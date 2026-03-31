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Peter's Points: Bet This Darius Garland Prop in Blazers vs. Clippers on March 31
SI Video Staff
SI Video Staff

00:00:38 |

Peter's Points: Bet This Darius Garland Prop in Blazers vs. Clippers on March 31

SI Betting's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite prop bet for Darius Garland. in the Portland Trail Blazers-Los Angeles Clippers matchup on Tuesday.

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Transcript

Welcome to Peter's Point's video edition.

Today, we're sharing my favorite prop bet for the NBA slate.

7 games tonight.

I'm looking to the Los Angeles Clippers Portland Trail Blazers matchup.

We're taking Darius Garland over 2.5, 3-pointers made since joining the starting lineup.

Darius Garland has cleared this number in 10 of 11 games and since he was Traded to the Clippers.

He's shooting 51% from beyond the arc, averaging 4 made threes per game.

Tonight.

He takes on a Portland team that ranks 18th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

I love this play for Garland.

He's only had 1 game as a starter that he's failed to clear it.

So let's take him to go over 2.

53s on Tuesday night.