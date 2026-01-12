Potential MLS Destinations for Weston McKennie—Ranked
Weston McKennie, one of the best Americans currently playing in Europe, will hit a critical point in his career when his contract with Serie A giants Juventus expires at the end of the 2025–26 season.
The 27-year-old native of Washington, D.C., is set to become a highly coveted free agent next summer, as recent reports suggest Juventus will not offer him a new contract despite his elevated role under manager Luciano Spalletti.
With over 200 appearances for the Bianconeri and likely to play a key role for the U.S. men’s national team at the 2026 World Cup on home soil, teams from around the world will attempt to secure his services—but could an MLS team attract him at this point in his career?
Undoubtedly, American clubs will try. Some already have, with previous reports suggesting that FC Cincinnati attempted to sign him in 2024, but did not meet his financial demands.
Here, Sports Illustrated looks at three MLS teams that could be in the running for McKennie.
3. Sporting Kansas City
McKennie is easier to sign than Cristiano Ronaldo, and Sporting Kansas City reportedly made a lucrative offer in 2023 to sign the Portuguese superstar before he inked a deal with Al-Nassr. As such, SKC should be in the mix for McKennie in his post-2026 World Cup chapter.
After splitting from veteran manager Peter Vermes early in the 2025 season and cutting down their roster to the bare bones following a disappointing campaign, SKC are starting a new era. They have a new sporting direction under the newly appointed president of soccer operations and general manager, David Lee, who previously won the MLS Cup with New York City FC.
With the status of SKC’s roster as it stands and how it will likely look through 2026, there is an opportunity to rebuild the club through a marquee signing. By securing a player as versatile as McKennie, they could continue to address other areas in the most efficient way possible, leaning on the USMNT star where he is most needed.
In the past, the MLS Allocation Order and the leniency on stars going to the league’s most prominent markets would have made it challenging for SKC to land a player of McKennie’s stature. However, there are now few roadblocks to presenting an enticing option in the league’s fourth decade.
2. FC Cincinnati
Having reportedly made an offer as high as $15 million in 2024, FC Cincinnati were keen on adding McKennie at one point. Since then, the player has developed into a more versatile role with Juventus and has reached an age where MLS could be realistic.
Should Cincinnati look at him again? Absolutely. They need another game-changing talent after struggling in significant moments in the MLS Cup playoffs in recent years, including an embarrassing loss to Inter Miami in the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinal.
While Evander will continue to lead their attacking midfield through at least the 14-game 2027 MLS season, adding McKennie could allow them to both plan for a post-Evander era and elevate their current roster, which is near championship-caliber.
There would need to be an adjustment for FC Cincinnati to make it happen, as they likely sit with three DPs in 2026: Evander, Kévin Denkey and a new contract kicking in for USMNT center back Miles Robinson, which will make him the league's highest-paid defender. Yet, there would likely be a way to navigate that situation in conjunction with the league, should McKennie want to sign there.
1. Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Fire FC are in the market for a big-name superstar and have space in midfield.
After failing to sign Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar, could they attract McKennie? Their financial offer and ability to be a major U.S. market certainly should give them a strong shot.
Currently led by a front three of Hugo Cuypers, Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel, the Fire would likely view McKennie as a versatile midfield option and a player who could spark transitions, whether as a No. 10 or right midfielder.
At the same time, their manager and director of soccer, Gregg Berhalter, has a longstanding relationship with the player, having managed him for several years with the USMNT before taking the Fire job in 2024.
After qualifying for the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since 2017 in 2025, a significant signing seems likely in the near future for one of the original MLS clubs, and securing such a star for the 2028 opening of their new stadium also stands as an attractive idea.