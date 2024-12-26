Liverpool Star Claims Aston Villa's Jhon Duran Can Be 'The Best Striker'
Liverpool's Luis Diaz has been speaking about the qualities that international teammate and Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran possesses.
Both players are enjoying excellent seasons for their respective clubs, with Diaz sitting on 11 goals for the Reds and Duran on 12 for the Villans.
Such has been his impact this season; the 21-year-old's form has been so impressive that, recently, he has been Unai Emery's preferred choice of starter ahead of Ollie Watkins.
Speaking to ESPN (via Sport Witness), Diaz was asked about Duran's potential and didn't hold back with his praise for the striker.
“From day one that I met him, that I dealt with him and that I saw him play, I already knew the conditions and qualities he had, first I said [if] this boy if he sets his mind to it can become very big, he can become history in the role he has, he can be the best striker, good that he’s living a great moment, that he’s doing well, that he’s shining in a super spectacular league.”
According to recent reports, Liverpool scouts have been watching Duran in action for Aston Villa after missing out on signing him from MLS side Chicago Fire.
The hierarchy at the Merseyside club could be in the market for a striker at the end of the season if Darwin Nunez's form does not improve sufficiently enough to convince Arne Slot he is up to the task of being his main striker going forward.
Should they wish to make a move for the Colombian, he has already received one strong reference from within the corridors at Anfield, in the form of his international teammate, Diaz.