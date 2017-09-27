Alabama basketball administrator Kobie Baker has resigned as the result of a university investigation following the Federal investigation into fraud and corruption in the NCAA, the school announced Wednesday.

"Our review has not identified any NCAA or SEC rules violations, nor the involvement of any other coach or staff member," athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement.

In the statement Byrne also said the school has notified the NCAA and the SEC of the internal investigation, and the school "will continue to be proactive" in it's compliance.

On Tuesday, the FBI arrested four assistant coaches in connection to a fraud and corruption scheme that also identified Adidas head of sports marketing James Gatto. Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on leave, and both are expected to be fired due to the school's relation to the investigation.

• With Rick Pitino Out of the Picture, Louisville Loses Two Five-Stars From 2018 Recruiting Class

Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State and USC were the other schools that have been mentioned in the investigation.