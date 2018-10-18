Floyd Mayweather Says He's Ready for a Conor McGregor Rematch After Potential Khabib Fight

Mayweather last appeared in the ring in August 2017, defeating McGregor by TKO. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 18, 2018

Floyd Mayweather continued his disinterest in retirement on Thursday, telling TMZ Sports he'd like a rematch with Conor McGregor after a potential fight with McGregor's opponent in UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomdov. 

"McGregor was talking that s--t, so it ain't over," Mayweather told TMZ. "After me and Khabib lock up, me and McGregor we gonna lock up again."

Nurmagomdov, who defeated McGregor by submission at UFC 229, challenged Mayweather to a battle of undefeateds on Instagram on Monday, writing, "Let's go Floyd, we have to fight now. 50–0 vs. 27–0, two guys who never lose."

Khabib's challange drew interest from Mayweather, at least from his bank account. 

"CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out," Mayweather wrote on Tuesday. 

Mayweather was guaranteed $100 million for his fight against McGregor in August 2017, a victory by TKO in the 10th round. 

A rematch with McGregor would fill Mayweather's fight calendar for the forseeable future. In addition to his potential bout with Nurmagomdov, Mayweather announced in September he will come out of retirement to fight Manny Pacquiao, writing on Instagram, "another 9 figure pay day on the way."

Mayweather and Pacquiao last fought in May 2015. Mayweather won by unanimous decision after the 12-round bout. 

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)