Since the 2018 NCAA tournament bracket was released on Sunday, you've likely spent your time examining the field, eyeing potential Cinderellas, finding the cash to fund all of your bracket pools and, most importantly, searching for an excuse to stay home from work later this week. Luckily, the wait is almost over: First-round games in the 2018 NCAA tournament are set to tip off Thursday. The likelihood of unpredictable results makes these next few days the most exciting part of the college basketball season—it also could completely rip your bracket to shreds.

To help you make the tough decisions that come with filling out a March Madness bracket, a panel of Sports Illustrated writers made its picks for every game. (Click on the brackets to view them in larger size.)

Woo's Final Four: Arizona, UNC, Villanova, Michigan State

Single's Final Four: Virginia, Gonzaga, Purdue, Michigan State

Johnson's Final Four: Virginia, Michigan, Villanova, Michigan State

Meyer's Final Four: Virginia, Gonzaga, Purdue, Duke

​Lisanti's Final Four: Virginia, Michigan, Villanova, Kansas