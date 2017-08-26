Boxing

What Time Does McGregor vs. Mayweather Actually Start?

1:45 | Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
Stanley Kay
29 minutes ago

You might be wondering when the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather actually starts. 

It's a bit tricky. The undercard begins at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, but there's no exact start time for Mayweather and McGregor. 

We do know that the two fighters are supposed to enter the ring around 11 p.m. ET. According to The Los Angeles Timesthe fight will start at 11:55 p.m. ET. Whether that actually holds up remains to be seen. 

The fight is available on Showtime Pay-Per-View. (Here's how much it costs.) If you don't want to shell out to watch the fight, you can follow along with SI.com as we live blog

The much-hyped fight will finally take place on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather is a big favorite, but expect fireworks either way. 

