Western Kentucky vs. Southern Mississippi Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for New Orleans Bowl
The favorite in this year’s New Orleans Bowl should enter Tuesday’s game with plenty of confidence. Western Kentucky will enter its matchup with Southern Mississippi as a 5.5-point favorite. The Hilltoppers are 4-0 in the all-time series and will benefit from facing a Golden Eagles team that recently lost its head coach to Memphis.
Charles Huff was Southern Mississippi’s primary playcaller and was a major asset for his team’s offense before deciding to join the Tigers. The Golden Eagles boast the Sun Belt Conference’s top passing attack. Production could drop without Huff at the helm, especially against a Western Kentucky’s defense that’s allowed a Conference USA-low 11 passing touchdowns on the year.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Mississippi Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Western Kentucky: -5.5 (-110)
- Southern Mississippi: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Western Kentucky: -205
- Southern Mississippi: +168
Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Mississippi How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 23
- Game Time: 5:30 PM EST
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Western Kentucky: 8-4
- Southern Mississippi: 7-5
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Mississippi Key Players to Watch
Western Kentucky
La’Vell Wright: Wright isn’t the Hilltoppers’ leading rusher, but has recorded a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns this season. Wright totaled a season-high 116 rushing yards in his last game and notched a pair of rushing touchdowns in two of his previous three outings. Southern Mississippi is among the FBS’s leaders for most rushing touchdowns allowed this year with 28, so Wright could be in for a big day.
Southern Mississippi
Braylon Braxton: Braxton has totaled 2,796 passing yards and a Sun Belt Conference-leading 23 touchdown passes with seven interceptions. Southern Mississippi hasn’t been shy about letting him sling the ball around, as he’s racked up 88 passing attempts in his previous two outings. Braxton has thrown for a touchdown in every game this season and can keep that streak alive with a strong showing against Western Kentucky.
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Mississippi Prediction and Pick
Southern Mississippi is under .500 against the spread on the year and is enduring a terrible stretch right now. The Golden Eagles have failed to cover in four straight games while averaging just 22.3 points per game. Now they’ll have to navigate life without their offensive mastermind.
Western Kentucky is 9-3 against the spread and covered in four of its previous five games. IThe Hilltoppers are 6-2 against the spread as favorites.
Bettors should expect less than the underdog’s best on offense with no Huff. That will create an opportunity for Western Kentucky to win and cover in this matchup.
PICK: Western Kentucky -5.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.