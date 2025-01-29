Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 29
The Boston Celtics have dropped three of their last five games at home (they only lost four home games all of last season) heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago is reeling right now, losing seven of its last 10 games to fall to the No. 10 seed in the East – just one game up on the Philadelphia 76ers. While the playoffs are unlikely for Chicago since it may be tearing down its team at the deadline, it’s really struggled as of late, ranking 21st in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.
With Zach LaVine (personal) out on Wednesday and Coby White questionable, the Bulls are set as massive underdogs on the road. Still, Boston could be down a few key players as well, as it has listed Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Sam Hauser all as questionable on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on this matchup, including the latest odds, best prop bets and my prediction for Bulls vs. Celtics.
Bulls vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls +14.5 (-110)
- Celtics -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +700
- Celtics: -1100
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBC Sports Boston
- Bulls record: 20-27
- Celtics record: 32-15
Bulls vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
- Torrey Craig – out
- Zach LaVine – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Coby White – questionable
Boston Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
- Al Horford – questionable
- Sam Hauser – questionable
- Baylor Scheierman – out
- Anton Watson – out
Bulls vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Vucevic to Record a Double-Double (-180)
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has 30 double-doubles already this season, and he’s picked one up in four of his last five games against Boston, including three already in the 2024-25 campaign.
With LaVine out, Vucevic should have a major role on offense, and Boston has been far from dominant on the glass, ranking 18th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. If Horford sits, I like this prop even more for the Bulls big man.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Payton Pritchard UNDER 4.5 Assists (-154)
Payton Pritchard has a favorable matchup tonight, as the Bulls rank 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but I’m not buying him at this number.
Pritchard is averaging just 3.4 assists per game this season, and he’s cleared 4.5 assists just one time in his last 16 games, averaging 3.3 dimes per game. Even if Tatum sits, Pritchard is overvalued here.
Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
There’s a lot of reasons to fade the Bulls at this point in the season – they are one of the worst defensive teams in the league – but I can’t back Boston at this number at home.
So far this season, the C’s are just 8-16 against the spread as a home favorite, and they’ve fallen to 11-17 ATS when favored by double digits overall.
The Bulls play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, so they may be able to keep this game close on the offensive end. In three meetings in the 2024-25 season, Chicago has one win and a loss by fewer than 10 points.
Losing LaVine certainly hurts, but Boston may not have a rotation player or two as well.
This is too many points given Boston’s struggles covering spreads of this size this season.
Pick: Bulls +14.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.