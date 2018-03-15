Kentucky advanced in the NCAA tournament with a 78-73 win over Davidson Thursday, but the Wildcats lost their claim to having the longest active streak of games with a made three-pointer in the process.

Kentucky went 0-for-6 from deep in the first round contest, making it the first time in 1,047 games that the Wildcats failed to connect on a try from behind the arc. The streak dated back to 1988.

This season, Kentucky was not a good three-point shooting team, so the fact that this streak continued this long is even more impressive. The Wildcats ranked 344th in three-point rate this year out of 351 teams.

There are four players on this year's squad shooting at least 35 percent from three. Wenyen Gabriel leads the team at 39.8 percent, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 39.6 percent, then Quade Green at 38 percent and then Kevin Knox at 35.4 percent. But nobody in that group averaged more than 1.6 makes from three per game.

Those four missed five of Kentucky's threes Thursday. Gilgeous-Alexander did not attempt one, while Knox went 0-for-3, and Green and Gabriel both went 0-for-1, with the last miss coming from Hamidou Diallo, who was fifth on the team at 33.8 percent from deep this season.