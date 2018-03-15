The month of March may have started more than two weeks ago, but March Madness is officially here. Over the next 96 hours, college basketball's best teams will put it all on the line as they look to advance in the 2018 NCAA tournament. With all of the first round games set, your winning bracket submitted and the channel number for truTV already keyed up on your remote, there's only one thing left to do: watch some March Madness basketball.

Thursday begins with must-see in Pittsburgh, as Oklahoma and Player of the Year contender Trae Young face Rhode Island. Later, the first No. 1 seed tips off, as Kansas takes on No. 16-seed Penn in Wichita, and Seton Hall tries to erase the memory of its first round exit last March against NC State. And once the night session gets underway, you'll see No. 4 Arizona take on the MAC champions, the Buffalo Bulls.

Below is a full schedule and TV guide to all of the first round games. Follow along for results and updates on all of the games, all day long.

12:15 p.m., CBS

Midwest Region: No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 17 Rhode Island

12:40 p.m., truTV

South Region: No. 14 Wright State vs. No. 3 Tennessee

1:30 p.m., TNT

West Region: No. 13 UNCG vs. No 4 Gonzaga

2 p.m., TBS

Midwest Region: No. 16 Penn vs. No. 1 Kansas

2:45 p.m., CBS

Midwest Region: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Duke

3:10 p.m., truTV

South Region: No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.)

4 p.m., TNT

West Region: No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Ohio State

4:30 p.m., TBS

Midwest Region: No. 9 NC State vs. No. 8 Seton Hall

6:50 p.m., TNT

East Region: No. 16 Radford vs. No. 1 Villanova

7:10 p.m., CBS

South Region: No. 12 Davidson vs. No. 5 Kentucky

7:20 p.m., TBS

West Region: No. 11 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Houston

7:27 p.m., truTV

East Region: No. 14 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

9:20 p.m., TNT

East Region: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech

9:40 p.m., TBS

South Region: No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Arizona

9:50 p.m., TBS

West Region: No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Michigan

9:55 p.m., truTV

East Region: No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 6 Florida