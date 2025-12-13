Making Moves | November 25, 2025

Oh 4 for 4 last night, 4 picks, 4 winners, a clean sweep of the board. The cold streak is over. Welcome to today's episode of Making Moves the Mac presented by FanDuel. It is Tuesday, November 25th, and we're gonna keep the good times rolling. More picks for tonight and plenty more. Let's go. Let's take a look at the top headlines in sports betting today. Starting with Monday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers won and covered against the Carolina Panthers, and as a result, uh, we saw some shift in the odds across the league, starting with the 49ers, who are now -750 to make the NFL playoffs. That is an implied probability of 88.24%. Bad news for the Chicago Bears, who now it's kind of looking like if they can't hang on to the top spot in the NFC North, uh, maybe they fall out of a playoff spot, which I bet on two weeks ago. Uh, but 49ers, big win for them, big loss for the Carolina Panthers who were. Uh, just a half game back from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now, uh, despite being injured and losing three of their last 4 games , the Buccaneers are back to being pretty heavy favorites to win that division at -600. I mentioned this yesterday. Uh, Falcons maybe get back in the mix. Probably got a win out, maybe . Probably gotta beat the Seahawks and the Rams, maybe. Maybe they can do it though. Maybe they get back in the mix. Probably not though. Buccaneers -600 to win the NFC South after the Panthers lost last night. As I predicted, the Panthers just quite aren't as good as what their record indicates. Uh, Panthers' win total has fallen to just 7.5, uh, after last night's loss, uh, which means, uh, the betting market, uh, doesn't expect them to get hot at the, uh, near the end of the season. They're already 6-6. Uh, so they have, they do have their bye week left, so just 5 games left. So for it to go over, uh, their projected win total, they would have to go 2 and 3. That's it, over their next, uh, 5 games. So sports books really only think they'll get. Probably one more win the rest of the way, and it makes sense when you look at their schedule cause they do have a tough end of the schedule. Uh, Rams, uh, next week, then they have their bye, then the Saints, that should be a winnable game for them, although they did already lose the Saints this season. And then Buccaneers, Seahawks, Buccaneers, uh, two of their last 3 games against the Buccaneers. Obviously, those games will play a big role in the result of the NFC South division. Uh, Christian McCaffrey, uh, him and Dak Prescott have kind of flip-flopped back and forth on the odds to win Comeback Player of the Year. Both players suffered an injury last year. Uh, Christian McCaffrey is now the -135 favorite to win that award. Dak Prescott still close behind him. Still a lot of football left to be played, plus 115 for Dak Prescott. He and the Cowboys have a big game on Thanksgiving this week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Uh, Ted McMillan, who, uh, if you remember, Uh, last week we gave you Tet McMillan at 430 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. I compared his stats to Emeka Ibuka's stats. Ted McMillan's stats were a lot better despite Ibuka being the favorite. And now, uh, look at this, Ted McMillan, + 130 favorite. Emeka Ibuka now behind him, plus 230 on the odds list. So, uh, that was a great bet that we gave out last week. Still a long way to go. Ted McMillan did score last night, but other than that, a pretty quiet night for him. Uh, but same with Emeka Ibuka, uh, over the weekend, so. Uh, no one is really taking control of Offensive Rookie of the Year. It does look like it's a 4-man race for the most part between Tet, Abua, Jackson Dart, if he can come back, he's still at 3 to 1, and then Tyler Warren at 6 to 1, the tight end. Uh, for the Indianapolis Colts. Speaking of the Colts, uh, Jonathan Taylor looked like he was running away with Offensive Player of the Year, uh, but after a quiet performance by him against the Kansas City Chiefs and a strong performance by the Seahawks receiver Jackson Smith Njigba, uh , that has become now close to a coin flip. Jonathan Taylor -1. favorite Jackson Smith and Jigba -105. So almost identical odds heading into week 13 for those two players to win Offensive Player of the Year. Uh, JSN has already broken the Seahawks' single-season receiving yards record. He's already surpassed DK Metcalf, who previously had that record. He's on pace, uh, to have one of the best. Uh, seasons and wide receiver history. So, um, I, I mean, Jonathan Taylor's also having a very good year running back. So, a fun race there to win Offensive Player of the Year. Two guys at two different positions. It's truly gonna come down to who plays better in each team's final six games of the season. But if I were to place a bet right now. I think Jackson Smith andjigba is the way to go, uh, -105, uh, for the Seahawks. Uh, last week I gave you, uh, this is another good bet, actually, a couple of good futures we gave out last week. I gave you Miles Garrett to break the sacks record. I believe it's 160 last week. Uh, I think, then he got 4. Sacks, I think it was, uh, this past weekend against the Raiders. So now he's well on pace to break the Sacks record. He still has a game against the Titans in a couple of weeks. Uh, so the FanDuel is actually taking those odds off the board. So if you got on that last week, great job. That bet's looking fantastic. Now, as a result, Miles Garrett Garrett is now running away. Uh, with the, uh, in the race to win Defensive Player of the Year, -1500 to win the award for the second time in his career, -1500 is an implied probability of 93.75%. So Miles Garrett. Truly, uh, proving to be the best defensive player in the NFL this season. The only guy behind him is Micah Parsons at 9 to 1 is the only guy who has a realistic shot, but at this point, it's Miles, uh, Garrett's, uh, award to lose. Let's now take a look at, uh, some rapid-fire headlines across the sports betting world, starting in the NBA and the Detroit Pistons, uh, have now won 13. 8 straight games. That ties the record for the longest win streak, uh , in NBA history, is that right? Franchise history, yeah, the NBA history one's a little bit longer, but yeah, tied for the record for most wins, uh, in a row in franchise history. But the Pistons, despite having a 13 game win streak, not even favorites to win their division, plus 125. I mean, the Cavaliers, to be fair, uh, not on the same. streak, but only a few games behind them. So Pistons now +125 to win the Central Division. Uh, third on the odds list to win the Eastern Conference now though, uh, 650 behind only the Knicks and the Cavaliers. That means they've leapfrogged the Magic, the 76ers, the Celtics. So, uh, great news for Pistons fans. Uh, things are trending in the right direction for that franchise in 13 straight wins. Uh, Gonzaga, sticking in basketball. Gonzaga, big win for us. I bet them to win and cover against Alabama. Uh, and they did it, uh, beat Alabama 95-85 in a battle between two ranked teams in the first round of the players Era Festival. Uh, Gonzaga , number 12 ranked team in the country, Alabama number 8. so Gonzaga is gonna be a lot higher ranked. Uh, by the time, uh, next week comes around, Gonzaga will advance in the players era festival, uh, and they will take on, I believe it is Maryland, uh, tonight, and I do have a pick for that game, but, uh, if you want it, you gotta stick around till the end of the show. Uh, the MLS semi-finals are set. Uh, the final game of the quarterfinals was last night. I was kind of looking in these playoffs, it's weird how they do it. The wild card is just a single match, then the round one is best of 3, but then they go back to being single matches the rest of the playoffs. So there's only one round where it's best of 3 for some reason. I guess that gives the higher seed teams a better chance of advancing, I guess. Uh, so only a single match in the quarterfinals. Uh, it was, uh, San Diego who won the final game. The final match last night. So the final 4 teams in the MLS playoffs in the race for the MLS Cup, New York City FC will take on Inter Miami in one semifinal. The other semi-final will be San Diego against our Vancouver Whitecaps. So if you remember, we bet on them to win the MLS Cup a couple of weeks ago. In terms of the odds to win, uh, the MLS Cup, we have, uh, Miami is the favorite right now at 150, San Diego, San Diego FC + 220, Vancouver Whitecaps + 250. Uh, and then New York City FC would be the Cinderella team still standing 8 to 1 for New York City FC to win, uh, the MLS Cup. I don't know if you guys have been paying attention to the National Hockey League, uh, especially, I know there's a ton of sports going on right now, but the Colorado Avalanche are having an unbelievable season so far. Uh, they just can't freaking lose. 16-1. And 5 through the 1st 22 games, they have only 1 loss and regulation. Uh, not only that, Nathan McKinnon's a favorite to win, uh, the Hart Trophy for MVP. Cayle McCar is already a, a runaway favorite to win, uh, the award for the best offensive defenseman. Um, Scott Wedgwood is probably in the mix to win the Vesna Trophy. He's been unbelievable for them. So they're Stanley Cup odds, they're already a big favorite, and they're already an odds-on favorite, uh, to win, uh, the President's Trophy for the best regular season record, -155, and it's not even December yet for the Colorado Avalanche to finish with the best regular season record in the NHL. So, uh, kinda, kinda quietly happening in the background of all these other sports, but the Avalanche putting together a historic season, led by the pride of Nova Scotia, Nathan, uh, McKinnon. I know it's baseball offseason. We're all kind of patiently waiting for some players to sign. I know us Blue Jays fans are waiting for, uh, if Bobachette's gonna come back, Kyle Tucker, where is he gonna go? Uh, but FanDuel has released odds for the World Baseball Classic, uh, which is still a couple of months away, but this is the first time the odds have been released. A little tidbit for you baseball fans out there. As you would imagine, it is USA who is the favorite at +155. Japan, who I believe, was it the last one Japan won? Cause I remember the last, uh, the last at-bat was, uh, Otani pitching to Mike Trout. I, I don't know if that was the most recent World Baseball Classic or not. Uh, and Japan won that. They're second in the odds list at 320, Dominican Republic + 410, and then a pretty wide gap. Puerto Rico 10 to 1. Where's Canada on this list? 35 to 1 for Canada. Uh, Freddie Freeman, really our only good player. We, it maybe it'd be nice if Vlad could play for Canada one of these years, but I don't think he is this year. He's probably playing for Dominican Republic. But USA plus 1 155 to, uh, win the World Baseball Classic. Once again, still a couple of months away, uh, but with a slow MLB offseason, you're gonna start hearing teams. Declare, uh, whether or not they're gonna be playing in it, uh, and that's gonna be, uh, fun to watch here, uh, in a couple of months. Team USA, the + 155 favorite. Tuesday night action continues tonight. Two games, uh, in college football for us to watch and bet on. Unfortunately, the UMass Minutemen, uh, back in action tonight. Uh, I have sworn off betting UMass games after going 0 and 3, on them this season, uh, but they are hosting Bowling Green tonight. As you can imagine, Bowling Green is a 14.5 point favorite in that game. Uh, I was tempted to lay the points with Bowling Green, uh, but they have some issues, uh, on that squad as well. UMass. God, I hate UMass. Uh, the player to watch in this game is the Bowling Green top pass catcher, uh, which is a tight end, which actually you very, uh, rarely see in football in general, especially in college. Solid football, but Jiren Johnson, their tight end, leads the team in receptions with 35, receiving yards with 446, 2nd, and receiving touchdowns with 2. so Bowling Green, primarily a running team, but when they do throw the ball, they utilize their tight end, uh, quite often. So keep an eye on Jiren Johnson tonight. Uh, and then we have, uh, this is rivalry week, by the way, uh, kind of the first rivalry matchup of the week is Western Michigan against Eastern Michigan in the 2nd match and game for tonight. Western Michigan is a 7.5 point favorite in this game, uh, but the player to watch is on the Eastern Michigan side, Dante McMillan. There we go. The McMillons are taking over football. I, I can't believe it. Uh, maybe I'm like just tripping out, but I feel like growing up I never saw McMillons, uh, in sports, and now there's what, 3 in the NFL. There's a college football player last week who was a McMillon who was a player to watch, and now this week another McMillon, Dante McMillon, the running back, uh, for, no way. There's no Max. They're all mixed. They're all McMillons. Uh, I don't know what's going on. Jalen McMillon, Tet McMillon was Daquan McMillen for the Broncos. The guy last week, McMillon, Dante McMillon. Try to find out if these guys are all related. I don't think they are, just the McMillons. Uh , the Scotts were taking over the world of football. Uh, 166 carries on the year, 903 yards, 5.4 yards per carry for Dante McMillon. Uh, if Eastern Michigan wants to upset Western Michigan. In this rivalry matchup, they need to get Dante McMillan the ball, uh, they need to let him spin. Uh, I do have a pick for this game though. I don't, uh, have a pick for the UMass game, I do have a pick for this game, but if you want it, you have to stick around till the end of the show. It is the final week of the college football season, and, uh, even more important than that, it is rivalry week, uh, in college football. So a lot of fun matchups this week before we get into, uh, the conference championship week next week, so let's get into them. It is week 14 technically of the college football regular season. It's the Egg Bowl, uh, between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Uh, Ole Miss is a 6.5 point favorite. This one is important for them though because they're not gonna play in the SEC championship game. They might have to win this game if they want to get into the college football playoffs. So very important rivalry game for them. Mississippi State has a chance to potentially eliminate their rival from the college football playoff. Now I do have to say there is a chance, uh, that even if Ole Miss loses, they do still advance to the college football playoff. It kind of depends on. How the rest of the slate works out, uh, but, uh, if they win, then they don't have to worry about that. They will be in. I do like Ole Miss. I am gonna back Ole Miss with the points in this one. I know it's a rivalry game. These games have been a little bit closer. There's been upsets in the past, uh, but Ole Miss is just too good. They're gonna be able to stop the Mississippi State rush attack, and I think gonna be able to win and covering that one. But, uh, the Egg Bowl, it's always a fun one. And then we have Texas A&M against Texas, another rivalry game there. Texas A&M likely to make the playoffs even with a loss cause they have 0 losses on the season, so they can probably afford 1 loss here and they'll probably be in the SEC championship game regardless. Uh, so that makes this game a little bit interesting because really, uh, they don't have a whole lot to play for. Maybe a first-round by in the college football playoff is kind of on the line, but for the most part, they just. Kind of want to stay healthy, uh, and don't lose any other players. So is that gonna affect things, or do they at the end of the day, just want to beat their rival, the Texas Longhorns? Then you have the Longhorns who have had the definition of an up and down season. Uh, last week, I bet against them to lose to Arkansas because of their loss the week before to Georgia, which largely eliminated them from the college football playoff, but then they hung 52 points, uh, on Arkansas. So which version of the Longhorn? will show up this week. I'm gonna take Texas A&M here. I know that maybe they don't have a whole lot to play for, uh, but their defense is truly one of the most elite units in the country, and I still don't believe in Arch Manning. He's gonna be able to tear up a bad Arkansas defense, uh, but he has struggled when facing good defenses this year, and Texas A&M is one of the best that he, uh, will face all season long. Then we got a fun one, Ohio State against Michigan. We all know about this rivalry. Last year, Michigan was a huge underdog, but pulled off the upset. Ryan Day is like in his own head about Michigan. I don't think he's beaten Michigan yet since taking over uh as the head coach. Uh, we're in a similar spot here. Ohio State, once again, the number one ranked team in the country, once again, a huge favorite against Michigan, uh, but will we see? History repeat itself. I'm not falling for that, for that trap. Ohio State can be a little bit more comfortable this year. They ended up winning the national championship last season, uh, that kind of erased that loss to Michigan. Uh, and Michigan has some issues. Uh, their freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, I believe is his name, has not actually lived up, uh, to the preseason hype. Uh, so he's gonna struggle against the Ohio State defense, which is a tough. Top five unit. Uh, I think this line, because Michigan upset Ohio State last year, this line is shorter than it should be. I think if you just look at this season, uh, I think Ohio State would be, uh, probably, uh, 11.5, 12.5 point favorite. I'm gonna forget about last year. This is a new season. This is a new team. Give me Ohio State, uh, to cover the 9.5 point spread. Uh, and then you have Miami against Pitt. Miami. Very unlikely that they get into the uh ACC championship game. So if they want to make the college football playoffs, they have to make a statement win against Pitt. Uh, people are debating whether it should be Notre Dame, whether it should be Miami. Miami beat Notre Dame in the first week of the season, but they've had some tough losses since then. Uh, so Miami's gonna want to make a statement game, uh, in this one, and yes, I underlined Miami. But I'm actually taking Pitt in this game. I like Pitt. I took them to covers, uh, actually I took them to win right against Georgia Tech last week. I think maybe they don't pull off the win against Miami, but this Pitt team, one of the more underrated teams in the country, a very good passing attack, pretty solid defense. So I'm gonna take. The 6.5 points with the Pittsburgh Panthers, I think Miami wins, but I think they've suffered too many losses. I think they're gonna be left out of the college football playoff pitcher. But there we go, top 4 games, uh, for College Football Week 14. It is rivalry week, the final week of the regular season. It is the best week of the NFL regular season. It is Thanksgiving Week turkey Day on Thursday, so that we have some games to watch and bet on on Thursday. And it just so happens that this, uh, Thanksgiving Day slate is, uh, one of the best actually that I remember in recent history. Usually, there's some stinker games. I remember for, you know, the 1st 28 years of my life, the Lions always played on Thanksgiving and they sucked in all those games. Uh, there's also some. Bad teams like the Texans, uh, when they're really bad, have played on Thanksgiving. But this year's Thanksgiving slate, uh, very, very, very good, and that actually starts off, uh, the, uh, most important and fun and intriguing games of the NFL Week 13 slate. I mentioned rivalry week in college football. It's also kind of a rivalry week for the Packers and the Lions. NFC North battle to kick things off on Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving afternoon. Big game for both teams. They're both sitting behind the Chicago Bears for now in the NFC North. Uh, so the loser of this game is going to struggle to win that division. The winner, uh, for at least the time being, will take over first place in that division, uh, barring the results of Chicago's Friday night game, Black Friday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. And I think we all don't really think the Bears are gonna win that division. It's probably gonna be the Packers or the Lions. It's probably gonna be. The team that wins that game. It'll be especially important if the Packers win that game, because then they will have the tiebreaker over the Lions for completing the series sweep against them. They beat the Lions back in, I think it was week one, was the first game. So if they're 2-0 against the Lions, if they finish with the same record, uh, they will have the divisional tiebreaker, which could end up being pivotal. So big game. The Lions are 2.5 point favorites though, but I am going to back the Green Bay Packers in that one. Uh, really good defense, really good offense. I've already beat the Lions once, uh, and I think the Packers are gonna get hot in the final stretch of the season. Then we got the the late afternoon game on Thanksgiving, which is another very intriguing game, the Chiefs against the Cowboys. The Chiefs can probably afford, because they escaped that win against Indianapolis, they can probably afford one more loss, but that's it. They lose two games the rest of the way in the season. The defending AFC champions are going to miss out on the NFL playoffs, so they gotta be. The Cowboys here. Meanwhile, the Cowboys can't afford to lose again. Uh, 2 wins in a row. Uh, they've looked very good in those wins, coming off a big win against the divisional opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles. Maybe they can make a run at the NFC East, but if they want to, they can't afford to lose any games the rest of the way. So, uh, it's kind of win or go home for the Dallas Cowboys. They are 3-point home underdogs. I take the favorites in this one though, I will take the Kansas City Chiefs. Uh , I just think they're too good. I know the record is not as good as last year, but a lot of their metrics are even better. Top 5 in DVOA, top 5 in EPA. A lot of things to like with the Chiefs, uh, and they finally won a late game situation against the Colts last week. Uh, speaking of the Colts, big game in the AFC South, uh, after the Colts lost. To the Chiefs last week and the Texans beat the Bills, uh, and the Jaguars won. All of a sudden, the AFC South is wide open. If the Texans are able to pull off the upset against the Colts, they're gonna have a chance to not only make the playoffs, but maybe even steal the division from the Colts, depending on how, on how the final few weeks, uh, of the season goes. So huge one for the Texans and it's also huge for the Colts. They're trying to reestablish their dominance in that division. The Texans are 4.5. underdogs, and that is the side I'm gonna back . This game is on Sunday. I just can't get past how good the Texans defense is, and when I close my eyes and I envision this game, I see Daniel Jones going up against the number one defense in the NFL. That to me is a disaster waiting to happen. I know Daniel Jones has been better this year, but, uh, the past few weeks, some signs of old Daniel Jones has shown up, and if there's ever gonna. Be a game that he's gonna struggle in. It's against this Texans defense. I'll take the 4.5 points with Houston. And then finally on Sunday, another Sunday game, we've got a fun one between the Bills and the Steelers. Tough loss for the Steelers last week against the Bears. Now they're tied atop the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens. They gotta win some of these games where they're gonna be set as underdogs if they want a chance to win that division and keep it away from the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Bills. AFC East probably owed a reach at this point. They have lost some teams, some games against some bad teams this year. Loss to the Falcons, uh, lost to the Patriots already. Patriots are not necessarily a bad team, but a very winnable game for them. They've lost to the Dolphins. Uh, they lost to the Texans last week as big favorites. They gotta turn the ship around in a hurry. Uh, or else, uh, their season is gonna crumble before their eyes. So I do think the Bills bounce back though. Steelers are the definition of an average football team. They're like 15th or 14th or 16th in almost every single metric. They don't do anything really well. They don't do anything really poorly, uh , and I don't think that kind of team is gonna be able to hang. With Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen had his F performance last week. I think he's gonna bounce back and give us an A performance on Sunday. So I'll take the Bills laying 4.5 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but those are the 4 most intriguing games. They're the games to watch for NFL Week 13. Hello friends. Welcome to the Tuesday Golf Corner. Originally thought we'd have no golf to talk about, uh, cause the DP World Tour had their season finale two weeks ago. But surprised, their off-season last 1 week. Uh, they're off last week, so the DP World Tour is back this week. We also have some ladies European Tour action to bet on this week. Uh, just in, just in case feast week wasn't enough, we have some golf, uh, on the other side of the world that we can bet on. We're gonna start for the DP World Tour, they're in Australia. Oh, that was bad. It's not, not a good accent by, by your boy. BMW Australian Open. The favorite this week is Joaquin Nieman, uh, who is at 10 to 1 to win this week. Uh, my best bet though, my first best bet, uh, not gonna be Niemann, the favorite at 10 to 1, but gonna be a guy who's second on the odds list. Raz. Negaard Peterson , uh, it's gonna be my best bet at 11 to 1 this week, uh, in pretty good form. Uh, he finished , uh, 3rd place at the DP World Championship two weeks ago. Uh, he also finished 8th at this event last year. So, great course history, good form, uh, recently with the top 3 finish two weeks ago. Uh, and it makes sense why he's played well here in the past because, uh, the event is hosted at Royal Queensland Golf Club, and the most important thing, uh, to do well at this golf course is to drive the ball well. And Rasmus Ngaard Peterson is 4th in the field and Strokes gained off the tee over the past 3 months. So he's a great driver of the golf ball. He does well here. Uh, 11 to 1 to win this week in what is a relatively weak field. Uh, so, uh, I think he's worth a bet at 11 to 1. Rasmus near guard Peterson. Uh, my second best bet, uh, for the BMW Australian Open is gonna be Cam Davis, who is at 33 to 1, the Australian himself trying to win in his home country. Now, we haven't seen Cam Davis golf, uh, since the FedEx Saint Jude Championship all the way back in August. Uh, so he has been off for a few months, uh, but, uh, I'm still gonna bet on him, especially at this price point in a weak field because he has always done well at this event in his home country. He's finished inside the top 7, all 3 times that he's played here, which has been the past 3 years. And once again, it makes sense because his biggest strength is his ability to drive the golf ball . So Cam Davis to win in his home country at 33 to 1. Also Rasmus Neergaard Peterson at 11 to 1. Those are my best bets for the BMW Australian Open. We're now gonna head over to Europe for the uh LET, which is the ladies' European Tour, the Open de Espana. Ah, my accent's Espana. It's the Spanish Open for those of you who, uh, can't speak Spanish, uh, like I can. Uh, it's the Women's Spanish Open. Uh, Carlotto Seganda, uh, is the betting favorite to win it this week, a 750. Now, I know a lot about golf. Uh, I follow the LPGA quite a bit. I can talk a lot about the, uh, LPGA golfers, you know, uh, from South Korea and Japan and the Americans and even the Europeans who play in the LPGA. Talking ladies' European golf is the edge of my knowledge. I do not know many golfers in this field. I will say I do know Carlotto Seganda. A lot of controversy around here cause she's very slow, a very slow golfer. She's boring to watch cause she takes a minute and a half to hit every shot. She is talented though. Uh, she is from Spain, so this is her home open. There's a reason why she's, uh, the big favorite in this, uh, in this tournament, a 750. I'm not gonna bet on her though. Had to do some research for the other golfers in the field. Like I said, I don't recognize most of them. Uh, I do recognize my best bet though, who is Olivia Cohen, uh, at 35 to 1. Uh, not a great player on the LPGA, but she is now one of the better golfers in this field on the ladies' European Tour. She was 99th in total strokes gained on the LPGA this season. Uh, but there's only like 5 LPGA golfers playing this week, and she's one of the top ranked ones there. Uh, so she should have success here in a much weaker field than she normally competes in. Uh, and she has had some solid results lately. She finished T12 at the Queen City Championship in September and T48 at the Annica earlier this month, which had a much, much, much stronger field. So I'll take Olivia Cohen at 35 to 1. I'll also take Chloe Williams at 80 to 1. Uh, who was in great form heading into this week. Uh, T11 finished at the most recent, uh, LET event, which was the Aramco China Championship a couple of weeks ago, and she has now posted finishes of T21 or better over her last six starts. Uh, so for someone who has played some pretty good golf lately, uh, I think we're getting some value there all the way down. Uh, at 80 to 1. So my best bets for the ladies, uh, Spanish Open. I will not try to say it in Spanish again. Uh, Olivia Cohen, 35 to 1, Chloe Williams, 80 to 1. That wraps up, uh, this week's edition of the Tuesday Golf Corner. The PGA Tour will be back in action next week. I usually like to pride myself in, uh, cashing in on some upset plays. 0 and 2 last week though in the NFL with my upset plays, I did not hit the Steelers to defeat the Bears, close but no cigar, uh, and did not, uh, get the Cardinals to defeat the Jaguars. Once again, close but no cigar. Uh, that game actually went to overtime, and, and it did not go that way. For some reason, Jacoby Brissett on like 4th and short, just likes to throw up 40 yard bombs instead of just getting the 1st down. Uh, so let's see if we can, uh, bounce back with some upset plays. This weekend, uh, and I'm gonna start off with a big one. I'm gonna take the Tennessee Titans to get their 2nd win of the season, plus 265 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'm gonna continue to bet against the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence can't keep getting away with it. He is not a good quarterback. 4 interceptions last week and still, the Jaguars found a way to win that game. A team cannot continue to win games. Especially when they're favored, if their quarterback continues to play this poorly. I've brought it up before, but I'll bring it up again. Thirty-second in the NFL among starting quarterbacks in EPA plus CPOE expected points added, plus completion percentage over expected. That's one spot below Joe Flacco, one spot above Justin Fields. That's how bad Trevor Lawrence is. He's on the Joe Flacco, Justin Fields level right now. Actually not even as good uh as Joe Flacco in that stat. So I think eventually the quarterback play is gonna come back to. Haunt the Jaguars, and now they hit the road to take on the Titans in a divisional game. And we all know this, uh, divisional games get weird, especially when the road team is the favorite. Things get a little bit sketchy. We've already seen a lot of big home divisional underdogs win this season. I think this is gonna be another one. I saw some fight from the Titans last week to get that backdoor cover against the Seahawks. Cam Ward, I actually think he's looked somewhat OK, uh, for his rookie season. He has no help at receiver or offensive line. But he was still able to move the ball, especially late in the game against the Seahawks defense, which has been the best defense, or at least the top 3 defense in the league so far this season. So far easier defense he can face this year. In fact, Jaguars defense 25th in opponent dropback success rate. Uh, so maybe the Titans get something going here at home against a divisional rival. I'll take a shot on Tennessee, plus 265 at FanDuel to upset the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'm gonna stay in the AFC South. Uh, and I'm also gonna take, uh, the Houston Texans plus 180 against the Indianapolis Colts. Talked about this game already, but I'm gonna take the Texans to win it outright, and I said it earlier, I just envisioned Daniel Jones, the old version of Daniel Jones going up against this Texans defense, and I sense disaster. Daniel Jones has significantly regressed from the first half of the season. Uh, he was top 3, in EPA plus CPOE through the 1st 5 weeks. Uh, he's been 11th in that metric since week 6, and things have only gotten worse. Uh, since then. Strong start against the Chiefs last week, but then could not move the ball in the second half. Uh, and the Colts rely on running the football. We saw what happened last week, if a team can stop the run, uh, when the Chiefs are able to do that. And if the Texans can do that, uh, the Colts certainly aren't gonna be able to move the ball through the air because the Texans' secondary is truly elite. So I think the Texans get the win on the road here. I think CJ Stroud is expected to be back this week. That's not confirmed yet, but that's gonna be a big boost for the Texans' offense. So. I'll take a shot on Houston at + 180 to pull off the upset against the Indianapolis Colts. So those are my two upset plays for this week's NFL action. I'm gonna take the Titans plus 265 against the Jaguars. I'm gonna take the Texans plus 180 against the Colts, a couple of AFC South upsets. I went 1-1 with my college football upset picks last week, uh, cashed in on Pitt to take down Georgia Tech. Let's see if we can go 2-0 with some upset plays this week. We're gonna start north of 2 to 1 odds, Washington, the Huskies at 210 to defeat the Oregon Ducks, uh, which would be a devastating loss for the Ducks if they lose this game, there's a chance they fall out of the college football playoff pitcher, but I think Washington is a very Very underrated team heading into this matchup. In fact, if you look at some of their, uh, underlying metrics for the season, just as good, if not better than Oregon in some areas. For example, 15th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play, 5th in net success rate, uh, which is better than Oregon, who comes in in 7th in net success rate. Uh, the Huskies' offense has also been one of the best in the country. This is a unit . Uh, that, uh, has done very well for them. Uh, 12th in adjusted EPA per play, 5th in success rate. So with their offense being that good, I think they're gonna be in this game against Oregon, especially with this game being a home game for Washington. They've been far better on their home field this season, and their offense is good enough to bring this one down to the wire. So I'm gonna take the Washington Huskies to upset the Oregon Ducks in what would be a devastating loss for them, I'll take Washington + 210. Also, uh, with this being a rivalry week, we go to the state of North Carolina. We have the UNC Tar Heels taking on the, uh, NC State Wolfpack. Uh, and I'm gonna take Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels at 230. I know that team has been a little bit of a circus, uh, really bad start to the season, and I think a lot of college football fans just kind of dismissed them the rest of the year. Uh, but UNC has quietly been, uh, actually pretty competitive now in a handful of weeks. They're covering spreads, they're bringing, uh, games down to the wire. They're still losing some of those games, but, uh, they've been far, far, far better, uh, than what they were at the start of the season. Uh, I know still a little bit of circus with Bill Belichick, his like 24-year-old girlfriend. It's still weird. But at the end of the day, their football team is playing better, so I'm gonna take them a + 230 to upset NC State. Uh, overall, some numbers actually favor UNC 70th in net adjusted EPA per play. NC State is 78th. And Also, stylistic matchup, uh, is, uh, the UNC has the advantage when it just comes to style of play because both teams are pass-first teams, but UNC does a much, much, much better job of defending the pass. NC State gives up 8.4 yards per throw this season. UNC gives up just 6.7 yards per throw. That's pretty significant. And then if you want to look at an advanced metric, which also illustrates that NC State 120th in opponent dropback EPA. UNC 41st. So I think the secondaries for the two teams is gonna be the difference maker. Uh, I'm gonna buy in on this UNC team. Too little too late, unfortunately for their postseason hopes, but I will take the UNC Tar Heels plus 230 to get a win against their rival, the NC State Wolfpack . So my top two plays, upset plays for college football week 14 is Washington to upset Oregon plus 210, UNC to upstate NC State at plus 230. I have been crushing betting on weird international basketball leagues, 4 and 0 betting on these leagues, uh, these leagues. Maybe I finally found my niche, uh, for off the betting path. We got a win in Korea, win in Lithuania, a win in Bulgaria, and a win in, uh, what was it, like Norway or something? Uh, so 4-0 now, betting on these basketball leagues. I wanna keep it going, we're gonna go to another country, we're gonna go to Sweden. Uh, we're gonna go to the Swedish Superton, uh, which is their second division basketball league, but you can bet on this league. Uh, on at FanDuel, uh, and this game is tomorrow morning, so you wanna get your bets for this game, uh, placed tonight. Uh, I'm gonna take the under 160.5 at -115 between IKEos and Trelleborg, the Trelleborg Pirates. Actually, the other league I bet on was Iceland, not Norway. It's Icelandic basketball. Swedish, uh, basketball this time. IKEOs, Trelleborg Pirates under 160.5 at -150. This whole bet centers around Eos, EOS Eos, I don't know how to pronounce that. I'm not Swedish. Uh, terrible shooting team, but an elite defensive team. They are built, uh, for unders. In fact, their average combined score in games so far this season, just 153.3, well under the set total of this game, 7 points less than the set total of 160.5. Uh, they are the worst shooting team in effective field goal percentage, but they're top three. And opponent points allowed. So I think we're gonna see a defensive showdown here between these two teams. I've looked at the totals, they're all generally around 160. It feels like they haven't adjusted for the fact, uh, that EOS is built for low-scoring games. So in Swedish Superton, IK Eos, Teleborg Pirates under 160.5 and minus 115 as I look to improve to 5-0, betting on weird international basketball leagues. 4-0 last night, a clean sweep. I think the 2nd , 4-0 clean sweep in show history. It should be more than that, but that's all right, maybe we'll try to get another 4-0 sweep tonight. Uh, so just to recap, last night, uh, 49ers won and covered against the Panthers, Christian McCaffrey. Went over his receiving yards total . Gonzaga pulled away late to cover against Alabama. And the Washington Capitals uh covered the puck line against the Columbus Blue Jackets. 5-1 for the Capitals, uh, plus money, probably the most sweat-free pick, uh, of the entire night. Christian McCaffrey got over his receiving yards total. Uh, I don't know if you guys were watching the game, but got over his receiving yards total. He's at like 53, but then had two back to back, what I thought, uh, were losing plays, but they counted them as runs because, uh, the passes were technically behind. They're more swing passes, so. Thankfully, they counted those as runs. I think if both those were passes, I think it would have fell back under his uh receiving yards total. So, regardless, 4-0 night, that was for a profit of $93.94 which brings us back, we're still at a loss, but $39.19 that means one good winning night tonight. Probably 3 and 1 tonight, I would think, uh, will get us back to the green. Uh, so let's try to do exactly that. Let's try to go 4-0. Let's try to do back to back clean sweeps. That'd be fun, wouldn't it? I think that'd be fun. Uh, unfortunately, not really a whole lot to bet, a lot of college basketball to bet on, only one NHL game is I guess what I'm trying to say, which sucks because NHL has kind of been my bread and butter. Uh, but regardless, we'll start in some action. I said earlier in the show. I do have a pick for this Western Michigan against Eastern Michigan matchup, and I'm gonna go Western Michigan -7.5 at -114. I say it all the time, styles make fights in these games. And Western Michigan runs at the 9th-highest rate in the country, and now they take on one of the worst run defenses in the country, Eastern Michigan. Allows 5.6 yards per carry. That's 133rd in college football. Only Air Force, Georgia Southern, and Rutgers allows more yards per rush than Eastern Michigan. Uh, so Western Michigan, I think gonna be able to run the ball early and often, find a lot of success with it tonight. I will lay the 7.5 points with Western Michigan, Michigan minus 7.5 and -114. Uh, that is my pick for tonight's action . Uh, there is just one NHL game tonight, uh, but I will bet on it. It is a game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers. I will take the Stars, uh, as an upset play, plus 118 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers' goaltending. It's been a real problem. Uh, I don't know if you've heard this before, but it seems to be the same thing. Stuart Skinner's just not a good goalie, and every year they're like, let's try to run it back with Stuart Skinner. Let's see what happens. Crazy. I think he was on record the other day saying he wants to be a goalie for Team Canada at the Olympics. It's like, what are we talking about, dude? You're like an 880 save percentage, relax. I have as good of a chance of being goaltender for Team Canada. Uh, yeah, 3300 goals against average, 885 save percentage, not good, uh, for the Oilers. It may, it's hard to bet on Oilers games because it's like, you bet against them, Connor McDavid might get 5 points, you bet on them, Stuart Skinner might allow 5 goals on 10 shots. Uh, but I'll take the Stars here, they have been the best. Shooting team in the NHL over the past 10 games, uh, which is disastrous news for Stuart Skinner. So I'll take the Stars that plus money here, plus 118 against Edmonton. Also, their advanced metrics have been better than the Oilers, that's worth mentioning. So I'll take them as an underdog spot here in Edmonton tonight. Uh, and then we got some feast week college basketball action here. Uh, I'm gonna take Auburn plus 4.5 minus 110 against Michigan. Uh, Auburn not quite as good of a shooting team as Michigan, but they do a lot of other things really, really well. Uh, if you remember when I, uh, talked about advanced metrics in basketball, I talked about , uh, effective possession ratio, which, which measures, uh, turnovers and rebounds and all those things. 7th in the country, Auburn is so far this season in effective possession ratio. They don't turn the ball over, but they force turnovers at a high rate. And they also grab a lot of offensive rebounds. Michigan is the opposite of that. They're a solid shooting team, uh, but they turned the ball over a ton. They turned the ball over, over on 18.4% of their possessions. That ranks 235th right now in college basketball. Uh, so I will take the team that's getting points, that plays better fundamental basketball. I'll take Auburn, Auburn plus 4.5 against Michigan. And then we're going back. We're gonna run it again back to back nights. The Gonzaga Bulldogs covered for us last night against Alabama, uh, and now they are 13.5 points against Maryland. Maryland is a far worse team, uh, than Alabama . Uh, if any team was gonna give Gonzaga a true shot, it was gonna be Alabama last night. I think Gonzaga. is extremely underrated. They might be the best team, uh, in the country, and I don't think the betting market has quite, uh, caught up to them, uh, yet, uh, in terms of them being potentially the best team in the country. They're so fundamentally sound, but they're also an extremely good shooting team. They can rebound, they can play defense, they can create extra possessions. They can beat you with speed, that they can then slow things down and then, uh, make the pace a little bit slower and beat you that way. They can just beat you in so many different ways. They don't have any weaknesses. Whereas Maryland doesn't really do anything well. This is gonna be a tough year for Maryland. Uh, Derrick Queen, who was their best player last year, now in, uh, in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans, uh, and they don't really have anyone who can replace, uh, his level of production from last season. So, down here from Maryland, underrated Gonzaga team for the second straight night, I will take Gonzaga to win and cover in the Players Era Festival. Is that what it's called ? I'll take Gonzaga, -13.5, -120. Alright, let's get my $100 out of the safe. I'm assuming that's what it is. Uh, it would be very funny if one day I opened it up and it's like $500,000 and it's just sitting in the safe, but, uh, no, there we go, we got $100 once again for tonight. Let's keep it simple. Uh, let's go with $100 and what, how do I wanna bet this? Hockey hockey. I gotta lean towards hockey, but it is an underdog place. So yeah, maybe I'll just do the 30, 20/20 method again. It worked for us last night, so let's just do it again. I'll go, yeah, I'll go with hockey has been by far my best sport. I'll go $30 for the Stars to upset the Oilers, and then we'll go, uh, $20 for the college sports here. $20 on Western Michigan in football, $20 on Auburn plus $4.5 million against Michigan, $20 in the Gonzaga minus 13.5 minus $120 against Maryland. Uh, those are my 4 top plays for tonight. This has been Play It Safe, presented by FanDuel. Stick around, cause we still gotta try to hit a 4-leg parlay as I try to take the next step on the parlay peak. Let's wrap things up with the parlay of the day. Oh, no, just kidding, didn't hit the four-leg parlay. Yes, I went 4-0 with my playing at safe picks, but did not hit the four-leg parlay. If I could have would have just done the playing at safe picks as the parlay, uh, we would have taken the next step. We, we would, we would have been climbing, and it would have been a much longer odds. Unfortunately, that's not, uh, the rules. The game. Uh, the parlay peak, uh, did not hit cause, uh, the, uh, over didn't hit. Bryce Young was a few yards away from his, uh, passing yards total as well. So, uh, we try again, we march on, uh, very, uh, bit of a strange parlay for tonight with not much going on, especially in terms of NHL and no NFL. Uh, but let's see what I can do here. I'm gonna take, oh God, Wyatt. I'm just gonna do first name, Wyatt Johnston, 1+ points. If you don't know, he plays for the Dallas Stars. The Stars are taking on the Edmonton Oilers, and even more important than the Edmonton Oilers, they're taking on Stuart Skinner. So the Dallas Stars, I believe, are gonna score at least a few points. Uh, Wyatt Johnson is their second line center. Uh, just a goal or an assist is all he needs tonight for that leg to cash. Then going to go to college basketball. Uh, we're gonna take Houston, the Houston Cougars, uh, to win outright against Tennessee. They're, I believe, a 3.5 or 4.5 point favorite. Don't need them to cover the spread, just need one of the best teams in the country to win and to advance to the next round of the Players Era Festival. Uh, so they are -178 on the money line. We're then gonna go to the NBA in the Battle of LA and we're gonna take, uh, the Lakers. Is LeBron back tonight? Is LeBron playing tonight, or is he gonna take a rest day? I don't really know. Regardless, the Lakers are a lot more deep, they have a lot more star power. I'm surprised they're not bigger favorites. I'll take them -215 on the money line against the Clippers. Uh, and then to wrap things up, uh, as a little bit of a fun leg, I know I'm on Western Michigan for my pick for this game, uh, but we're gonna take my boy, Dante McMillan. McMillan, Dante McMillan. Dante McBeth, there we go. Dante McMel, 60+ rushing yards, uh, for a little player prop action there, that's -200. Uh, that, that parlay comes out to +442. We got Wyatt Johnston +11 or more points. Houston against Tennessee in college basketball, Lakers against Clippers in NBA and for. College football, we're taking my boy Dante McMillan, 60+ rushing here at the -200, that's plus 442. That's my four-leg parlay for tonight as I try to parlay or climb the parlay peak. Thank you for tuning in to today's episode of Making Moves with Mac presented by FanDuel. Best of luck to all of your bets tonight, and I will see you all tomorrow.