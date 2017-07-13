Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor continued their four-city press tour Thursday in New York.

The two already made headlines during their previous stops in Los Angeles and Toronto, and Thursday was no different.

The fight will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The fight will be contested at 154 pounds.

Mayweather, 40, retired from boxing after his last fight in September 2015. McGregor, 28, is 21–3 in UFC fights, with his most recent fight coming in November against Eddie Alvarez. McGregor boxed as a youth and relies significantly on his striking in MMA fights. He has won eight of his last 11 UFC fights by punch.

Here's what we learned from Thursday's press conference in Brooklyn:

• Tickets for the fight will go on sale on July 24.

•​ Mayweather and McGregor are not concerned with being on time. The press conference was supposed to start at 6:30 p.m. EST, but the fighters did not take the stage until 8:30 p.m. EST.

• The "Pay your taxes!" chant came back.

The crowd in Brooklyn: 'Pay your taxes!' pic.twitter.com/mVTXHjXnX0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

• Mayweather is ready to antagonize the Irish.

Floyd walks out with an Irish flag. Brooklyn crowd doesn't like it #MayMacWorldTour #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/sUNmLMgVSU — SI MMA (@SI_MMA) July 14, 2017

• McGregor opened his remarks by paying homage to the Notorious B.I.G. by rapping, "It's the N-O-T-O-R-I-O-U-S, you just lay down slow. Recognize a real don when you see one."

• McGregor: You and 50 (Cent) are two fake money b-----s. He's bankrupt, and you're about to be.

• McGregor: A lot of media seem to be saying I'm against black people. That's absolutely f-----g ridiculous. Do they not know I'm half-black? Yeah. I'm half-black from the belly button down.

Conor McGregor on accusations of racism pic.twitter.com/K3mRMOZJUu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

• McGregor: Someone come up here and stop me from walking around this place like I own it.

• McGregor: I don't give a f--k how hot it is outside, I'm still wearing this s--t. Hey weasel, tell those f-----g Showtime b-----s to turn the air conditioning up, the champ champ's rocking polar bear tonight.

Conor McGregor says he got his outfit on fifth avenue today pic.twitter.com/yetpb1Uwap — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

• Mayweather made it rain on McGregor. McGregor commented on it being $1 bills, to which Mayweather said, "Cause that's all you're worth."

• Mayweather told his crew to "form Voltron" before surrounding McGregor.

Floyd telling his team to swarm Conor with "form voltron." Scuffle ensues #MayMacWorldTour #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/d83S5ADvQz — SI MMA (@SI_MMA) July 14, 2017

• Mayweather: Dana White is pimping this b---h.

The final stop on the press tour will be in London on Friday.