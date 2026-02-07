Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 7

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their homestand against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

After a long road trip out east, the Lakers returned home to take down the 76ers in a tough spot on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the Warriors snapped a two-game skid with an upset win in Phoenix last time out.

The Warriors won the first meeting this season 119-109 way back in the season opener.

The oddsmakers have the Lakers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Warriors +3.5 (-110)

Lakers -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Warriors: +130

Lakers: -155

Total

223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 7

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited

Warriors record: 28-24

Lakers record: 31-19

Warriors vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler – out

L.J. Cryer – questionable

Seth Curry – out

Steph Curry – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Lakers Injury Report

Luka Doncic – out

Luke Kennard – out

Adou Thiero – questionable

Warriors vs. Lakers Player to Watch

LeBron James, Power Forward, Los Angeles Lakers

With Luka Doncic out due to a left hamstring strain, all of the focus will be on LeBron James in the Lakers offense. The legend is averaging 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists this season while shooting 50.6% from the field.

LeBron is coming off a down 17-point performance against the 76ers, so we’ll see if he can bounce back tonight against a shorthanded Warriors squad.

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

This is far from the same Warriors team that won in Los Angeles back in October. Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler are out, and a few other pieces were traded at the deadline. LeBron James also missed the season opener for the Lakers.

Luka Doncic is out for Los Angeles, but that’s really the only worrisome thing on the Lakers’ side of things.

The Warriors are just 11-15 on the road this season as opposed to 17-9 at home, and the Lakers should be able to take care of business on Saturday night.

Pick: Lakers -3.5 (-110)

