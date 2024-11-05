Colin Cowherd Finds a Hollywood Comparison for the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs once again flirted with disaster on Monday Night Football before outlasting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime to stay unbeaten. Patrick Mahomes hasn't been playing like himself for the entire year and yet here they are at 8-0 and in position to enjoy home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
An amateur comparison maker might say these Chiefs are like that meme of Jesse Pinkman yelling that Walter White can't keep getting away with it from Breaking Bad. But the best comparison-drawer in the world sees it a different way.
To Colin Cowherd, the Chiefs are like those Jason Bourne movies, Seemingly on the edge, staring death in the face and every week they use something different.
How does Cowherd do it every day?
Jason Bourne was always finding a new weapon. And toward the end of the franchise, with his athleticism down a bit, he leaned even more into the mental side of things. He wasn't flashy, he was methodical. Which is exactly what Kansas City has become years into this dynasty. Bourne was a less humorous MacGuyver, using whatever he had on hand to get out of the jam. Again, that's the Chiefs.
At this point one of the few things that you can say about them is that they're going to allow you to think you're going to beat them when in reality you never had a chance to beat them. That's a special, transcendent power. It's dominance in a non-traditional sense but it's such a frustrating brand of dominance.