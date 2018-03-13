The ACC Sixth Man of the Year will not participate in the NCAA tournament as Virginia announced Tuesday that De'Andre Hunter will miss the remainder of the season with a broken left wrist.

The injury happened during the ACC tournament, which Virginia won to secure the top overall seed in the Big Dance. The Cavaliers are 31-2 and won the ACC regular-season championship in addition to the tournament title. They will be in the South Region in the NCAA tournament and their first game will be against 16-seeded UMBC on Friday at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Hunter, who was also on the All-ACC Freshman Team, averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. The guard from Philadelphia played just under 20 minutes a game and shot 48.8 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three.

Hunter played a key role for Virginia, scoring in double figures in 16 of 33 games and reaching at least 15 points in six of those contests. The Cavaliers were 15-1 in games that he scored at least 10 points. His biggest play of the year came when he capped off an unbelievable last-second comeback at Louisville with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the game.

Hunter will have surgery Monday, March 19 and is expected to be sidelined for 10-12 weeks, according to the team.