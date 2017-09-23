North Carolina will not make a trip to the White House to commemorate its national championship victory, as the team and the White House could not agree on a date, reports the News & Observer.

“We couldn't find a date that worked for both parties,” team spokesman Steve Kirschner told the News & Observer. “We tried about eight or nine dates and between they couldn't work out that date, we couldn't work out that date, so – we would have liked to have gone, but not going.”

Kirschner said the players were not opposed to making the visit had a date been worked out.

The news comes as championship visits to the White House have become a national source of contention. At the Golden State Warriors' media day on Friday, Stephen Curry reiterated that he did not want to make the celebratory trip. President Trump responded to Curry's comments on Saturday, tweeting that Curry was no longer invited.

Several NBA players, including LeBron James and Chris Paul, strongly criticized Trump's comments.

"U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!" James tweeted.