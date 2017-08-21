These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

After months of anticipation, the biggest fight of the year is mere days away.

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and non-boxer Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas this Saturday, August 26. The main event is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. ET (but you know megafights like this always go off later than scheduled).

The fight will be held at T-Mobile Arena, the brand new venue set to host the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights later this year. It was tentatively scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena because the Big 3 basketball league had booked T-Mobile for its championship game. The Big 3 struck a deal with Mayweather Productions and the UFC to swap venues.

Mayweather is -400 to win, while McGregor is +300 to come out on top. Bovada is also accepting numerous prop bets including “Will Lil Wayne wear a shirt during the fight walkout?”

There are also seven fights on the undercard that night, headlined by Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca.