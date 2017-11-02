Reports: FBI Tells Louisville Its In The Clear To Conduct Investigation Into Brian Bowen

Brian Bowen has reportedly been cleared in the FBI's probe into Louisville basketball.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 02, 2017

The FBI has reportedly given the University of Louisville the go-ahead to investigate freshman Brian Bowen in a college basketball corruption scheme that impacted Louisville basketball, reports The Courier Journal. 

Bowen's attorney Jason Setchen told The Courier Journal that "federal authorities have advised Louisville it is now free to investigate and can consider the reinstatement of Bowen because he is clear of 'investigative impediments' previously placed by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York."

The scandal has resulted in the firing of head basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich,

In the FBI's investigation into a college basketball corruption scheme, Bowen was allegedly the top-rated prospect that took a $100,000 bribe to join the University of Louisville.

An Adidas executive allegedly wanted to pay $100,000 to the family of a top-rated prospect to represent Adidas once he went pro. In one of the three criminal complaints released, the player was only identified as "Player-10."

College Basketball
What-If Projections: How Draft Decisions, Coaching Changes and Commits Impact 2017-18

The prospect supposedly committed to the University on or about June 3, "or almost immediately after the illicit bribe scheme." Bowen was the only prospect who fit this description.

Bowen, a five-star small forward out of La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind., was the No. 2 prospect in Indiana and No. 19 prospect in the nation, according to 247sports. 

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters