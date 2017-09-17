Boxing

Watch: Teddy Atlas Was Not Pleased With Canelo-GGG Decision

3:47 | Boxing
Gennady Golovkin: My fight vs. Canelo Alvarez will be a big gift to boxing
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

A lot of people were not happy about the decision in the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Among those people who was not pleased was ESPN boxing commentator Teddy Atlas.

The scorecards going 118-110 for Alvarez, 115-113 for Golovkin and 114-114 certainly did not seem to reflect what happened in the ring in most people's eyes.

After the controversial decision in the bout between Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao, Atlas had a similar reaction.

You can see how we scored the fight along with round-by-round analysis here.

