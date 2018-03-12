SI's March Madness Expert Picks and Predictions

Need some March Madness bracket help? SI's writers filled out their brackets and made their predictions for the NCAA tournament 2018 Final Four and championship.

By The SI Staff
March 12, 2018

Since the 2018 NCAA tournament bracket was released on Sunday, you've likely spent your time examining the field, eyeing potential Cinderellas, finding the cash to fund all of your bracket pools and, most importantly, searching for an excuse to stay home from work later this week. Luckily, the wait is almost over: First-round games in the 2018 NCAA tournament are set to tip off Thursday. The likelihood of unpredictable results makes these next few days the most exciting part of the college basketball season—it also could completely rip your bracket to shreds.

To help you make the tough decisions that come with filling out a March Madness bracket, a panel of Sports Illustrated writers made its picks for every game. (Click on the brackets to view them in larger size.)

JEREMY WOO

Woo's Final Four: Arizona, UNC, Villanova, Michigan State

ERIC SINGLE

Single's Final Four: Virginia, Gonzaga, Purdue, Michigan State

CHRIS JOHNSON

Johnson's Final Four: Virginia, Michigan, Villanova, Michigan State

MAX MEYER

Meyer's Final Four: Virginia, Gonzaga, Purdue, Duke

JAMIE LISANTI

Lisanti's Final Four: Virginia, Michigan, Villanova, Kansas

