Pacquiao, Mayweather Spar On Social Media After Keith Thurman Fight

Mayweather attended Pacquiao's win over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on July 20. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 24, 2019

Floyd Mayweather ignited a war of words with Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday night, criticizing his former rival on Instagram. 

Mayweather was in attendance for Pacquiao's victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on Saturday. 

"I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it," Mayweather wrote on Instagram. "This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own."

View this post on Instagram

I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that " Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao". But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Pacquiao responded on Twitter late Tuesday night, followed by a final response from Mayweather. 

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in Las Vegas in May 2015. He retired with a 50–0 record in August 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor

Pacquiao has a 63–7–2 career record following his win over Thurman. 

