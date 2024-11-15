Tyson vs. Paul Ticket Prices: Cheapest & Most Expensive Seats
Boxing superstar Mike Tyson is set to fight internet sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday, Nov. 15 in a sure-to-intrigue live event only on streaming (here's how to watch). Tyson last fought in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. in a draw that many felt Tyson truly won.
The difference this time is that while Tyson was only three years older than Jones, he is 31 years older than Paul. But what Tyson lacks in youth he makes up for with experience, with Paul's first fight coming just six years ago.
The fight is sanctioned, with alternate rules.
Where is the Fight Being Held?
This high-attention fight is being held in AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys. Don't worry, the event is at night so sun glare will not be an issue. Since the match is being held in such a large venue, plenty of seating is available which has helped make the cost of attending in-person relatively affordable.
Tyson vs. Paul Cheapest Tickets
The cheapest tickets available for Tyson vs. Paul on aftermarket sites are around $50-75 dollars. These are in the upper corners of AT&T Stadium, tough seats to watch even a football game from. A boxing match will be an even bigger challenge. Bring your binoculars.
There are some decent seats in the 100 corner sections for $150-200, with 100-level seats closer to the ring going for $400-800.
Tyson vs. Paul Most Expensive Tickets
The most expensive tickets available on the aftermarket are around $20,000, but there are various packages available starting at $7,500. These are VIP tickets including catered food and a top-shelf drink package. The most expensive non-all-inclusive ticket is about $7,000.
Floor seats run at least $2,000 in most cases.