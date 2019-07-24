Mayweather attended Pacquiao's win over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on July 20.
Floyd Mayweather ignited a war of words with Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday night, criticizing his former rival on Instagram.
Mayweather was in attendance for Pacquiao's victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on Saturday.
"I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it," Mayweather wrote on Instagram. "This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own."
View this post on Instagram
I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that " Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao". But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!
Pacquiao responded on Twitter late Tuesday night, followed by a final response from Mayweather.
.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? 🤔 if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019
View this post on Instagram
SWIPE LEFT Let's stick to the facts! Bob Arum is no longer your promoter, so when it comes to @mayweatherpromotions & PBC events I’m the HNIC! Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do. You made $10Million for 12 rounds, when I just made $9M in under 3 minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy! I beat you mentally, physically and financially! Remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to! #TMT #TBE #mayweatherpromotions @greg_tmt
Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in Las Vegas in May 2015. He retired with a 50–0 record in August 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor.
Pacquiao has a 63–7–2 career record following his win over Thurman.