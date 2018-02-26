Watch: Buzz Williams Takes Microphone to Tell Virginia Tech Students ‘Quit Cussing’

Buzz Williams: not a fan of the “bull----” chant. 

By Dan Gartland
February 26, 2018

Few chants are as ubiquitous at college sporting events as “bull----.” It’s the go-to way for the student section to express displeasure with the officiating. 

Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams, though, is not a fan. After a foul call against the Hokies in Monday night’s game against Duke, the Tech student section rained that familiar chant down on the officials. Buzz was having none of it, and took the public address microphone to tell them to knock it off. 

In the end, it was the Hokies who benefited from a questionable call. On a loose ball in the closing seconds, a Virginia Tech player held a Duke player and prevented him from collecting the ball before it went out of bounds. The Hokies took possession and scored the game-winning basket on the ensuing possession. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now