Highlights of final Mayweather, McGregor press conference

Evander Holyfield: I have no interest watching Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor finished their four-city press tour London on Friday.

The two already made headlines during their previous stops in Los AngelesToronto and Brooklyn.

The fight will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The fight will be contested at 154 pounds.

Mayweather, 40, retired from boxing after his last fight in September 2015. McGregor, 28, is 21–3 in UFC fights, with his most recent fight coming in November against Eddie Alvarez. McGregor boxed as a youth and relies significantly on his striking in MMA fights. He has won eight of his last 11 UFC fights by punch.

Here's what we learned from Thursday's press conference in Brooklyn:

•​ McGregor and Mayweather met inside of a ring instead of on stage.

• Dana White said McGregor has asked to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia in December.

• McGregor: I get to quadruple my net worth for half a f-----g fight.

• McGregor: May, you're 40, get that f-----g phone out of your hand like a f-----g kid.

• McGregor: This is my first time in a boxing ring, and in six weeks, I run boxing.

• McGregor called members of Mayweather's crew "juice-head monkies" and compared them to the Power Rangers for surrounding him on stage yesterday.

• McGregor: I am boxing!

• McGregor threw his mic in the air after saying he would "bounce" Mayweather's head off the canvas.

• Mayweather took a sign with McGregor's name on it, threw it on the ground and stomped on it.

• Mayweather took the microphones from in front of McGregor and Dana White, but McGregor "was too quick" for Mayweather and stole one from Mayweather's table.

• Mayweather: I own Ireland! I run Ireland!

• Mayweather encouraged fans who were cheering against him to continue because "he's got nothing but time," and told them "you can't fight for this b---h!"

• Mayweather referred to himself and Dana White as "smart Americans" because they "know how to take these international fighters and use them."

• McGregor said after he beats Mayweather, he would make the rematch be a MMA fight.

• Mayweather called McGregor a "punk f----t"

• Mayweather tried to get the crowd to sing "Happy birthday" to McGregor, but instead McGreogr got them to yell "F--k Floyd Mayweather" in unison.

The two will meet in the ring again Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

