I'm gonna sell on the LA Chargers, uh, which is a team I brought up a little bit earlier, but this team, uh, lost their byeweek because with both the Jaguars winning and the Chiefs winning, that, uh, puts them behind the eight ball when it comes, uh, to making the, uh, AFC playoffs. And also, So don't forget their schedule coming up . Yes, they have an easy game this weekend against the Raiders, but in their final 5 games of the season, they, they have the Eagles, the Chiefs on the road against the Cowboys, Texans on the road against the Broncos. Uh, none of those games are easy oats. They're going to be underdogs in at least probably. 3, if not 4 of those games, uh, and they're gonna have to win probably 3 of those last 5 games, uh, to make the NFL playoffs. So, uh, unfortunately, it's not really a fault of their own, but it kinda is cause they got blown out by the Jaguars last week. The Chargers have lost the bye-week and all of a sudden, uh, the playoffs starting to slip from their grass, so I actually wouldn't even mind betting on the Chargers to miss, uh, the playoffs at this point, which you can get at plus money. Uh, right now they are +112 to miss the playoffs. I'd get in on that. I'm selling my stock on the Los Angeles Chargers. Uh, I'm buying Kirk Cousins, baby. Kirky, baby. Ah, that looked like the old Kirk Cousins, uh, this past week. That's the best he's looked, uh, since, uh, he got hurt against the Saints, uh, last weekend. Dropped, uh, an absolute dime of a bomb to Darnell Mooney to kind of seal the game. Uh, he did have that pick 6, that wasn't great, uh, but for the most part, uh, Kirk Cousins looked very competent there. Uh, at quarterback, I still think for the long term, Michael Pennox is still the guy for the Falcons, but he's sidelined, uh, and I think that Kirk Cousins, the best backup in the NFL, uh, looked very, very competent against the Saints on the road this past week. And maybe, just maybe, can get the Falcons back into the playoff picture here with the Buccaneers falling off, the Panthers not being that good of a team, and the Falcons do have a bit of a favorable schedule down the stretch of the season. They're probably gonna have to win definitely one if not both games against the Seahawks and the Rams. Uh, but other than that, uh, every other game on their schedule, very, very winnable. They are favorites against the New York Jets here in week 13. So I'm buying in on the Falcons, but specifically, Kirk Cousins. Pick him up in fantasy, maybe bet the over on his passing yards total next week. Uh, actually looking pretty good. Looked pretty good yesterday. So I'm gonna buy in on Kirk Cousins, maybe I'll wear my Kirk Cousins jersey a little bit later this week. Uh, I'm gonna sell on Caleb Williams. I keep saying I'm selling on the Chicago Bears. I can't say that again, so I'm gonna shift and I'll just say sell on Caleb Williams. I don't know how this Bears team continues to win games. My favorite quarterback stat, which I think is the best at evaluating quarterbacks, I've, I've brought it up before, EPA expected points added plus completion percentage over expected. Caleb Williams right now among starting quarterbacks this season, twenty-sixth in the EPA plus CPOE. That is one spot below Michael Pennox, one spot above Bryce Young. That is not, uh, the, uh, standings of a quarterbacks should be in that leads a team to this good of a record, that is currently in a playoff spot, that's currently winning the NFC North. I'm selling the Chicago Bears. I'm selling Caleb Williams, a very, very tough matchup for Caleb Williams when he takes on this Eagles defense on the road on Friday. I think he's gonna, uh, get exposed in that matchup. I think the Bears as a whole are gonna get exposed in that matchup. So selling all my Caleb Williams' stock heading into week 13. As we always do on Mondays, we're gonna give a call to my friend and colleague, Peter Dewey from SI. We're gonna get his opinion on my buying and selling candidates. Also, I don't have an NBA play for tonight, so we're gonna get Peter's best NBA bet for Monday's action. So let's go ahead and hit the lines. Hello? Yeah. I like it. Yeah, betting. Hello. Hey Pete, what's up? What's going on, man? How are we doing? Doing well. Happy Monday. Happy feast week, my friend. Uh, let's see how many of these buying and selling candidates we agree on this time. I, I think our maximum is 2 out of the 6, so maybe we can, we can beat that today. Hey, credit, credit to us though, cause we both bought Ted McMillan and now he's the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. That's true, yeah, credit to us. We did nail that one, yeah, you're right, he is the favorite now, so, uh, yeah, and it was like 4:30 last week. Yeah, great call by us. Alright, let's get into it first team, I'm gonna throw your way, the Philadelphia Eagles after losing to the Cowboys on Sunday. I, I'm still, I'm still buying them. Um, not a great loss, obviously whenever you blow a 21 point lead, but it's a division game on the road. They're still 8 and 3. They're still, I think, 2nd in the odds to win the Super Bowl. I, I still think they're one of the best teams in the NFC, so I, I'll buy it still. All right, 1 for 1. I like that. Uh, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after losing to the Rams on Sunday night. I'm selling. I, I think I've bought the Carolina Panthers like 3 times in this segment this year, and now I'm really starting to think there's a chance they win this division because if Baker Mayfield, I don't know, we don't know how significant his injury is, but if he misses multiple weeks, like they still have 2 games against Carolina, they don't have an easy schedule necessarily Tampa Bay down the stretch of the year. Um, that division feels. Wide open like the Atlanta Falcons are still in the mix somehow. Thank you. Thank you. Um, so I, I, I can't, I just don't think they're going anywhere even if they make the playoffs. They've just had so many injuries this year, so I'll sell them. Uh, really, side note, can I get you in on Falcons 50 to 1 to win NFC South 50 to 1. So I did see, I did see that this morning in preparation. I was thinking you were gonna ask me about that. I don't hate it. The is not bad. They should be able to beat the Jets. They should be able to beat the Jets next week. So like if you think about that, there's a chance if Carolina plays San Francisco and the Rams, there's a chance they lose both those games tonight, uh, tonight and then next week. And then the Bucks, the Bucks play the Cardinals, which is 100% not an easy win if Baker doesn't play. There's a chance the Falcons are a game with 5 to play. And you're, you're in, you're in business at that point. Yeah, they got some tough games against the Seahawks and Rams a little bit later in the season. They're gonna have to win at least one of them, but OK, 50 to 1. All right, uh, buying or selling on the Buffalo Bills after their Thursday night loss to the Texans. This is a tough one because I'm not really sure who the good teams are in the AFC, so I feel like I have to say bye because, because we're, we're at a point where like, do we trust the Patriots? They've played nobody. Do we trust the Broncos ? We've gone over on this show several times about why they're extremely shaky. You don't trust the Colts and Daniel Jones? And then like the Ravens haven't looked great. The Chiefs aren't even in the playoff picture right now. The Chargers are banged up. Like you just go to the teams. And you're like, who is coming out of this out of this conference, and I mean , the Bills can make as good of an argument as anyone because they have Josh Allen. So I, I don't hate them right now they're with the market kind of cooling off on them over the last couple of weeks. I said almost exactly what I said. We're 3 for 3, Pete. What a week. Uh, the Los Angeles Chargers buying or selling. I'm, I'm selling 4 for 4. Look at us. I know that they're in a playoff spot, but no Joe, no Rashaw Slater. The running game has not looked great. We don't know exactly when Omarion Hampton's gonna be back. Maybe he's back this week. I'm not, not totally sold on that, but I also think that the loss to Jacksonville looms pretty large for them because they lose that tiebreaker, and then there's this scenario where if they lose the second game to the Chiefs, they might not have any tiebreakers over anybody in the AFC. And they still have to play Denver again. Like their schedule's not easy to close out the season, so I, I'm selling them. I just think like they've played well this year with all the injuries, but at some point they're gonna catch up. Yeah, uh, OK, we mentioned the Falcons, but what about Kirk Cousins specifically? Buying or selling on Kirk, cause he's got, he's, he's their guy. He's their guy the rest of the season. Uh, I will not be buying Kirk Cousins. I can tell you that much. I'm selling Kirk Cousins. Oh man, did you see that bomb we threw to Darnell Mooney? That didn't do anything for you. The, the, the funny thing is, is uh, the, the bar was Michael Pennox has been like eh this year and Kirk Cousins looked also eh, like I mean, sure, I just, I can't, I can't buy him. I think, I just don't think he has the mobility anymore to like really do anything outside of like stand there like a statue and if Drake misses more time, I, I don't really love their receiving weapons. OK, last one, buying or selling Caleb Williams. Oh man, I know we're in a disagree on this one, but I'm gonna buy. The Bears are 8 and 3, man. Like, at some point, at some point, the guys, he finds a way to win football games. The one thing I, this is what I'll say about Caleb Williams, which I think you can't say about a lot of some of these young quarterbacks. He's not turning the ball over, man. And I know they, they had, he had to strip sack. Fumble, but he's not throwing a lot of interceptions and like that's part of the reason they're winning some of these games and the way that they're winning them is like they're not handing other teams points necessarily. Um, I mean they're 8 and 3, the Lions for the Packers this week. Like if they beat the Eagles, they're the 2 seed in the NFC. I'm, I'm kind of buying him. I think he, he's for as shaky as some of his throws have been, you know, with the on-target throws. I know his numbers aren't great like. He still finds a way to get them in the 20s, it seems like every single week, and they're 8 and 3, like I don't know how much more we have to see from him. Alright, well, we started at 4-0 and then we disagreed in the last two, but still 4 and 2, that's the most we've agreed ever in the segment, Pete, so that's big. Uh, let's finish things off really quick. Give me your, uh, NBA bet for tonight. Yeah, I got a good one tonight. Um, I'm taking Steph Curry over 4.53s, um, against the Utah Jazz tonight. He's coming off a 93 pointer game, um, against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. It's really just a dream matchup. Utah allows the most 3s per game in the NBA, 15.6. The second most 3-point attempts, 41.8. Um, and opponents are, are shooting very well against them. They're 25th in opponent 3 point percentage. Obviously, we know Steph Leasley. And 3s, uh, made and attempted per game. So if he's gonna face a defense that's allowing the most 3s per game, I'm, I'm betting the over on him almost every time. And to top it off, Utah's playing the second night of a back to back where they were at home last night and had to travel to Golden State for tonight's game. So I, I love the Warriors tonight and I love Steph to go over that number. Steph over what, 4.5 3s? Yes sir. All right, Steph Curry over 4.5 3s. Pete, thanks a lot. Take care, buddy. Talk soon. Take, take care, Ian. See you, man. All right, Steph Curry over 4.5 3s and Pete and I agreed. Uh, 4 of the 6 buying and selling candidates, actually all 4 teams that we talked didn't agree on the quarterbacks, but we agreed on all 4 teams, so that's good news moving forward. Welcome to feast week, my friends, the 2nd best week of the college basketball season. We had some tournaments last week. Feast week did technically start last week, but the 3 big ones are this week, so I'm gonna quickly give you my picks to win each of these mid-season tournaments. Uh, we are going to start with the best one of the week. The best one used to, used to be the Maui Invitational, not anymore. The best one is now the Player Players Era Festival. That name stinks. We gotta change the name, make it a little bit of a better name, but this is a stacked tournament, uh, in the mid-season. We have Houston, who is the favorite this week, uh, + 330 to win this tournament. Gonzaga, + 480, Tennessee, Iowa State, Michigan, Kansas, Alabama, Saint John's , Baylor, Notre Dame, who, just a stacked field here this week. Uh, as I mentioned, Houston is the + 330 favorite, but my pick to win the player players era. I don't know why I struggle with that. Is Iowa State, the Cyclones at 7 to 1. Uh, they've gotten off to a fantastic start to their season, 9th in the country in both effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency. But what I like the most about this Iowa State team is they turn the ball, they force turnovers, force other teams to turn the ball over. Uh, actually, no team in the country forces more turnovers than Iowa State. That can prove to be huge, uh, especially early. In the college basketball season, if you can force other teams to make some mistakes and get some turnovers, you can win these close games against good teams. Uh, also, Ken Palm has Iowa State as the 10th ranked team in net ratings so far this season. Uh, that is below Gonzaga and Houston, uh, but higher than Tennessee, uh , who are the top 4 teams on the odds list here for this tournament. So, uh, I think Iowa State's odds should be a lot closer than what they are. I'll take a shot on the Cyclones to win. The Players Era Festival at 7 to 1. Next up is the Maui Invitational, which used to be the best tournament of feast week, but I think teams have kind of gotten sick of traveling all the way over to Hawaii. There are still some good teams, uh, uh, playing in that tournament. NC State is the favorite at 180. Then you got Texas, a 190, USC at 240. Boise State, Arizona State, Washington State, and Seton Hall, uh, are the rest of the teams playing this week. Uh, it's likely going to be either NC State, Texas, or USC to win. The odds, there's, the odds drop off is pretty significant after USC. I'm gonna take Texas to win at 200, so 2 to 1. Uh, they have played some extremely disciplined basketball to start the season, 23rd in defensive efficiency, efficiency, 23rd in turnover rate, 5th in effective possession. Uh, ratio. Uh, they might not be as good enough offensively. Their shooting has struggled a little bit, uh, in order to beat a top 10 team in the country, but there is no top 10 team in the country in this tournament. So I think their defensive play, uh, and their lack of turnovers and their ability to create extra scoring chances through things like offensive rebounding, I think that, that's gonna prove to be pivotal. Uh, so I will take Texas at 2 to 1 to win the Maui Invitational. Uh, and we also have the Battle for Atlantis, which is the third of the three big feast week, uh, tournaments. Uh, Vanderbilt is the odds-on favorite to win at -125. This is the weakest field of the three tournaments. Saint Mary's plus 260, Virginia Tech plus 650, and then you see a drop off, uh , 15 to 1 VCU, and then you got South Florida, Colorado State, Wichita State, and Western Kentucky at 150 to 1. So, Uh, I think it's gonna be a two-team tournament between Vanderbilt and Saint Mary's. Maybe Virginia Tech, you might be able to convince me, uh, on them, but I will take Saint Mary's, the Gaels, uh, at 260 to win this tournament. Uh, they are once again being disrespected just because they're from the West Coast Conference and their team name is not the Gonzaga Bulldogs. People don't expect much from them, but Ken Palm ranks them pretty high, 26th in net ranking or a net rating. That is behind Vanderbilt, who is the odds-on favorite. Uh, but Vanderbilt's on the other side of the bracket. So Saint Mary's won't even face them until they get to the finals. Uh, and actually , I think Saint Mary's has a much easier path to the finals. Virginia Tech's on the other side of the bracket across from Vanderbilt. Uh, so, I'm not gonna lay a -125 price point on Vanderbilt before the tournament even begins. I'll take Saint Mary's, who I think is once again being underrated heading into this college basketball season, Saint Mary's plus 260, uh, to win the Battle for Atlantis to wrap up my feast week picks. Before I can begin this week of bets, I have to wash away my sins from the past week of sports betting. So let's get into today's edition of Sorry. Not sorry. Uh, as always, I put a loony in the loony bin for everything that I have to apologize for from this past week with my picks. Starting with, I'm sorry for another losing weekend. I've not done well with my weekend picks on this show. Uh, 2 and 2, so it wasn't a losing record, but of course, uh, 2 and 2 in the world of sports betting, unless you have some plus money plays results in a small loss. So a small loss this past weekend did win my college football bet, did win Tamir Gibbs' longest rush, uh. But lost on Steelers to upset the Bears and lost on the over, uh, between the Colts and the Chiefs. So 2 and 2, not good enough, so I'm sorry for that. Uh, I'm not sorry, so I'm not gonna put a loony in, uh, for not hitting my parlay peak of 4 legs yet. Uh, parlays are hard to hit. They're not easy, uh, and certainly a 4-leg parlay. Now, I was sorry for taking a week to take to hit my 2-leg parlay. I think I hit the 3-leg parlay in an appropriate amount of time, but I've only had what, 4 chances to hit the 4. Parlay, you gotta give me at least, uh, the rest of the week to, to, to, to try to hit that and to uh climb the parlay peak. So, did not hit it over the weekend because of the Eagles losing to the Cowboys. Saquan Barkley did not score a touchdown, but I'm not gonna apologize for that. I have faith, I think I hit it tonight. Uh, I am sorry for losing my upset picks, 0 and 2 with my upset picks in the NFL. Uh, I did not hit on the Steelers upsetting the Bears. Uh, what was my other upset pick? It lost to, uh, whatever it was, I forget what it was off the top of my head. Um, but it lost. Uh, 0 and 2 on upset picks. I did go 1 and 1 on upset picks in college football, but the one that I won was only like +104 on Pitt to defeat Georgia Tech. So 1 and 3 overall with upset picks, that's not gonna get you a profit. My other upset pick was Arkansas against Texas. Uh, Arkansas, uh, let Texas score 52 points, I think it was. So, uh, that obviously didn't hit either. Uh, not sorry for my Bears to miss the playoff. I'm not apologizing for that yet. Uh, I bet on that last week. The odds improved after beating the Steelers, but I still think despite having 8 wins, I don't think the Bears are gonna make the playoffs. I think they're gonna implode down the final stretch of the season. I think they'll get to 10 and 7. I don't think 10 and 7 is gonna be good for a playoff spot in the NFC. So I'm holding true to my bet, uh, and I might even double up on that bet, uh, again. Uh, this week. I'm also not sorry for my Zach Blair PGA Tour bet. I did go 0 and 4 with my golf bets this past week, but when you're betting golf outrights, most weeks are gonna be offers, uh, you just need long-term profit. I've given you two big winners in golf already since I've been doing golf. Corner over the past month and a half or so. And Zach Blair was 100 to 1, and he was 3 strokes back heading into the final round. That that means we had a little bit of a Sunday sweat, and that's all you can ask for, for a 100 to 1 outright golf bet. I will apologize though. For refusing to bet on genotypical in LPGA. She's by far the best women's golfer on the planet right now. I should have bet on her. I knew, or I had a good feeling she was gonna win, but I just have something against me where I can't bet on a golfer plus 650 to win a golf event. Those odds are too short. But still, sometimes the obvious bet is the right bet. Uh , so I actually am sorry for refusing to bet on genotypical to win the LPGA final event. Uh, that was the right bet. I should have just stuck with my brains. I should have listened to my brains. Out of my gut for that one and taking it, Geno Tyical. Uh, I'm also sorry, uh , for my undying faith in the Seahawks. I'm gonna go down with the Seahawks ship this season, seemingly could not cover the spread against the Tennessee Titans despite leading by like 30 points in the 4th quarter. They let the Titans score 2 touchdowns late in the game to get the backdoor cover. Uh, they did not beat the Rams the week before. Uh, I've declared the Seahawks are the team I'm gonna ride and die with this season, and, uh, it's been a lot more dying than riding the past couple of weeks. So I am sorry for that, but, uh, I will continue to ride with the Seahawks. The Sam Darnold bet, uh, MVP bet's not gonna work out. Still have some, uh, money on them to win the Super Bowl, which I gave out a couple of months ago. So, uh, for better or for worse, uh, I'm gonna be a Seahawks guy this season. So if any of you have been riding with me for the Seahawks, I apologize for the past couple of weeks. But let's keep faith. A lot of football, let's be played, let's believe in the Seahawks, but there you go. I've washed my sins on today's edition of Sorry Not Sorry. Losing weekend this past weekend, unfortunately, 2 and 2, could have been worse, uh, hit Jamir Gibbs over his longest rush, uh, also hit. My college football play, which was Oklahoma to cover against, uh, Missouri, uh, lost though on the Steelers, uh, to upset the Bears and lost on the over, uh, between the Chiefs and the Colts. So 2 and 2, slight loss, a loss of $5.34. I divvied up my money evenly across the 4 bets, $25 each. So there's no best bet over the weekend. I probably should have made the Jamir Gibbs bet the best bet. He had like 4 rushes over 20 yards. Uh, so, that brings our season total to a loss, uh, uh, $133.12. Uh, let's have a stroll. Let's get back to the pause this week. That's the goal this week. We gotta get back into the green. Starting with tonight, I have 4 plays for tonight, 2 in the NFL, 1 in the NHL, and 1 feast week bet, uh, for tonight as well. So let's get into them. I'm gonna start with the San Francisco 49ers to win and cover as 7.5 point favorites against the Carolina Panthers. I don't care that the Panthers continue to find ways to win games. Uh, I cannot be convinced this is a good football team. 26th in DVOA this season, 26th in net yards per play, 26th in EPA per play. They're a bottom 10 team in the NFL no matter what way you spin it. Uh, now they, uh, take on a 49ers team. That is starting to get healthy, starting to get hot. We saw last week against the Cardinals just how much more efficient this offense is when Brock Purdy is in at quarterback. He's back. Mac Jones is back to being the backup. Uh, so I think it's time to buy in on the 49ers. It's, it's time to sell on the Panthers. Just the perfect buy low sell high spot between these two teams. So I'll take the 49ers to win and cover in this spot. Uh, and I, I will also take the pick that was my number one ranked player prop from last week's player prop countdown, which if you missed it or if you don't remember. It is Christian McCaffrey to go over his receiving yards total, which as of this morning is set at 43.5. Uh, so I'll take the over on that at -114. Uh, Christian McCaffrey is actually averaging more receiving yards than rushing yards so far this season. 66.5 receiving yards per game, 64.3 rushing yards per game. Uh, but despite that, his receiving yards total is set significantly lower than his rushing yards total for tonight. Uh, so I don't know why that is. The betting market just hasn't figured out that he's been used primarily as a receiver this season, so I will jump all over that opportunity. Over 43.5 receiving yards for CMC as he takes on his former team for the first time since being traded to the 49ers back in 2022. Switching over to the ice. Uh, I talked about last week I'm buying in on the Washington Capitals. I'm gonna continue to do that and I'm gonna bet on them to win big at home tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. I will take the Capitals on the puck line at + 142. So they gotta win by at least 2 goals. It cannot go into overtime. Uh, if the Capitals are up 1 late, hopefully, they can score. Empty netter, or let's hope they just win by 5 goals and make it easy from start to finish. Uh, but the Capitals' offense has been fantastic lately, 2nd in the NHL and expected goals 4 per 60 minutes. Uh, now they take on a Blue Jackets team that has struggled defensively, 5th-highest expected goals against 3.43 per 60 minutes, 7th most high danger scoring chances allowed. And also for the Capitals, not confirmed, but it's looking like Logan Thompson, it will be in net for them, uh, tonight, and he is right now the betting favorite to win the Vezna Trophy as the league's top goaltender. So, great offense, great goaltender at home against a team who gives up plenty of high danger scoring chances . I will take the Capitals on the puck line, minus 1.5 plus 142. And then if you want some feast week action, I gave you my picks to win the tournaments earlier in the show. But how about just a pick for one game tonight? I will take Gonzaga -4.5 at -102 against Alabama. Uh, the key to beating this Alabama team is stopping the 3-point shot. Alabama is in the top 10 in the country in 3-point shot rate. Uh, which is good news for us because Gonzaga has one of the best perimeter defenses in college basketball. They keep teams to shooting just 23.6% from beyond the arc. If they keep Alabama to shooting 23.6% from 3, they will win and cover this game. Also, Ken Palm has Gonzaga significantly better than Alabama. Third-best team in the country in net rating, Alabama is 17th. Uh, so I will lay the 4.5 points with Gonzaga minus 4.5 minus 102. Uh, all right, let's get the money from the safe. 0 $100 we're keeping it, keeping it pretty simple today, folks. Uh, and I'm gonna keep it simple. I'm gonna go back to my previous strategy of 30 $20 2020. My best bet tonight is Christian McCaffrey. He's my number one ranked player prop. So he'll be a $30 bet for him to go over his receiving yards, and then I got $20 on the 49ers to cover. $20 on the Capitals puck line and $20 Gonzaga on Gonzaga to winning cover against Alabama. Those are my best bets for tonight. This has been Play It Safe, presented by FanDuel. Stick around cause we still have the parlay of the day as I try to take the next step on the parlay peak. It's time for the parlay of the day as I try to take the next step on the parlay peak. I need to hit a 4-leg parlay, 2 and 2 with my parlay picks from this past weekend. Hit the 2 for college football, did not hit the 2 for the NFL, uh, but I got good news, I'm feeling very good about my parlay for tonight. Oh, another catch. Oh, I'm on a hot streak of catching the marker. Um, it is gonna be a Monday Night Football same game parlay, uh, and, uh, I'm gonna incorporate, uh, some of the picks that I've already talked about on the show. We're gonna start with the 49ers, but because it's a parlay, we're gonna tease it down a little bit. So 49ers, instead of the normal spread of -7.5, we're doing -3.5, cause remember, I'm allowed. Up to -250, this is -225, so we're all right there. Uh, I just need the 49ers to win by 4 for that leg. I'm also gonna take the over, but I'm gonna tease this down. I'm gonna, uh, buy a few points here. I'm gonna go over 43.5 in this game. I don't really trust the 49ers defense. It does give me a little bit of concern. I think the Panthers are gonna score some points tonight. That's -250, that's right on the edge. I'm also gonna take Christian McCaffrey. Now I'd like his over 44.5 or 43.5 as the receiving yards, but for the sake of the parlay, we'll just go 40 plus receiving yards, receiving, oh, I, misspelled it, don't look at that, I misspelled it, don't look at that, receiving errors, you don't need me to write that. Uh, that is a -148. Uh, OK, and then we're gonna take Bryce Young. I do think he can take advantage of this banged up 49ers secondary. I'll go Bryce Young, uh, 175 plus passing. Uh, which is -250 as well, so we're right at the limit of that. I need more space for these four-leg parlays. The odds of the four-leg parlay for today's plus 3:36. That's my four-leg parlay for tonight. This has been Making Moves with Mac presented by FanDuel. Best of luck to all of your bets tonight, and I'll see you all tomorrow.