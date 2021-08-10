Spence Jr. Withdraws from Pacquiao Fight, Replaced by Ugás

Current IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has withdrawn from his fight with Manny Pacquiao after tearing the retina in his left eye, Premier Boxing Champions announced. The fight is slated later this month in Las Vegas and Pacquiao will now face Yordenis Ugás for the WBA welterweight title.

It is unclear how Spence Jr. suffered the injury.

This is the first fight for Pacquiao, 42, in two years. He last fought and defeated Keith Thurman in July 2019 to win the WBA welterweight title. Spence has yet to be defeated and has a professional record of 27–0.

His new opponent, Ugás, is 26–4 and last fought in September 2020 when he successfully won the then-vacant WBA welterweight title—defeating Abel Ramos. Ugás, 35, has not lost a fight since March '19.

The bout is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena and will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

