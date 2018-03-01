Arizona guard Allonzo Trier has been ruled eligible again by the NCAA after he was ruled ineligible over a second positive performance-enhancing drug test last week, the team announced Thursday.

Trier will be available for Thursday's home game against Stanford, along with coach Sean Miller, who missed the Wildcats' last game after an ESPN report alleged that he was recorded on an FBI wiretap discussing paying $100,000 to get freshman DeAndre Ayton to come to Arizona.

Trier was initially ruled ineligible Feb. 22 after failing a drug screening he had in late January. Arizona immediately appalled the decision on the basis that it was a "miniscule" amount of a substance that the NCAA already decided Trier unknowingly ingested in 2016.

Arizona went 1-1 in the two games it played without Trier, defeating Oregon State and losing to Oregon. Trier, a junior, is averaging 19.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 43 percent from three.

The No. 19 Wildcats are 22-7 and hold a slight lead at the top of the Pac-12 standings. Arizona has one more game after Thursday and before the Pac-12 Tournament and it will be a home contest against California.