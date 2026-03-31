00:00:38 |
Peter's Points: Bet This Darius Garland Prop in Blazers vs. Clippers on March 31
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Transcript
Welcome to Peter's Point's video edition.
Today, we're sharing my favorite prop bet for the NBA slate.
7 games tonight.
I'm looking to the Los Angeles Clippers Portland Trail Blazers matchup.
We're taking Darius Garland over 2.5, 3-pointers made since joining the starting lineup.
Darius Garland has cleared this number in 10 of 11 games and since he was Traded to the Clippers.
He's shooting 51% from beyond the arc, averaging 4 made threes per game.
Tonight.
He takes on a Portland team that ranks 18th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.
I love this play for Garland.
He's only had 1 game as a starter that he's failed to clear it.
So let's take him to go over 2.
53s on Tuesday night.