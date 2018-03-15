Full schedule for the first round NCAA tournament 2018 games on Thursday, plus live results and scores for each matchup.
The month of March may have started more than two weeks ago, but March Madness is officially here. Over the next 96 hours, college basketball's best teams will put it all on the line as they look to advance in the 2018 NCAA tournament. With all of the first round games set, your winning bracket submitted and the channel number for truTV already keyed up on your remote, there's only one thing left to do: watch some March Madness basketball.
Thursday begins with must-see in Pittsburgh, as Oklahoma and Player of the Year contender Trae Young face Rhode Island. Later, the first No. 1 seed tips off, as Kansas takes on No. 16-seed Penn in Wichita, and Seton Hall tries to erase the memory of its first round exit last March against NC State. And once the night session gets underway, you'll see No. 4 Arizona take on the MAC champions, the Buffalo Bulls.
Below is a full schedule and TV guide to all of the first round games. Follow along for results and updates on all of the games, all day long.
12:15 p.m., CBS
Midwest Region: No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 17 Rhode Island
12:40 p.m., truTV
South Region: No. 14 Wright State vs. No. 3 Tennessee
1:30 p.m., TNT
West Region: No. 13 UNCG vs. No 4 Gonzaga
2 p.m., TBS
Midwest Region: No. 16 Penn vs. No. 1 Kansas
2:45 p.m., CBS
Midwest Region: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Duke
3:10 p.m., truTV
South Region: No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.)
4 p.m., TNT
West Region: No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Ohio State
4:30 p.m., TBS
Midwest Region: No. 9 NC State vs. No. 8 Seton Hall
6:50 p.m., TNT
East Region: No. 16 Radford vs. No. 1 Villanova
7:10 p.m., CBS
South Region: No. 12 Davidson vs. No. 5 Kentucky
7:20 p.m., TBS
West Region: No. 11 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Houston
7:27 p.m., truTV
East Region: No. 14 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
9:20 p.m., TNT
East Region: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech
9:40 p.m., TBS
South Region: No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Arizona
9:50 p.m., TBS
West Region: No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Michigan
9:55 p.m., truTV
East Region: No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 6 Florida