Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Olympic Boxer Attempts to Bite Opponent in the Ear

Author:
Publish date:

Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla did the unthinkable during a heavyweight bout with New Zealand's David Nyika at the Tokyo Olympics and attempted to bite him. 

Luckily, Baalla was unable to latch on in what could have been a scary situation. Baalla was behind in points in the third and final round when the two were wrapped up and he decided to get desperate. 

Strangely enough, the referee didn't see the attempt and the fight continued on.

Nyika went on to win 5–0 and after the fight shared his shock. 

“Did you see that? I don’t think the ref saw it. She was the closest one,” Nyika said, per Eurosport. “He didn’t get a full mouthful. Luckily, he had his mouthguard in, and I was a bit sweaty."

Strangely enough, this isn't the first time a boxer has infamously attempted to take a bite of an opponent. Mike Tyson took a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a championship fight at Madison Square Garden in 1997 and was disqualified. He later had his boxing license revoked for 15 months.

This also isn't the first time that one of Nyika's opponents has tried to bite him. 

“I don’t remember what I said to him, but I gave him a little bit of a cheek," he said. "I have been bitten once on the chest before at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. But come on man, this is the Olympics.”

More Olympics Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Youness Baalla attempts to bite David Nyika during an Olympic boxing match.
Olympics

Moroccan Boxer Attempts to Bite Opponent at Olympics

Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla was losing in the final round of the fight and appeared to get desperate by attempting to bite his opponent in the ear.

ESPN's Adam Schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Here's the Truth About Adam Schefter's Original Report on Aaron Rodgers

No, the quarterback's showing up to Packers camp doesn't mean Schefter was wrong.

SEC conference logo
College Football

Texas, Oklahoma Submit Applications to Join SEC

Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC given approval from 75 percent of the conference’s programs.

Simone Biles during the team gymnastics event.
Play
Olympics

Social Media Filled With Messages of Support for Simone Biles

Simone Biles withdrew from the team gymnastics event on Tuesday due to a medical issue as the U.S. finished second to the ROC.

simone-biles-olympics
Olympics

Simone Biles Unsure of Olympic Return After Withdrawal

Simone Biles said she is "dealing with things internally" after exiting the team gymnastics final in Tokyo on Tuesday.

USWNT-Netherlands-Friendly
Olympics

USWNT to Face Netherlands in Olympics; Full Knockout Bracket

Find out the matchups and game schedule for the knockout stage at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dolphins Jason Sanders Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Kicker & Team Defense Scoring Targets: Streaming Strategies to Outpoint Opponents

SI Fantasy insider Shawn Childs shares his kicker & team defense gameplan and how to best approach each position

damian-lillard-usa-france
NBA

Which Team Should Trade for Damian Lillard?

The six-time All-Star has not requested a trade, but his future in Portland is up in the air.