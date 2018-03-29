MGM Offering Ticket Refunds for Canelo-GGG 2

MGM Resorts is offering full ticket refunds for the May 5 fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to Gilbert Gazano of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Earlier this month, Alvarez was temporarily suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission for a pair of failed drug tests. When Alvarez and his team initially announced the Mexican fighter had failed a drug test, they said the trace levels of clenbuterol—a drug that helps increase lean muscle mass and reduce body fat through anabolic properties—were because of contaminated meat Alvarez had in his hometown. It appeared in tests on Feb. 17 and Feb 20.

“These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination,” Daniel Eichner, director of SMRTL, the World Anti-Doping Agency that conducted the test announced in a letter at the beginning of the month.

Alvarez immediately moved his training camp to the United States, but after a meeting March 23 among representatives of Alvarez, representatives of Golovkin and the NAC, Alvarez was temporarily suspended. He will have a hearing April 10 to determine if the suspension will be lifted and the fight will go on as planned.

After it was announced Alvarez had failed a drug test, Golovkin told a group of reporters Alvarez was not clean for their first fight on Sept. 16, 2017 and he could see injection marks on Alvarez's arms. He added that "boxing business is very big corruption."

According to Dan Rafael of ESPN.com, since Alvarez's initial failed tests, which were conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, he has been test more by VADA, and has had results come back negative for tests from March, 3, 5, 9 and 17.

Golovkin (37-0-1) holds the WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO World Middleweight Titles and will defend them against Alvarez (49-1-2).

When the two last met, the fight ended in controversial split draw.