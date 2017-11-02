The FBI has reportedly given the University of Louisville the go-ahead to investigate freshman Brian Bowen in a college basketball corruption scheme that impacted Louisville basketball, reports The Courier Journal.

Bowen's attorney Jason Setchen told The Courier Journal that "federal authorities have advised Louisville it is now free to investigate and can consider the reinstatement of Bowen because he is clear of 'investigative impediments' previously placed by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York."

The scandal has resulted in the firing of head basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich,

In the FBI's investigation into a college basketball corruption scheme, Bowen was allegedly the top-rated prospect that took a $100,000 bribe to join the University of Louisville.

An Adidas executive allegedly wanted to pay $100,000 to the family of a top-rated prospect to represent Adidas once he went pro. In one of the three criminal complaints released, the player was only identified as "Player-10."

The prospect supposedly committed to the University on or about June 3, "or almost immediately after the illicit bribe scheme." Bowen was the only prospect who fit this description.

Bowen, a five-star small forward out of La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind., was the No. 2 prospect in Indiana and No. 19 prospect in the nation, according to 247sports.