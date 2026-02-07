Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 7
In this story:
The Los Angeles Lakers continue their homestand against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
After a long road trip out east, the Lakers returned home to take down the 76ers in a tough spot on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the Warriors snapped a two-game skid with an upset win in Phoenix last time out.
The Warriors won the first meeting this season 119-109 way back in the season opener.
The oddsmakers have the Lakers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.
Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Warriors +3.5 (-110)
- Lakers -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +130
- Lakers: -155
Total
- 223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 7
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited
- Warriors record: 28-24
- Lakers record: 31-19
Warriors vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler – out
- L.J. Cryer – questionable
- Seth Curry – out
- Steph Curry – out
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – out
- Luke Kennard – out
- Adou Thiero – questionable
Warriors vs. Lakers Player to Watch
LeBron James, Power Forward, Los Angeles Lakers
With Luka Doncic out due to a left hamstring strain, all of the focus will be on LeBron James in the Lakers offense. The legend is averaging 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists this season while shooting 50.6% from the field.
LeBron is coming off a down 17-point performance against the 76ers, so we’ll see if he can bounce back tonight against a shorthanded Warriors squad.
Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
This is far from the same Warriors team that won in Los Angeles back in October. Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler are out, and a few other pieces were traded at the deadline. LeBron James also missed the season opener for the Lakers.
Luka Doncic is out for Los Angeles, but that’s really the only worrisome thing on the Lakers’ side of things.
The Warriors are just 11-15 on the road this season as opposed to 17-9 at home, and the Lakers should be able to take care of business on Saturday night.
Pick: Lakers -3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop