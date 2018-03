The NCAA tournament field will be revealed at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 11 on TBS. The 2018 NCAA March Madness Selection Show will announce all 68 teams participating in this year's tournament, and then it will provide a breakdown of each individual region.

In the most recent Bracket Watch from Sports Illustrated's Michael Beller, Louisville, Oklahoma State, USC and UCLA, Baylor and occupied the "Last Four In" spots. Saint Mary's, Arizona State, Marquette and Middle Tennessee were the "First Four Out" and Baylor, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Washington were the "Next Four Out."

Beller projects Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier will land No. 1 seeds while Duke, Cincinnati, North Carolina and Purdue take the No. 2 slots.

You can also check out Beller's Bubble Watch and Selection Sunday explainer to make sure you have all the knowledge you need to understand the selection process for at-large bids.

You can check out all of the teams that have already automatically qualified for the tournament here. Murray State was the first team to secure its bid to the Big Dance by winning the Ohio Valley Tournament, and Michigan was the first team from a major conference to lock up a spot by defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Below, check out the full breakdown of the matchups for the First Four games and the Round of 64 as they get announced.

First Four (All games will be played in Dayton, Ohio)

Game 1: Tuesday, March 13

Region: TBA

Matchup: TBA

Time: TBA

Winner plays TBA in the Round of 64.

Game 2: Tuesday, March 13

Region: TBA

Matchup: TBA

Time: TBA

Winner plays TBA in the Round of 64.

Game 3: Wednesday March 14

Region: TBA

Matchup: TBA

Time: TBA

Winner plays TBA in the Round of 64.

Game 4: Wednesday, March 14

Region: TBA

Matchup: TBA

Time: TBA

Winner plays TBA in the Round of 64.

East Region

Matchup: No. 1 TBA vs. No. 16 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 8 TBA vs. No. 9 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 5 TBA vs. No. 12 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 4 TBA vs. No. 13 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 6 TBA vs. No. 11 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 3 TBA vs. No. 14 TBA

Date: TBA​

Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 7 TBA vs. No. 10 TBA

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 2 TBA vs. No. 15 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

West Region

Matchup: No. 1 TBA vs. No. 16 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 8 TBA vs. No. 9 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 5 TBA vs. No. 12 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 4 TBA vs. No. 13 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 6 TBA vs. No. 11 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 3 TBA vs. No. 14 TBA

Date: TBA​

Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 7 TBA vs. No. 10 TBA

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 2 TBA vs. No. 15 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Midwest Region

Matchup: No. 1 TBA vs. No. 16 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 8 TBA vs. No. 9 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 5 TBA vs. No. 12 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 4 TBA vs. No. 13 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 6 TBA vs. No. 11 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 3 TBA vs. No. 14 TBA

Date: TBA​

Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 7 TBA vs. No. 10 TBA

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 2 TBA vs. No. 15 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

South Region

Matchup: No. 1 TBA vs. No. 16 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 8 TBA vs. No. 9 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 5 TBA vs. No. 12 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 4 TBA vs. No. 13 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 6 TBA vs. No. 11 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 3 TBA vs. No. 14 TBA

Date: TBA​

Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 7 TBA vs. No. 10 TBA

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

Matchup: No. 2 TBA vs. No. 15 TBA

Date: TBA

​Time: TBA