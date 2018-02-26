Few chants are as ubiquitous at college sporting events as “bull----.” It’s the go-to way for the student section to express displeasure with the officiating.

Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams, though, is not a fan. After a foul call against the Hokies in Monday night’s game against Duke, the Tech student section rained that familiar chant down on the officials. Buzz was having none of it, and took the public address microphone to tell them to knock it off.

In the end, it was the Hokies who benefited from a questionable call. On a loose ball in the closing seconds, a Virginia Tech player held a Duke player and prevented him from collecting the ball before it went out of bounds. The Hokies took possession and scored the game-winning basket on the ensuing possession.