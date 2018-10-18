Floyd Mayweather continued his disinterest in retirement on Thursday, telling TMZ Sports he'd like a rematch with Conor McGregor after a potential fight with McGregor's opponent in UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomdov.

"McGregor was talking that s--t, so it ain't over," Mayweather told TMZ. "After me and Khabib lock up, me and McGregor we gonna lock up again."

Nurmagomdov, who defeated McGregor by submission at UFC 229, challenged Mayweather to a battle of undefeateds on Instagram on Monday, writing, "Let's go Floyd, we have to fight now. 50–0 vs. 27–0, two guys who never lose."

Khabib's challange drew interest from Mayweather, at least from his bank account.

"CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out," Mayweather wrote on Tuesday.

Mayweather was guaranteed $100 million for his fight against McGregor in August 2017, a victory by TKO in the 10th round.

A rematch with McGregor would fill Mayweather's fight calendar for the forseeable future. In addition to his potential bout with Nurmagomdov, Mayweather announced in September he will come out of retirement to fight Manny Pacquiao, writing on Instagram, "another 9 figure pay day on the way."

Mayweather and Pacquiao last fought in May 2015. Mayweather won by unanimous decision after the 12-round bout.