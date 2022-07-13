Skip to main content
Boxing

Jake Paul Says His Goal Is to Be Light Heavyweight Boxing Champion

Jake Paul might not be a boxer by trade, but he already knows plenty about the showmanship aspect of the sport.

The YouTube star and social media influencer is making the rounds promoting his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr., and he’s not lacking confidence.

The 25-year-old Paul revealed a lofty objective Tuesday on ESPN’s First Take, saying that his “goal is to be the light heavyweight champion of the world in three to four years and to fight the biggest names in the sport.”

That suggests he’s taking aim at the current world champions at 175 pounds: Artur Beterbiev (WBO, IBF and WBC) and Dmitry Bivol (WBA).

But first he must get through Rahman (12–1), son of the former world heavyweight champion of the same name, on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Paul is 5–0, but his opponents haven’t been specialists in the sweet science. To wit, he counts former NBA point guard Nate Robinson and UFC veterans Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley among the vanquished. Rahman is the first opponent for Paul with professional boxing experience.

“Who have you beat?” Rahman Jr. chirped at Paul later Tuesday at the news conference to promote the fight.

“That’s what you’re for,” Paul replied. “You’re just the next one up.”

You can listen to more verbal jousting between Paul and Rahman in the clip below from Tuesday’s presser. (Warning: explicit language.)

