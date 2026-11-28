Despite throwing two interceptions, Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to victory over the Chiefs in an exciting rain-drenched game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. With a league-leading 10-1 record, Josh Allen is an intriguing player to watch as he chases his first Super Bowl ring. The day after his Thanksgiving win, Allen had 21 four-figure cards sell. His most expensive was a 2018 Panini Obsidian orange etch rookie dual-patch autograph card, in a PSA 10,d that sold for $4,350.00 on eBay.

2018 Obsidian Orange Etch Dual Patch Josh Allen /50 RC Auto Gem Mint PSA 10 Sold for $4,350.00 on November 27, 2026. | Card Ladder

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions Put Up 74 Combined Points

Behind a three-touchdown performance by Jahmyr Gibbs, the Detroit Lions put up plenty of offense on Thanksgiving, but it just wasn't enough to hold off Caleb Williams and the red-hot Bears offense. Williams set the Chicago Bears record for a Thanksgiving Day performance with 345 passing yards. And since the 1970 merger, he has become the record-holding quarterback with eight victories while trailing in the last two minutes of regulation. There is no doubt as to why Caleb had a five-figure card sell the day after this astounding performance. Since the start of the season, his market is up 26.72%

2025 Topps Chrome Kaiju Caleb Williams #5 PSA 10 sells for $15,000.00 on November 27, 2026 | Card Ladder

More Records Set as the Philadelphia Eagles Ruin the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving

The Philadelphia Eagles' Joe Milton III also made the record books as he provided the largest comeback performance on Thanksgiving Day in NFL history. In his second year, the Tennessee Vol alumnus provided this phenomenal 3 passing and 1 rushing touchdown performance against his former team, and his card market took notice. While Milton had well over 100 cards sell the day after his victory, his highest-selling card was on the day of his historic game.

2024 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Autographs Joe Milton III Nike /2 BGS 9 sold for $2,950.00 on November 26, 2026. | Card Ladder

Six Regular Week Games to Provide Much Excitement as Teams Jockey for Playoff Position

Milton is definitely one to watch if he can keep up this pace and get the Eagles to a winning record. As expected, the Brock Purdy market is up 63.4% since the season started and after leading the 49ers to a 9-1 record. But surprisingly, the Patrick Mahomes II card market is down 1.3%, so if you're looking to buy Mahomes now, it may be the time. Another possible buy may be Joe Burrow. Despite him looking very good as he leads the league in touchdown passes and has the Bengals atop the AFC North, his market is down 13.88%.