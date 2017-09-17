Boxing

Canelo vs. GGG: Judges' Scorecards and CompuBox Punch Stats

3:16 | Boxing
Canelo Alvarez: I am ready for the challenge Gennady Golovkin will provide
Khadrice Rollins
15 minutes ago

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin battled each other at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday in a fight that ended in a controversial draw.

Many people were not pleased with the decision, whether on Twitter or on television.

While many are concerned about whether or not there will be a rematch, there is still plenty to evaluate from Saturday's bout.

For starters, the judges' scorecards.

While judges Dave Moretti and Don Trella saw it as a very close fight, judge Adalaide Byrd had Canelo winning by a wide margin. This was not the first controversial decision she was a part of.

While the scorecards may seem a bit wild, the CompuBox punch stats may help explain how the judges made their decisions.

GGG was clearly the aggressor, throwing almost 200 more punches, but Canelo was slightly more accurate.

Maybe the judges felt that although Golovkin was throwing more punches, not enough landed or caused damage. Maybe they felt that Canelo was doing a good job defensively and by landing more accurately, he did enough.

You can see how we analyzed the fight along with a round-by-round breakdown here.

