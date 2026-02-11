Joey Porter Rips Ben Roethlisberger as Bad Teammate, Bad Person

Joey Porter and Dianna Russini were guests on the latest episode of Not Just Football with Cam Heyward which was posted on Wednesday morning. During a conversation about the Steelers, Porter took the opportunity to absolutely rip former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as being a bad person and teammate.

Porter played for the Steelers from 1999 to 2006. In 2004 the team drafted Roethlisberger with the No. 11 pick and went on to win the Super Bowl in Roethlisberger's second year.

Porter appreciates the ring, but doesn't think Roethlisberger should be talking about the team's business because of what he did when he was there.

"Seven definitely broke the brotherhood because, the sh-- that Seven do, that did, that we don't talk about is crazy," said Porter. "Out of anybody that should talk, he should never grab a microphone and really talk Steeler business. Because if we talking Steeler business, his ass is foul of all foul. Like the sh-- that he did is foul of all foul. He's not a good teammate. Won a Super Bowl with him, but a person? He's just not a good teammate. Like, he knows that. Anybody in the Steeler building knows that. But we protected him. Because I've only won one Super Bowl and that was my quarterback. So do I love my quarterback? Yeah, but is he a good person? No."

Porter went on to compare the way a young Roethlisberger was dismissive of teammates and fans while veterans like Jerome Bettis took time for everyone. He then asked what they thought "that monster" would have turned into once the veterans were gone and Roethlisberger was handed a captain's role.

Roethlisberger has made news with his comments about the Steelers quite a bit recently. He's also commented about the team losing the "Steelers Way," but it sounds like he and at least one former teammate disagree on what that means.

