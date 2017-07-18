The tension between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has fans of McGregor riled up.

In a video obtained by TMZ, a large crowd of fans tries to prevent Mayweather from leaving after their press conference in London. As Mayweather's Rolls Royce attempts to drive off, a cluster of fans shout at the vehicle and try to touch it as security pushes them away.

At one point, one of Mayweather's security members is hit by the car, knocking out his ear piece.

After that security member went down, a fan begins touching the car on the passenger side, where Mayweather is seated, until a different security member pushes him back into the crowd.

Mayweather and McGregor's highly anticipated fight will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.