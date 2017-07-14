Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor finished their four-city press tour London on Friday.

The two already made headlines during their previous stops in Los Angeles, Toronto and Brooklyn.

The fight will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The fight will be contested at 154 pounds.

Mayweather, 40, retired from boxing after his last fight in September 2015. McGregor, 28, is 21–3 in UFC fights, with his most recent fight coming in November against Eddie Alvarez. McGregor boxed as a youth and relies significantly on his striking in MMA fights. He has won eight of his last 11 UFC fights by punch.

Here's what we learned from Thursday's press conference in Brooklyn:

•​ McGregor and Mayweather met inside of a ring instead of on stage.

Conor with the moves 👀 pic.twitter.com/XUX5c3Kr7m — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

• Dana White said McGregor has asked to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia in December.

• McGregor: I get to quadruple my net worth for half a f-----g fight.

• McGregor: May, you're 40, get that f-----g phone out of your hand like a f-----g kid.

• McGregor: This is my first time in a boxing ring, and in six weeks, I run boxing.

• McGregor called members of Mayweather's crew "juice-head monkies" and compared them to the Power Rangers for surrounding him on stage yesterday.

• McGregor: I am boxing!

"I AM BOXING" - Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/sKJYiJ4ji4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

• McGregor threw his mic in the air after saying he would "bounce" Mayweather's head off the canvas.

• Mayweather took a sign with McGregor's name on it, threw it on the ground and stomped on it.

Mayweather takes McGregor's name off the ring post and stomps on it pic.twitter.com/Pk3uHXWbpZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

• Mayweather took the microphones from in front of McGregor and Dana White, but McGregor "was too quick" for Mayweather and stole one from Mayweather's table.

Floyd Mayweather doesn't want Conor McGregor to have a microphone, but he swipes one. 'I'm too quick for you son.' pic.twitter.com/DXRFUWidmX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

• Mayweather: I own Ireland! I run Ireland!

• Mayweather encouraged fans who were cheering against him to continue because "he's got nothing but time," and told them "you can't fight for this b---h!"

• Mayweather referred to himself and Dana White as "smart Americans" because they "know how to take these international fighters and use them."

• McGregor said after he beats Mayweather, he would make the rematch be a MMA fight.

Floyd Mayweather: 'If you say something else, I'll whoop your ass in the octagon' pic.twitter.com/vcSANpnWuM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

• Mayweather called McGregor a "punk f----t"

• Mayweather tried to get the crowd to sing "Happy birthday" to McGregor, but instead McGreogr got them to yell "F--k Floyd Mayweather" in unison.

The final faceoff. McGregor comes away angered, hitting the table pic.twitter.com/PbXPFxvMLP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

The two will meet in the ring again Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.