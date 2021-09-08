Trump to Provide Commentary for Holyfield-Belfort fight

September 8, 2021
BOXING
Donald Trump, Son to Provide Commentary for Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort Fight

Former President Donald Trump will be providing commentary for Saturday's boxing event, which is headlined by the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort fight, FITE TV, the streaming service that will carry the pay-per-view event, announced Tuesday

His son, Donald Trump Jr., will be joining him at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida for the "no holds barred" commentary. The four-fight telecast falls on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.  

“I love great fighters and great fights," Trump Sr. said, per ESPN. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event."

Holyfield, 58, is a former heavyweight champion and stepped in on short notice to replace Oscar De La Hoya, who tested positive for COVID-19. Holyfield retired from boxing in 2011 but was expected to make his return in May against Mike Tyson before negotiations fell through on both sides. Meanwhile, Belfort, 44, is a former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Trump Sr. is no stranger to boxing. In the 1980s and '90s, he hosted matches at his casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

