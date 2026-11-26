Welcome to our Thanksgiving table. If you’re reading this at yours, I’d encourage you to take a little snapshot of the person to your left, the person to your right, the smell of the room, what’s on television and whom you can see walking up your driveway. I’d encourage you, if you’re lucky enough to still have grandparents with you, to make sure you have a seat close by for the meal. I’d encourage you to take lots of pictures of everyone together. Make plans for the year ahead and keep as many as you can.

As someone charting a brand new Thanksgiving tradition in 2026 and attempting to forge what I hope will be the core memories of three young kids, it’s going to be trial and error. But I hope that someday they’ll feel as lucky as I did, to have a destination that created Rockwellian memories that will last a lifetime.

I spent one Thanksgiving alone. It was the year I covered the Jets and, that night, Mark Sanchez would go on to execute the Butt Fumble. It was a piece of history I am grateful to have witnessed but I cannot lie and say I didn’t miss my family. Around lunchtime, I got a knock at the door of my Montclair, N.J., apartment, and a woman who lived upstairs named Christine, who lived with her high school-aged daughter, made me a plate of food, wrapped the top with clear plastic and handed it to me just as she was sitting down for dinner herself.

I don’t think I realized back then what an incredible gesture that was, and I hope I can make someone feel even a percent as warm and as welcome as Christine did that day.

Photo illustration by Bryce Wood. Alika Jenner/Getty Images.

Before we get into our annual list of what every team should be thankful for, I would like to draw your attention to The Greater Newark Holiday Fund. I serve as the charity’s president, and I’m proud to say that each year this fund donates thousands of dollars to partner service agencies around the state: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark, Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey, Mental Health Association in New Jersey, Newark Day Center and more. Money like this goes to transition centers for people experiencing a mental health episode, to diapers for young parents living in poverty, to a bilingual translator who can act as a liaison at a hospital for someone in need. Check us out here and if you feel so inclined, leave us a few bucks so we can make someone else’s Thanksgiving a little bit better.

Anyway, on to the show.

Arizona Cardinals

Charitable roots

Longtime Cardinals public relations head Mark Dalton leads a team for the yearly Cardinals Climb, a hike benefiting those with special needs. The charity is near and dear to Dalton’s heart, and the aim is to raise money for local organizations aiding families that have a loved one who lives with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy or other intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs). Check it out here .

Atlanta Falcons

Chris Lindstrom

The Falcons have one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen, guard Chris Lindstrom—which is exceptionally important because quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has a 40.5% accuracy rating when pressured this season, which is 28th among qualifying quarterbacks in the NFL and less than half of the rate at which Joe Burrow is currently operating. Lindstrom may be the fine line between Atlanta barely keeping its season hopes alive and a disaster scenario for this explosive young core.

Baltimore Ravens

The first half of games

The Ravens are plus-39 in the first half of games this year. That’s eighth in the league. After halftime? They are … the second-worst team in the NFL, with a minus-91 point differential, second only to the lowly Eagles. But, in the spirit of being thankful, imagine if there was no first half! It would be so much easier for them to win!

Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady’s X feed

A lot of us struggle to break through on social media, but Brady, the Bills’ first-year head coach, has found the answer to peak engagement: Post “1–0” after every victory . And only do that.

Chuba Hubbard keeps finding the end zone for the Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard

I enjoyed Panthers coach Dave Canales trying to sum up Chuba Hubbard in some way, shape or form over the past several weeks—a stretch in which Hubbard has scored about a third of the Panthers’ total points. Canales essentially said it was because Hubbard, a 27-year-old former fourth-round pick (who went in the fifth round of the CFL draft, by the way), was in incredible shape. Canales has enjoyed generational stretches of football in back-to-back years from Rico Dowdle and now Hubbard, keeping the Panthers atop the NFC South.

Chicago Bears

Tory Taylor

Taylor, the Bears’ punter, leads the NFL in EPA per punt and is the proprietor of the “banana ball,” which dips away from returners like a slider. While we spend the year talking up Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams and Jeffery Simmons, it’s going to be a strange kick like this that turns the tide in a close playoff game.

Cincinnati Bengals

Kyle Smith

The personal stylist to Joe Burrow and many NFL players, Smith started working with the Bengals’ fashion-curious quarterback before Fashion Week in Paris 2024. Now, we get a league MVP candidate dressing like the world’s feistiest public librarian week to week.

Cleveland Browns

Mayur Pandya and Jared Verse

Cleveland’s team clinician on site is a psychiatrist who supports professional athletes’ mental health and famously has been working with new star defensive end Jared Verse on getting past his struggles for sacks. But, as this article in The Athletic noted, it’s the nonchalance with which Verse spoke about seeking out Pandya’s help that is going to make a real difference for struggling athletes who often view seeking out the help of a clinician as weakness or—worse—a red flag for a team destined to cut them.

Dallas Cowboys

Tom Brady

The Cowboys are a difficult, if almost circus-like, watch in 2026 but making that all the more enjoyable is Tom Brady, formerly the best player of all time and now the NFL’s second-best color analyst. Brady, as I’ve noted several times, has taken the Tony Romo mantle for making loud, inaudible sounds when something exciting is happening in a game. And with Dallas routinely scoring 50 points a game and giving up 49, there is plenty to yelp about … especially this Thanksgiving when Prescott takes on Bazooka Joe Milton.

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton’s wife

On Monday Night Football earlier this year, Troy Aikman told the world that Sean Payton had told his wife, Skylene, to draft Jaylen Waddle early in her fantasy draft. It was the perfect cover for the secret to Denver’s success in 2026: making teams think that Waddle would have a tangible impact on the Broncos’ game plan when in reality … he does not! The great ones truly do play 3-D chess in a way we cannot fathom.

Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell

We can do therapy, read self-help books and we can talk to people about our struggles. But, sometimes, the difficulty of getting it all to click is a lack of simplicity. And Lions coach Dan Campbell delivered a masterclass in dealing with life when it just feels unfair. Watch below.

Great answer from Dan Campbell. pic.twitter.com/kf3jR7zqyF — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 17, 2026

Green Bay Packers

Micah Parsons

He’s back.

Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons (knee) has been cleared and is set to return vs. Rams on Wednesday. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/7RBuCaGdL9 — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026

Houston Texans

Nick Caley, Jerry Schuplinski and C.J. Stroud

The trio of offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and QB undertook one of the boldest ventures a team can fathom with a young, ascending star and a team in Super Bowl contention: rip the offense down to the studs and teach it old-school. While Houston has underwhelmed this season in the standings, Stroud ranks 10th in the league in EPA per play and is knifing open opposing defenses with new site adjustments on a weekly basis. Stroud is charting a path to steady greatness in Houston.

Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson Sr.

When a season is over, there is nothing worse than it being truly over. Like an open-world game with no more side quests, the prospect of roaming around digital streets is about as appetizing as a week old cauliflower pizza. But the emergence of Anthony Richardson Sr. playing for a head coach who sure as heck doesn’t seem to want to start him and is only doing so because the owner cut his other quarterback borders on an entertainment-rich experience worth primary-screen viewing.

Jacksonville Jaguars

A revival in vintage Jaguars gear

For a team owner, having a good team means increased jersey sales. For a pack rat hoarder who cannot bring himself to throw anything away, the same is true. The market for vintage Jaguars gear—which, by the way, is chef’s kiss, and any time you can don a teal V-neck made of the same material as the tarp they throw over a baseball field you should do it—is skyrocketing on eBay. And if you are a late ’80s baby like me, looking through the peak of expansion team fashion is an enjoyable way to pass the time.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kenneth Walker III

While Walker has missed the past two games with a groin injury (and will miss a third on Thanksgiving), having him back for the stretch run will reintroduce a back that has totally altered the perception of this Chiefs team from its lost season of 2025. Despite an incredible run from backup Emmett Johnson, the Chiefs’ down-by-down success rate is a staggering 5% higher when Walker is on the field.

Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza’s earnest desire to be the perfect play-action faker

The moment this kid first stormed into our public consciousness with his adorable LinkedIn page and lack of time for a girlfriend, you just knew he was going to master the absurd little details that make quarterbacking a true art form. Mendoza has reportedly talked ad nauseam about his passion for play-action fakes to any broadcaster who will listen. And, my God, if you get a chance to see one of these puppies let loose in the wild, your life will never be the same.

Aaron Rodgers is that you…



Fernando Mendoza with an incredible play action for a touchdown!! 🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/tgFJB9kfh6 — ClutchWire (@ClutchWireHQ) November 23, 2026

Los Angeles Chargers

Goofiness

I think we could be nearing a world where the Chargers no longer have Jim Harbaugh as their head coach. And with the inevitable change, there could come a day when the Chargers have neither Mike McDaniel nor Harbaugh, nor the silliest social media team in the game (because a new coach may come in and say THIS AIN’T HOW WE CHOP WOOD, PAL). And while this gathering of strange did not produce on the field, it’s nice to know that there is a place where, essentially, the NFL equivalent of the B-characters from The Office can assemble and make us laugh—purposely or not.

Los Angeles Rams

Lingering fear

I think the world where Sean McVay is the protagonist of our football fan fiction is largely over. I mean, injuries happen. Sometimes you get shipped off in the middle of the night to play football in Australia. This superteam isn’t finishing anywhere near 17–0. But … Sean McVay has the opportunity to sign both Brandon Aiyuk and Tyreek Hill before the Super Bowl. And if he truly wants to lean into the bit, it would be one of the most incredible stretches of drunken free agency and the trade season ever.

Miami Dolphins

Josh Garcia

Josh is a member of the Dolphins’ equipment staff and a total badass. He is a Special Olympian who thrives in the fast-paced world of an NFL facility. You can watch more of his story here:

Meet Josh Garcia.



He's a member of our equipment staff, a Special Olympics athlete, and our locker room MVP. 👏 pic.twitter.com/LLdPdXfjYw — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 29, 2026

Minnesota Vikings

Our AI tech overlords

Last week, I wrote a cover story for SI about the Year of the Backup Quarterback . Tucked inside was the revelation that Kevin O’Connell and his quarterbacks use artificial intelligence to get backups ready to play faster. O’Connell has had the most starting quarterbacks of any coach since 2023 and has been using some proprietary tech in the process. Part of me would like to hook up Kirk Cousins to a series of electrodes and have him recite tendency breakers faster than a computer powered by the drinking water of Lake Minnetonka. Real Deep Blue vs. Kasparov stuff.

New England Patriots

LEGOs

Things are pretty tense in New England right now. Drake Maye is out. A.J. Brown may have been a highly regrettable trade acquisition. The Patriots are free-falling out of the AFC playoff picture and all eyes have turned to Tommy Cutlets in an attempt to save the season. At the Super Bowl, I sought out Tommy for some insight into the new footwork Josh McDaniels had put in for the quarterbacks that season. What I was treated to, though, was the revelation that DeVito destresses by “banging out sets” of Legos. As the dad of a future LEGO engineer, I wholeheartedly approve of this pastime.

New Orleans Saints

This Saints fan

There is, admittedly, not that much for Saints fans to enjoy these days. But this intrepid fan, with just a small handful of YouTube subscribers, built out a Linux version of the original football video game on 1978’s ColecoVision and simmed out the coming week’s tilt between the Saints and the Joe Burrow–led Bengals. While it is only a series of blinking dots, Kevan has a good feeling about this one: 42–3 Saints.

New York Giants

John Harbaugh

I mean, let’s not overthink this one. The Giants went out and made an absolute promposal of a push for former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and agreed to essentially rip their organization from the studs. For their efforts, they’ve received … a complete and total makeover in competence, poise and attitude. The Giants have already logged two of the franchise’s most important regular-season wins this decade and with the Colts coming to town this weekend, appear on a crash course for the playoffs.

New York Jets

All of those sweet, sweet draft picks

I remember reading a great excerpt from renowned therapist Steven Phillipson about how much he enjoys planning his yearly trip to the U.S. Open tennis tournament. How he feels when he gets to the U.S. Open is a matter of many factors outside of his control. But the joy he gets from actually planning and anticipating the day is absolute. This is what it’s like to have three first-round draft picks in the top 15. Someday, they may all be useless. But right now they can be anything. And how cool is that? We spend most of our lives dreaming, either consciously or asleep. And this is a fun dream to have.

Howie Roseman has rebuilt the Eagles before and now he’ll try to do it again. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia Eagles

Having a GM that has literally almost fooled everyone

While I fully support the Jaguars’ trade for Jordan Davis , I would struggle not to constantly check on him to make sure he wasn’t secretly a Temu version of the defensive tackle who was shipped to Jacksonville via a tracking company you’ve never heard of with an arrival date of TBD. It’s going to be a bummer for Eagles fans for their team to be bad for a little while, but I can’t imagine what that feeling is like backed by the security that there is some mad genius sitting in a corner office plotting the team’s comeback and that everything is going to be O.K. Please, tell me what that feeling is like.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Max Hurleman

I mean, look at this guy ! If you went into the latest edition of Yinzer2K for Xbox and attempted to create a more archetypal Pittsburgh wide receiver, even the fantasy video game would call you unrealistic for choosing the setting of an undrafted white free agent from Wyomissing, Pa. (home of Jon Gosselin from John & Kate Plus 8, by the way) who was a Patriot League running back turned Notre Dame defensive walk-on. Even Rudy is like, relax pal. Anyway, with the Aaron Rodgers spectacle behind us , it’s time for a proper amount of Hurleman.

San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans

Good dude . Plain and simple.

Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald (again)

The 49ers are the opponent this week, coming in riding as high as ever. However, as this handy chart illustrates , over San Francisco’s past 29 games, the team’s three worst games in terms of EPA per drive were … all against Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Bucs Fan

As a human who existed before the dawn of the internet and was heavily influenced by early internet culture, the Joe Bucs Fan universe is one of the great homages to an era before every website had to be slick, peppered with autoplay videos and constantly begging for your credit card information. But Joe is a writer with teeth, a true fan turned voice of authority, and his site, in the best possible way, is like the neighborhood football bar you want to protect at all costs.

Tennessee Titans

Mike Herndon

This God-blessed soul, in an attempt to defend the narrative that Cam Ward should not throw back across his body toward the middle of the field so much, watched every damn throw that Ward has ever made to prove the point that … he’s pretty good at throwing the ball back across his body toward the middle of the field!

Some heroes do not in fact wear capes.

Washington Commanders

Beer Spear

BEER SPEAR!