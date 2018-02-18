One of the best moments of the college basketball season came Sunday when Michigan hosted Ohio State.

Both teams came into the contest ranked in the top 25 for the latest installment of the fierce rivalry between the two schools, but the actual game took a back seat to something else that happened after fans poured into the Crisler Center.

Sunday's game was the last home game of the year for the Wolverines, so it also survived as Senior Day. In addition to Jaaron Simmons, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson, Michigan also recognized one more member of its basketball family, plane crash survivor Austin Hatch.

Hatch committed to Michigan in 2011, and shortly after, he was in a plane crash that killed his father and stepmother and left Hatch in a coma. He had already been in another plane crash in 2003 that killed his mother and two siblings. Michigan decided to honor Hatch's scholarship despite the severity of the crash, and in the 2014-15 season, he appeared in five games for John Beilein's squad and scored his first and only career point in a game against Coppin State. The following year he took a medical redshirt and became a student assistant.

Sunday, he got to hear one last cheer from the home crowd as he wore a Michigan uniform one more time. (You can watch the entire Senior Day ceremony here.)

He may not be able to play today ... but @AustinHatch30 can dress with that 〽️aize jersey one more time!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/7BAoRtS8kY — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 18, 2018

A very special Senior Day for @umichbball’s Austin Hatch. pic.twitter.com/bQlJvY79QP — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2018

Senior day at Michigan pic.twitter.com/QRMWoeRnts — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 18, 2018

And after the Wolverines picked up a 74-62 win over the Buckeyes, Hatch addressed the crowd.

“They say the ultimate measure of a man is how he treats a man who could never repay him.” - Austin Hatch, addressing the crowd here at Crisler pic.twitter.com/t0tzSEmiA9 — Max Marcovitch (@Max_Marcovitch) February 18, 2018

Michigan is 22-7 with two games left before the Big Ten Tournament.