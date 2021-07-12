Report: Paul vs. Woodley Set for Aug. 29 in Cleveland

Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
Jake Paul to Fight Tyron Woodley in Boxing Match on Aug. 29 in Cleveland

Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on Aug. 29 in Cleveland, Showtime announced on Monday. The fight will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8 p.m. local time. 

The fight date was initially reported by ESPN's Mike Coppinger.   

The fight between Paul and Woodley was initially reported by Coppinger in May but there have been some changes. Initially, it was reported the fight would be on Aug. 28 and be held in Miami. 

Amanda Serrano and Yamileth Mercado are expected to be on the undercard at 126 pounds. 

Paul, who is from Cleveland, will go into the bout 3–0 as a boxer having defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA star Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren in April by TKO in the first round. 

Woodley, 39, will be making his boxing debut. He is a former UFC Welterweight champion and defended his title four times successfully before losing it in 2019. 

He's lost his last four professional UFC fights and last fought on March 27 at UFC 260. He has a professional record of 19–7–1.

