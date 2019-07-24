Floyd Mayweather ignited a war of words with Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday night, criticizing his former rival on Instagram.

Mayweather was in attendance for Pacquiao's victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it," Mayweather wrote on Instagram. "This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own."

Pacquiao responded on Twitter late Tuesday night, followed by a final response from Mayweather.

.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? 🤔 if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in Las Vegas in May 2015. He retired with a 50–0 record in August 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor.

Pacquiao has a 63–7–2 career record following his win over Thurman.