Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 13

The Los Angeles Dodgers welcome in the Milwaukee Brewers for a four-game weekend series starting on Thursday night.

The Brewers are hoping to turn things around after getting swept in San Diego, while the Dodgers are looking to keep rolling after sweeping the Royals.

The Dodgers took two of three in Milwaukee back in May, and, of course, swept the Brewers last October.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Dodgers on Thursday, Aug 13.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-175)

Dodgers -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Brewers +131

Dodgers -140

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Shane Drohan (6-4, 3.87 ERA)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.54 ERA)

Shane Drohan threw a quality start against the Angels to close out July, but then allowed six runs on nine hits in five innings against the Twins last time out. This will be his first start against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki has been pretty good for a few weeks now. He’s allowed a total of six runs (five earned) on 17 hits in 24 innings in his last four starts. The right-hander yielded three runs (two earned) on four hits in five innings against the Brewers in May.

Brewers vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug 13.

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BREW, SNLA

Brewers record: 74-47

Dodgers record: 73-48

Brewers vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jake Bauers OVER 0.5 Hits (-125)

Jake Bauers is back on the upswing for the Brewers. He’s 18 for 52 (.346) in his last 15 games, recording a hit in all but two of those contests.

The slugger is also batting .273 vs. RHP this season and is hitting .290 on the road as opposed to just .247 at home.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Two of the top teams in the National League face off while going through some offensive struggles.

The Brewers scored just seven runs while getting swept in San Diego, and have been held to four runs or fewer in 10 of their last 12 games. The Dodgers did just sweep the Royals, but they only scored 15 runs in those three contests. Los Angeles has now scored just 34 runs in their last 12 games.

I trust Shane Drohan to bounce back and limit the Dodgers to just a few runs, and Roki Sasaki has been better over the last few weeks for the home squad.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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