Gennady Golovkin: My fight vs. Canelo Alvarez will be a big gift to boxing

A lot of people were not happy about the decision in the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Among those people who was not pleased was ESPN boxing commentator Teddy Atlas.

Stephen A.'s face listening to Teddy Atlas preach about boxing "corruption" too good pic.twitter.com/hIDx8QqIcR — Robalaide Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) September 17, 2017

The scorecards going 118-110 for Alvarez, 115-113 for Golovkin and 114-114 certainly did not seem to reflect what happened in the ring in most people's eyes.

After the controversial decision in the bout between Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao, Atlas had a similar reaction.

Teddy Atlas is none too pleased with the decision pic.twitter.com/CQKtQPHImv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 2, 2017

